2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times and pairings: Round 1

The stars and billionaires are out this week alongside the PGA Tour's best for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

A field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously taking part in a pro-am competition, each teaming up with an amateur partner. For the first three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

After the first three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 60 and ties among the pros and the top 25 pro-am teams before the Sunday final round at Pebble Beach.

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first round starts at 8:30 a.m. local time -- or 11:30 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees of all three host courses. First-round tee times run through 10:42 a.m. local time -- or 1:42 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2023 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times for Round 1

All times are Pacific; KEY: PB - Pebble Beach Golf Links, SH - Spyglass Hill, MP - Monterey Peninsula (Shore Course)

