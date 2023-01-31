The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams have been announced, pairing 156 professionals with 156 amateurs for at least the first three rounds of the tournament.
Each team gets a round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course.
Some of the notable pro-am pairings include: D.A. Points and Bill Murray, No Laying Up's Chris Solomon and Chris Stroud, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen.
RELATED: 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field | Pro-Am teams | Tee Times
These teams will be paired together in foursomes (two pro-am teams) and split evenly among the three tournament host courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course -- for the first three days.
The top 25 teams, without ties, after the first three rounds will advance to the final round at Pebble Beach, regardless of whether the team's pro is in the top 60 and ties to make the pro cut.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams
Click header to sort; handicap in parentheses
|PRO
|AMATEUR
|Max McGreevy
|Geoff Couch (1)
|Kevin Streelman
|Larry Fitzgerald (6)
|Harry Higgs
|Fred Perpall (7)
|Trevor Cone
|Nicholas Miller (15)
|Ben Martin
|Andrew Wilson (12)
|Ryan Brehm
|Matthew Sidman (12)
|Austin Cook
|Michael McCallister (8)
|Matti Schmid
|Rob Bertino (15)
|Byeong Hun An
|Bret Baier (3)
|Fabián Gómez
|Julie Frist (7)
|Bo Van Pelt
|Phil Cox (9)
|Ben Taylor
|Thomas Keller (16)
|Brandon Matthews
|Pat Monahan (12)
|Tom Johnson
|Nikesh Arora (13)
|Trey Mullinax
|Giles Kibbe (2)
|Taylor Moore
|Brian White (3)
|Trevor Werbylo
|James Farrell (5)
|Satoshi Kodaira
|Nate Taylor (6)
|Kyle Stanley
|Chris Baldwin (18)
|Sean O'Hair
|Greg Johnson (12)
|Zecheng Dou
|Ray Romano (16)
|Davis Riley
|Josh Kroenke (5)
|Justin Rose
|James Gorman (16)
|Geoff Ogilvy
|David Fox (16)
|Ben Griffin
|Jim Kavanaugh (16)
|Michael Gligic
|Hewitt Pate (14)
|Ben Crane
|Bill Dillard II (12)
|Jason Dufner
|Joe Kernen (12)
|Seung-Yul Noh
|Jin Roy Ryu (12)
|RJ Manke
|John Chen (18)
|Matthew NeSmith
|David Beam (18)
|Tommy Gainey
|Ted Ogawa (13)
|David Lipsky
|Michael Xie (16)
|Paul Haley II
|David Pearson (10)
|Sung Kang
|Andy Saperstein (17)
|Denny McCarthy
|Anthony Carano (10)
|Ryan Armour
|Mark Hoplamazian (18)
|Scott Harrington
|Neal Elattrache (10)
|Sam Stevens
|John Murphy (5)
|Beau Hossler
|Lukas Nelson (7)
|Webb Simpson
|Nate Bargatze (7)
|Dylan Wu
|Jerry Tarde (11)
|Andrew Novak
|Patrick Zalupski (12)
|Michael Kim
|Dan Rose (7)
|Lucas Glover
|Stephen Mack (7)
|Ryan Moore
|Nick Westfall (16)
|Paul O'Hara
|Patrick Hamill (10)
|Brent Grant
|Joe Lacob (11)
|Andrew Landry
|Annesley MacFarlane (8)
|Nick Taylor
|Matt Rose (13)
|Harry Hall
|Kira Dixon (13)
|Austin Eckroat
|Steve Young (13)
|Luke Donald
|Jamie Sahara (10)
|Will Gordon
|Thomas Dundon (7)
|Jimmy Walker
|Jim Crane (4)
|Carson Young
|David Gill (5)
|Scott Stallings
|Egon Durban (10)
|Tom Hoge
|Brent Handler (11)
|Nick Watney
|Buster Posey (5)
|Kyle Westmoreland
|Chris O’Donnell (8)
|Wesley Bryan
|Alex Smith (7)
|Chad Ramey
|Greg Penner (11)
|Philip Knowles
|Stephen Reyes (5)
|Robby Shelton
|Anthony Noto (15)
|Callum Tarren
|Julie Wirth (4)
|Bill Haas
|Ned Lyerly (11)
|Russell Knox
|Marc Miller (14)
|Kevin Tway
|Pascal Grizot (1)
|Justin Lower
|Gregg Ontiveros (12)
|Greyson Sigg
|Fin Ewing III (12)
|Nate Lashley
|Jack Hollis (18)
|Grayson Murray
|Jeff Eldred ( 0)
|Tano Goya
|Daniel Senft (11)
|Arjun Atwal
|Phil Wilmington (9)
|Richy Werenski
|David Dorman (11)
|Kelly Kraft
|Artie Starrs ( 0)
|Nick Hardy
|Edward Herlihy (11)
|Kevin Yu
|Jimmy Etheredge (11)
|Doc Redman
|Michael Pena (4)
|D.A. Points
|Bill Murray (17)
|Joel Dahmen
|Ben Rector (4)
|Kevin Roy
|Ron Rivera (12)
|David Lingmerth
|Jerry Yang (8)
|Alex Smalley
|Heidi Ueberroth (14)
|Garrick Higgo
|ScHoolboy Q Groovy (12)
|MJ Daffue
|Darius Rucker (8)
|Kevin Chappell
|Eric Church (15)
|Jordan Spieth
|Jake Owen (3)
|Viktor Hovland
|Brian Niccol (7)
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|George Still (9)
|Garrett Reband
|Josh Duhamel (9)
|Troy Merritt
|Ross Buchmueller (5)
|Chesson Hadley
|Ben Sutton (17)
|Thomas Detry
|Dermot Desmond (9)
|Vincent Norrman
|Jason Sills (11)
|Ted Potter Jr.
|Lynn Moore Jr. (10)
|Justin Suh
|Doug Mackenzie (4)
|Cody Gribble
|John Swigart ( 0)
|Charles Porter
|Murray Demo (4)
|Jonathan Byrd
|Ed Bastian (13)
|Henrik Norlander
|Dick Barrett (7)
|Camilo Villegas
|Harris Barton (11)
|James Hahn
|Shantanu Narayen (8)
|John Pak
|Stu Francis (3)
|Robert Garrigus
|Terry Boudreaux (10)
|Scott Brown
|Scott Eastwood (12)
|Adam Long
|Phillip McCrorie (10)
|Anders Albertson
|David Kohler (18)
|Adam Schenk
|L. David Dube (9)
|Brian Gay
|Scott Rowe (9)
|Hank Lebioda
|Ian Loughran (7)
|Eric Cole
|Doney Largey (6)
|Kurt Kitayama
|Eddy Cue (13)
|Rory Sabbatini
|Ken Xie (16)
|Brice Garnett
|Ryan Harrington (15)
|Austin Smotherman
|David Abeles (3)
|Augusto Núñez
|Joe Lanning (3)
|Taylor Pendrith
|Will Arnett (15)
|Chris Stroud
|Chris Solomon ( 0)
|Kevin Kisner
|Charles Kelley (7)
|Marcel Siem
|Brian Ferris (1)
|Joseph Bramlett
|Gareth Bale (2)
|Mark Hubbard
|Pau Gasol (11)
|Lanto Griffin
|Macklemore Macklemore (15)
|Ben Silverman
|Aaron Rodgers (10)
|Keith Mitchell
|Josh Allen (9)
|Ryan Palmer
|Brian Roberts (9)
|Danny Willett
|Jimmy Dunne (4)
|Matt Kuchar
|Geoff Yang (9)
|Harrison Endycott
|Jason Bateman (8)
|William McGirt
|Alfonso Ribeiro (1)
|Zac Blair
|Ryan Smith (2)
|Seamus Power
|Gerry McManus (14)
|Tyson Alexander
|Josh Isner ( 0)
|Brandon Wu
|Condoleezza Rice (16)
|Peter Malnati
|Don Colleran (11)
|Maverick McNealy
|Carl Carande (14)
|Carl Yuan
|Ping Duan (8)
|Charley Hoffman
|Jim Fish (9)
|Dylan Frittelli
|Pat Battle (3)
|Erik van Rooyen
|Michael Walrath (3)
|Brendon Todd
|Chuck Robbins (15)
|Dean Burmester
|Seth Waugh (9)
|Greg Chalmers
|George C. Zoley (17)
|J.B. Holmes
|Todd Wagner (9)
|Andrew Putnam
|Barry Sternlicht (9)
|S.H. Kim
|Thomas Campbell (12)
|Cameron Percy
|Murray Lodge (6)
|Scott Piercy
|Rich Templeton (2)
|Martin Trainer
|Frank Quattrone (12)
|Erik Barnes
|Ellen Walsh (14)
|Doug Ghim
|Ernesto Bertarelli (4)
|Aaron Baddeley
|Doug York (15)
|Brian Stuard
|Peter Whitsett (12)
|Matthias Schwab
|Eduardo Azar (12)
|Nico Echavarria
|John Amendola (5)