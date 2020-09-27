2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Hudson Swafford, who earned his second PGA Tour win with a one-shot victory at Corales Golf Club in the Dominican Republic.

In difficult final-round scoring conditions, Swafford shot 3-under 69 to win on 18-under 270 over Tyler McCumber. Swafford was in a tie heading to the par-3 17th, when he hit a perfect, flighted 6-iron to the green and made the tricky birdie to take the lead.

On the final hole, Swafford made an 8-footer for par to secure the win and avoid the playoff.

Swafford won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship recap notes

Swafford earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which should boost his world ranking and get him status until he is eligible for PGA Tour Champions.

Swafford also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 74 players finished the tournament, which was the third event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Jackson, Miss.

2020 Corales Puntacana Resort and Club Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

