2023 The Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Featured PGA Tour

2023 The Players Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

03/12/2023
Golf News Net
A photo of golfer Scottie Scheffler AUSTIN, TEXAS - MARCH 27: Scottie Scheffler of the United States plays his shot from the first tee in his finals match against Kevin Kisner of the United States on the final day of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play at Austin Country Club on March 27, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)


The 2023 The Players Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Scottie Scheffler, who earns the PGA Tour win at TPC Sawgrass' Players Stadium Course in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

In the final round, Scheffler pulled away from the field with five birdies in a row in the middle of the round, affording him a huge cushion. Ultimately, Scheffler reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking with a five-shot win on 17-under 271.

On the back of a final-nine 29, Tyrrell Hatton finished in solo second place on 12-under total.

Viktor Hovland and Tom Hoge finished in a tie for third place on 10-under total.

Scheffler won the $4,500,000 winner's share of the $25,000,000 purse.

The PGA Tour logo

The Players Championship recap notes

Scheffler earned 80 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps his place in the world ranking -- getting him back to No. 1 for the second time this year.

Scheffler also earns 600 FedEx Cup points, with the points at the elevated level for this event.

A total of 75 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 20th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 Valspar Championship.

2023 The Players Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Scottie Scheffler -17 68 69 65 69 271 $4,500,000
2 Tyrrell Hatton -12 72 71 68 65 276 $2,725,000
T3 Viktor Hovland -10 69 71 70 68 278 $1,475,000
T3 Tom Hoge -10 78 68 62 70 278 $1,475,000
5 Hideki Matsuyama -9 74 70 67 68 279 $1,025,000
T6 Min Woo Lee -8 68 70 66 76 280 $736,607
T6 Max Homa -8 72 72 67 69 280 $736,607
T6 Justin Suh -8 68 73 69 70 280 $736,607
T6 Justin Rose -8 69 73 67 71 280 $736,607
T6 David Lingmerth -8 72 68 68 72 280 $736,607
T6 Sungjae Im -8 75 69 64 72 280 $736,607
T6 Cam Davis -8 69 70 67 74 280 $736,607
T13 Collin Morikawa -7 65 73 72 71 281 $447,917
T13 Adam Svensson -7 68 67 75 71 281 $447,917
T13 Adam Hadwin -7 71 70 69 71 281 $447,917
T13 Rickie Fowler -7 72 70 68 71 281 $447,917
T13 Denny McCarthy -7 68 72 69 72 281 $447,917
T13 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -7 68 70 69 74 281 $447,917
T19 Xander Schauffele -6 72 73 69 68 282 $275,000
T19 Russell Henley -6 72 74 66 70 282 $275,000
T19 Tony Finau -6 73 72 66 71 282 $275,000
T19 Brandon Wu -6 73 69 69 71 282 $275,000
T19 Jason Day -6 70 70 70 72 282 $275,000
T19 Patrick Cantlay -6 72 70 68 72 282 $275,000
T19 Jordan Spieth -6 69 75 66 72 282 $275,000
T19 Aaron Rai -6 73 69 65 75 282 $275,000
T27 Eric Cole -5 73 73 69 68 283 $167,656
T27 Brendon Todd -5 71 69 74 69 283 $167,656
T27 Danny Willett -5 72 71 71 69 283 $167,656
T27 Ryan Fox -5 74 68 70 71 283 $167,656
T27 Wyndham Clark -5 69 73 69 72 283 $167,656
T27 Si Woo Kim -5 69 74 68 72 283 $167,656
T27 Chad Ramey -5 64 75 68 76 283 $167,656
T27 Tommy Fleetwood -5 72 70 65 76 283 $167,656
T35 Keith Mitchell -4 72 74 68 70 284 $114,167
T35 Shane Lowry -4 77 69 68 70 284 $114,167
T35 Austin Smotherman -4 73 72 69 70 284 $114,167
T35 Sam Burns -4 68 74 72 70 284 $114,167
T35 Mark Hubbard -4 71 72 70 71 284 $114,167
T35 Byeong Hun An -4 71 70 70 73 284 $114,167
T35 Ben Griffin -4 67 71 72 74 284 $114,167
T35 Taylor Moore -4 70 75 65 74 284 $114,167
T35 Dylan Wu -4 69 73 68 74 284 $114,167
T44 Chesson Hadley -3 71 73 72 69 285 $75,036
T44 Stephan Jaeger -3 74 72 69 70 285 $75,036
T44 Sam Ryder -3 73 72 69 71 285 $75,036
T44 Brian Harman -3 73 71 70 71 285 $75,036
T44 Kramer Hickok -3 73 70 69 73 285 $75,036
T44 Garrick Higgo -3 70 73 68 74 285 $75,036
T44 Taylor Montgomery -3 70 73 66 76 285 $75,036
T51 Tom Kim -2 74 72 71 69 286 $61,417
T51 Lucas Glover -2 69 74 71 72 286 $61,417
T51 Cameron Young -2 71 73 68 74 286 $61,417
T54 Ben Martin -1 71 74 72 70 287 $58,000
T54 Matthias Schwab -1 75 70 72 70 287 $58,000
T54 Jerry Kelly -1 74 72 69 72 287 $58,000
T54 Will Gordon -1 73 67 73 74 287 $58,000
T54 Gary Woodland -1 72 70 71 74 287 $58,000
T54 Tyler Duncan -1 73 69 70 75 287 $58,000
T60 Justin Thomas E 73 73 71 71 288 $55,250
T60 Joel Dahmen E 73 71 73 71 288 $55,250
T60 Maverick McNealy E 74 71 70 73 288 $55,250
T60 Nate Lashley E 69 71 73 75 288 $55,250
T60 Francesco Molinari E 73 71 68 76 288 $55,250
T65 Sepp Straka 1 74 72 74 69 289 $53,250
T65 Patton Kizzire 1 74 71 74 70 289 $53,250
T65 Alex Smalley 1 71 75 69 74 289 $53,250
68 Davis Thompson 3 70 73 69 79 291 $52,250
T69 Scott Stallings 4 71 74 72 75 292 $51,500
T69 Taylor Pendrith 4 67 73 72 80 292 $51,500
71 Adam Scott 5 72 73 77 71 293 $50,750
72 Aaron Baddeley 7 73 72 74 76 295 $50,250
73 Will Zalatoris 8 74 71 74 77 296 $49,750
74 Sahith Theegala 10 70 75 78 75 298 $49,250
75 Kevin Kisner 11 72 73 73 81 299 $48,750

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Golf News Net

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.