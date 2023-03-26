2023 Corales Puntacana Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Wallace, who earns the PGA Tour win at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

In the final round, the Englishman shot 4-under 68 to post a total of 19-under 269, which was good enough for a one-shot win over Nicolai Hojgaard, a DP World Tour regular.

Tyler Duncan and Sam Stevens finished tied for third place, two shots out of the lead.

Wallace won the $684,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.

Corales Puntacana Championship recap notes

Wallace earned 15.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Wallace also earns 300 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 72 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details