2023 The Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 The Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns the PGA Tour win at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

In the final round, Scheffler pulled away from the field with five birdies in a row in the middle of the round, affording him a huge cushion. Ultimately, Scheffler reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking with a five-shot win on 17-under 271.

On the back of a final-nine 29, Tyrrell Hatton finished in solo second place on 12-under total.

Viktor Hovland and Tom Hoge finished in a tie for third place on 10-under total.

Scheffler won the $4,500,000 winner's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

The Players Championship recap notes

Scheffler earned 80 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking -- getting him back to No. 1 for the second time this year.

Scheffler also earns 600 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the elevated level for this event.

A total of 75 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 20th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Valspar Championship.

2023 The Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

