2023 Corales Puntacana Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
PGA Tour

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/26/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Matt Wallace MUNICH, GERMANY - JUNE 21: Matt Wallace of England looks down the 11th hole during day two of the BMW International Open at Golfclub Munchen Eichenried on June 21, 2019 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)


The 2023 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Matt Wallace, who earns the PGA Tour win at Corales Golf Club in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

In the final round, the Englishman shot 4-under 68 to post a total of 19-under 269, which was good enough for a one-shot win over Nicolai Hojgaard, a DP World Tour regular.

Tyler Duncan and Sam Stevens finished tied for third place, two shots out of the lead.

Wallace won the $684,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.

The PGA Tour logo

Corales Puntacana Championship recap notes

Wallace earned 15.8 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking.

Wallace also earns 300 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the standard level for this event.

A total of 72 (of 120) players finished the tournament in the 24th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Valero Texas Open.

2023 Corales Puntacana Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Matt Wallace -19 67 66 70 66 269 $684,000
2 Nicolai Højgaard -18 71 65 66 68 270 $414,200
T3 Tyler Duncan -17 71 65 67 68 271 $224,200
T3 Sam Stevens -17 69 65 68 69 271 $224,200
5 Austin Eckroat -16 69 69 66 68 272 $155,800
6 Wyndham Clark -15 69 65 69 70 273 $137,750
7 Ricky Barnes -14 68 70 66 70 274 $128,250
T8 Brent Grant -13 69 69 70 67 275 $103,550
T8 Ben Martin -13 66 72 69 68 275 $103,550
T8 Matthias Schwab -13 71 68 68 68 275 $103,550
T8 Brice Garnett -13 66 70 70 69 275 $103,550
T8 Thomas Detry -13 70 68 65 72 275 $103,550
T13 Austin Cook -12 70 68 71 67 276 $74,417
T13 Nick Hardy -12 73 69 67 67 276 $74,417
T13 Harry Hall -12 71 68 69 68 276 $74,417
T16 Jonathan Byrd -11 71 69 71 66 277 $56,050
T16 Dylan Wu -11 68 70 72 67 277 $56,050
T16 Doug Ghim -11 69 71 69 68 277 $56,050
T16 Kevin Chappell -11 70 70 69 68 277 $56,050
T16 Kelly Kraft -11 68 73 68 68 277 $56,050
T16 Vincent Norrman -11 71 70 66 70 277 $56,050
T22 Henrik Norlander -10 72 67 69 70 278 $41,230
T22 Martin Trainer -10 69 70 65 74 278 $41,230
T24 Bill Haas -9 69 70 70 70 279 $35,150
T24 Akshay Bhatia -9 73 63 72 71 279 $35,150
T26 Augusto Núñez -8 76 68 69 67 280 $29,450
T26 Tyson Alexander -8 70 70 71 69 280 $29,450
T26 Michael Kim -8 70 69 70 71 280 $29,450
T29 Fabrizio Zanotti -7 75 69 69 68 281 $24,352
T29 Mark Hubbard -7 71 70 71 69 281 $24,352
T29 MJ Daffue -7 71 68 73 69 281 $24,352
T29 Erik Compton -7 71 68 72 70 281 $24,352
T29 Scott Piercy -7 74 67 70 70 281 $24,352
T29 Sean O'Hair -7 68 71 71 71 281 $24,352
T35 Tano Goya -6 72 71 71 68 282 $19,760
T35 Paul Haley II -6 73 70 68 71 282 $19,760
T35 Brandon Matthews -6 70 67 72 73 282 $19,760
T38 D.A. Points -5 68 70 75 70 283 $15,390
T38 Kevin Tway -5 71 67 74 71 283 $15,390
T38 Rafael Campos -5 72 65 75 71 283 $15,390
T38 Carson Young -5 73 70 69 71 283 $15,390
T38 Seung-Yul Noh -5 71 73 68 71 283 $15,390
T38 Sung Kang -5 71 70 70 72 283 $15,390
T38 Chris Stroud -5 71 72 68 72 283 $15,390
T38 Harry Higgs -5 71 69 69 74 283 $15,390
T46 Andrew Novak -4 70 72 72 70 284 $10,963
T46 Kramer Hickok -4 73 70 71 70 284 $10,963
T46 Aaron Baddeley -4 74 66 70 74 284 $10,963
T46 Scott Harrington -4 70 72 66 76 284 $10,963
T50 Chris Nido -3 72 71 73 69 285 $9,285
T50 Max McGreevy -3 68 73 74 70 285 $9,285
T50 Cody Gribble -3 74 67 72 72 285 $9,285
T50 Kyle Westmoreland -3 73 67 73 72 285 $9,285
T50 Joel Dahmen -3 73 71 69 72 285 $9,285
T50 Kevin Roy -3 73 70 70 72 285 $9,285
T56 Greg Chalmers -2 72 70 72 72 286 $8,816
T56 Erik van Rooyen -2 69 72 71 74 286 $8,816
T58 Harrison Endycott -1 75 69 71 72 287 $8,588
T58 Ben Crane -1 73 69 72 73 287 $8,588
T58 Jason Dufner -1 72 70 72 73 287 $8,588
T58 Russell Knox -1 74 69 71 73 287 $8,588
T62 Stephen Stallings Jr. E 71 70 73 74 288 $8,360
T62 George McNeill E 72 72 70 74 288 $8,360
T64 Scott Brown 1 72 72 74 71 289 $8,132
T64 Camilo Villegas 1 71 72 73 73 289 $8,132
T64 Trevor Werbylo 1 74 68 72 75 289 $8,132
T64 Hank Lebioda 1 73 71 70 75 289 $8,132
T68 Cameron Percy 2 74 70 77 69 290 $7,904
T68 Michael Gligic 2 71 73 74 72 290 $7,904
T70 Taylor Pendrith 3 77 66 76 72 291 $7,752
T70 Emiliano Grillo 3 71 71 74 75 291 $7,752
72 Sangmoon Bae 5 74 69 78 72 293 $7,638

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.