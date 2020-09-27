2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

09/27/2020 at 7:44 pm
The 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hudson Swafford, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a one-shot victory at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.

In difficult final-round scoring conditions, Swafford shot 3-under 69 to win on 18-under 270 over Tyler McCumber. Swafford was in a tie heading to the par-3 17th, when he hit a perfect, flighted 6-iron to the green and made the tricky birdie to take the lead.

On the final hole, Swafford made an 8-footer for par to secure the win and avoid the playoff.

Swafford won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship recap notes

Swafford earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which should boost his world ranking and get him status until he is eligible for PGA Tour Champions.

Swafford also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 74 players finished the tournament, which was the third event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.

2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Hudson Swafford -18 65 67 69 69 270 $720,000
2 Tyler McCumber -17 65 71 69 66 271 $436,000
3 Mackenzie Hughes -16 68 67 67 70 272 $276,000
4 Nate Lashley -15 68 71 65 69 273 $196,000
5 Adam Long -14 70 65 64 75 274 $164,000
T6 James Hahn -13 68 68 70 69 275 $140,000
T6 Anirban Lahiri -13 69 72 64 70 275 $140,000
T8 Will Zalatoris -12 70 71 70 65 276 $117,000
T8 Cameron Percy -12 67 70 72 67 276 $117,000
T8 Luke List -12 69 65 71 71 276 $117,000
T11 Sebastian Cappelen -11 69 69 71 68 277 $93,000
T11 Patrick Rodgers -11 67 69 72 69 277 $93,000
T11 Xinjun Zhang -11 66 69 68 74 277 $93,000
T14 Matt Jones -10 71 69 71 67 278 $65,000
T14 Alex Smalley -10 70 67 72 69 278 $65,000
T14 Charley Hoffman -10 69 68 71 70 278 $65,000
T14 Scott Harrington -10 65 74 69 70 278 $65,000
T14 Kelly Kraft -10 68 68 70 72 278 $65,000
T14 Justin Suh -10 67 67 71 73 278 $65,000
T14 Sean O'Hair -10 67 67 70 74 278 $65,000
T21 Hank Lebioda -9 70 71 72 66 279 $39,000
T21 Pat Perez -9 70 70 71 68 279 $39,000
T21 Robert Streb -9 68 72 69 70 279 $39,000
T21 Henrik Stenson -9 70 69 69 71 279 $39,000
T21 Kramer Hickok -9 69 72 67 71 279 $39,000
T21 Rhein Gibson -9 71 69 67 72 279 $39,000
T21 Emiliano Grillo -9 70 68 68 73 279 $39,000
T28 Sam Burns -8 69 67 78 66 280 $27,400
T28 Sang-Moon Bae -8 71 68 75 66 280 $27,400
T28 Kyle Stanley -8 67 72 73 68 280 $27,400
T28 Vincent Whaley -8 69 71 71 69 280 $27,400
T28 Jonathan Byrd -8 68 71 70 71 280 $27,400
T33 Stephen Stallings Jr. -7 69 72 71 69 281 $20,450
T33 Brian Stuard -7 67 71 73 70 281 $20,450
T33 David Hearn -7 67 74 69 71 281 $20,450
T33 Thomas Detry -7 68 69 72 72 281 $20,450
T33 Joohyung Kim -7 72 69 68 72 281 $20,450
T33 Rob Oppenheim -7 72 67 69 73 281 $20,450
T33 Sepp Straka -7 65 70 72 74 281 $20,450
T33 Ryan Brehm -7 67 72 68 74 281 $20,450
T41 George McNeill -6 69 70 75 68 282 $12,862
T41 Kevin Tway -6 70 70 72 70 282 $12,862
T41 Matthew NeSmith -6 69 71 72 70 282 $12,862
T41 Joseph Bramlett -6 66 70 75 71 282 $12,862
T41 Ricky Barnes -6 67 73 70 72 282 $12,862
T41 Chase Seiffert -6 71 70 69 72 282 $12,862
T41 Peter Malnati -6 69 69 71 73 282 $12,862
T41 Patton Kizzire -6 71 67 71 73 282 $12,862
T41 Denny McCarthy -6 68 71 70 73 282 $12,862
T41 Fabian Gomez -6 70 69 70 73 282 $12,862
T41 Beau Hossler -6 70 71 68 73 282 $12,862
T52 Ben Martin -5 68 71 75 69 283 $9,580
T52 Sam Ryder -5 70 70 73 70 283 $9,580
T52 D.J. Trahan -5 72 69 72 70 283 $9,580
T52 Kristoffer Ventura -5 72 69 70 72 283 $9,580
T56 Matthias Schwab -4 69 72 75 68 284 $9,160
T56 Adam Schenk -4 68 69 73 74 284 $9,160
T56 J.J. Spaun -4 71 67 72 74 284 $9,160
T56 Scott Brown -4 69 69 72 74 284 $9,160
T56 Dominic Bozzelli -4 70 67 71 76 284 $9,160
T61 Keith Mitchell -3 70 70 77 68 285 $8,800
T61 Tim Wilkinson -3 70 71 75 69 285 $8,800
T61 C.T. Pan -3 71 70 73 71 285 $8,800
T61 Brice Garnett -3 70 71 71 73 285 $8,800
T65 J.J. Henry -2 70 71 73 72 286 $8,440
T65 Willy Pumarol -2 73 68 71 74 286 $8,440
T65 Martin Laird -2 69 69 73 75 286 $8,440
T65 Jamie Lovemark -2 67 71 72 76 286 $8,440
T65 Mark D. Anderson -2 68 71 71 76 286 $8,440
T70 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -1 70 71 77 69 287 $8,120
T70 Zac Blair -1 68 73 70 76 287 $8,120
T70 Arjun Atwal -1 73 68 69 77 287 $8,120
T73 Roberto Diaz E 70 71 72 75 288 $7,920
T73 Tommy Gainey E 71 68 72 77 288 $7,920

