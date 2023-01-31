2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times and pairings: Round 1

The stars and billionaires are out this week alongside the PGA Tour's best for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.
A field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously taking part in a pro-am competition, each teaming up with an amateur partner. For the first three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
After the first three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 60 and ties among the pros and the top 25 pro-am teams before the Sunday final round at Pebble Beach.
The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first round starts at 8:30 a.m. local time -- or 11:30 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees of all three host courses. First-round tee times run through 10:42 a.m. local time -- or 1:42 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.
2023 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times for Round 1
All times are Pacific; KEY: PB - Pebble Beach Golf Links, SH - Spyglass Hill, MP - Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course)
|TIME
|COURSE
|TEE
|PLAYERS
|8:30 a.m.
|SH
|1
|David Lingmerth and Jerry Yang (8), Joseph Bramlett and Gareth Bale (2)
|8:41 a.m.
|SH
|1
|Alex Smalley and Heidi Ueberroth (14), Mark Hubbard and Pau Gasol (11)
|8:52 a.m.
|SH
|1
|Garrick Higgo and ScHoolboy Q Groovy (12), Lanto Griffin and Macklemore Macklemore (15)
|9:03 a.m.
|SH
|1
|MJ Daffue and Darius Rucker (8), Ben Silverman and Aaron Rodgers (10)
|9:14 a.m.
|SH
|1
|Kevin Chappell and Eric Church (15), Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen (9)
|9:25 a.m.
|SH
|1
|Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen (3), Ryan Palmer and Brian Roberts (9)
|9:36 a.m.
|SH
|1
|Viktor Hovland and Brian Niccol (7), Danny Willett and Jimmy Dunne (4)
|9:47 a.m.
|SH
|1
|Matthew Fitzpatrick and George Still (9), Matt Kuchar and Geoff Yang (9)
|9:58 a.m.
|SH
|1
|Garrett Reband and Josh Duhamel (9), Harrison Endycott and Jason Bateman (8)
|10:09 a.m.
|SH
|1
|Doc Redman and Michael Pena (4), Taylor Pendrith and Will Arnett (15)
|10:20 a.m.
|SH
|1
|D.A. Points and Bill Murray (17), Chris Stroud and Chris Solomon (0)
|10:31 a.m.
|SH
|1
|Joel Dahmen and Ben Rector (4), Kevin Kisner and Charles Kelley (7)
|10:42 a.m.
|SH
|1
|Kevin Roy and Ron Rivera (12), Marcel Siem and Brian Ferris (1)
|8:30 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Ted Potter Jr. and Lynn Moore Jr. (10), Brandon Wu and Condoleezza Rice (16)
|8:41 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Justin Suh and Doug Mackenzie (4), Peter Malnati and Don Colleran (11)
|8:52 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Cody Gribble and John Swigart (0), Maverick McNealy and Carl Carande (14)
|9:03 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Charles Porter and Murray Demo (4), Carl Yuan and Ping Duan (8)
|9:14 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Jonathan Byrd and Ed Bastian (13), Charley Hoffman and Jim Fish (9)
|9:25 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Henrik Norlander and Dick Barrett (7), Dylan Frittelli and Pat Battle (3)
|9:36 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Camilo Villegas and Harris Barton (11), Erik van Rooyen and Michael Walrath (3)
|9:47 a.m.
|SH
|10
|James Hahn and Shantanu Narayen (8), Brendon Todd and Chuck Robbins (15)
|9:58 a.m.
|SH
|10
|John Pak and Stu Francis (3), Dean Burmester and Seth Waugh (9)
|10:09 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Troy Merritt and Ross Buchmueller (5), William McGirt and Alfonso Ribeiro (1)
|10:20 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Chesson Hadley and Ben Sutton (17), Zac Blair and Ryan Smith (2)
|10:31 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Thomas Detry and Dermot Desmond (9), Seamus Power and Gerry McManus (14)
|10:42 a.m.
|SH
|10
|Vincent Norrman and Jason Sills (11), Tyson Alexander and Josh Isner (0)
|8:30 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Adam Schenk and L. David Dube (9), Cameron Percy and Murray Lodge (6)
|8:41 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Brian Gay and Scott Rowe (9), Scott Piercy and Rich Templeton (2)
|8:52 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Hank Lebioda and Ian Loughran (7), Martin Trainer and Frank Quattrone (12)
|9:03 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Eric Cole and Doney Largey (6), Erik Barnes and Ellen Walsh (14)
|9:14 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Kurt Kitayama and Eddy Cue (13), Doug Ghim and Ernesto Bertarelli (4)
|9:25 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Rory Sabbatini and Ken Xie (16), Aaron Baddeley and Doug York (15)
|9:36 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Brice Garnett and Ryan Harrington (15), Brian Stuard and Peter Whitsett (12)
|9:47 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Austin Smotherman and David Abeles (3), Matthias Schwab and Eduardo Azar (12)
|9:58 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Augusto Núñez and Joe Lanning (3), Nico Echavarria and John Amendola (5)
|10:09 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Robert Garrigus and Terry Boudreaux (10), Greg Chalmers and George C. Zoley (17)
|10:20 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Scott Brown and Scott Eastwood (12), J.B. Holmes and Todd Wagner (9)
|10:31 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Adam Long and Phillip McCrorie (10), Andrew Putnam and Barry Sternlicht (9)
|10:42 a.m.
|MP
|1
|Anders Albertson and David Kohler (18), S.H. Kim and Thomas Campbell (12)
|8:30 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Ben Martin and Andrew Wilson (12), Michael Kim and Dan Rose (7)
|8:41 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Ryan Brehm and Matthew Sidman (12), Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack (7)
|8:52 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Austin Cook and Michael McCallister (8), Ryan Moore and Nick Westfall (16)
|9:03 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Matti Schmid and Rob Bertino (15), Paul O'Hara and Patrick Hamill (10)
|9:14 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Byeong Hun An and Bret Baier (3), Brent Grant and Joe Lacob (11)
|9:25 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Fabián Gómez and Julie Frist (7), Andrew Landry and Annesley MacFarlane (8)
|9:36 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Bo Van Pelt and Phil Cox (9), Nick Taylor and Matt Rose (13)
|9:47 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Ben Taylor and Thomas Keller (16), Harry Hall and Kira Dixon (13)
|9:58 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Brandon Matthews and Pat Monahan (12), Austin Eckroat and Steve Young (13)
|10:09 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Max McGreevy and Geoff Couch (1), Beau Hossler and Lukas Nelson (7)
|10:20 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald (6), Webb Simpson and Nate Bargatze (7)
|10:31 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Harry Higgs and Fred Perpall (7), Dylan Wu and Jerry Tarde (11)
|10:42 a.m.
|MP
|10
|Trevor Cone and Nicholas Miller (15), Andrew Novak and Patrick Zalupski (12)
|8:30 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Satoshi Kodaira and Nate Taylor (6), Scott Stallings and Egon Durban (10)
|8:41 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Kyle Stanley and Chris Baldwin (18), Tom Hoge and Brent Handler (11)
|8:52 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Sean O'Hair and Greg Johnson (12), Nick Watney and Buster Posey (5)
|9:03 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Zecheng Dou and Ray Romano (16), Kyle Westmoreland and Chris O’Donnell (8)
|9:14 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Davis Riley and Josh Kroenke (5), Wesley Bryan and Alex Smith (7)
|9:25 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Justin Rose and James Gorman (16), Chad Ramey and Greg Penner (11)
|9:36 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Geoff Ogilvy and David Fox (16), Philip Knowles and Stephen Reyes (5)
|9:47 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Ben Griffin and Jim Kavanaugh (16), Robby Shelton and Anthony Noto (15)
|9:58 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Michael Gligic and Hewitt Pate (14), Callum Tarren and Julie Wirth (4)
|10:09 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Tom Johnson and Nikesh Arora (13), Luke Donald and Jamie Sahara (10)
|10:20 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Trey Mullinax and Giles Kibbe (2), Will Gordon and Thomas Dundon (7)
|10:31 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Taylor Moore and Brian White (3), Jimmy Walker and Jim Crane (4)
|10:42 a.m.
|PB
|1
|Trevor Werbylo and James Farrell (5), Carson Young and David Gill (5)
|8:30 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Matthew NeSmith and David Beam (18), Greyson Sigg and Fin Ewing III (12)
|8:41 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Tommy Gainey and Ted Ogawa (13), Nate Lashley and Jack Hollis (18)
|8:52 a.m.
|PB
|10
|David Lipsky and Michael Xie (16), Grayson Murray and Jeff Eldred (0)
|9:03 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Paul Haley II and David Pearson (10), Tano Goya and Daniel Senft (11)
|9:14 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Sung Kang and Andy Saperstein (17), Arjun Atwal and Phil Wilmington (9)
|9:25 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Denny McCarthy and Anthony Carano (10), Richy Werenski and David Dorman (11)
|9:36 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Ryan Armour and Mark Hoplamazian (18), Kelly Kraft and Artie Starrs (0)
|9:47 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Scott Harrington and Neal Elattrache (10), Nick Hardy and Edward Herlihy (11)
|9:58 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Sam Stevens and John Murphy (5), Kevin Yu and Jimmy Etheredge (11)
|10:09 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Ben Crane and Bill Dillard II (12), Bill Haas and Ned Lyerly (11)
|10:20 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Jason Dufner and Joe Kernen (12), Russell Knox and Marc Miller (14)
|10:31 a.m.
|PB
|10
|Seung(Yul Noh and Jin Roy Ryu (12), Kevin Tway and Pascal Grizot (1)
|10:42 a.m.
|PB
|10
|RJ Manke and John Chen (18), Justin Lower and Gregg Ontiveros (12)