The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams have been announced, pairing 156 professionals with 156 amateurs for at least the first three rounds of the tournament.

Each team gets a round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course.

Some of the notable pro-am pairings include: D.A. Points and Bill Murray, No Laying Up's Chris Solomon and Chris Stroud, Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen.

These teams will be paired together in foursomes (two pro-am teams) and split evenly among the three tournament host courses -- Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill and Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course -- for the first three days.

The top 25 teams, without ties, after the first three rounds will advance to the final round at Pebble Beach, regardless of whether the team's pro is in the top 60 and ties to make the pro cut.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am teams

Click header to sort; handicap in parentheses