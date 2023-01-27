2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Celebrities in the field

The 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down an estimated $40,000 to play alongside PGA Tour pros.
Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a 54-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the three courses in the tournament rotation: Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club (Shore Course) and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.
The top 25 pro-am teams join the top 60 and ties among the pros for the final round at Pebble Beach Golf Links.
This year, several new celebrities are part of the field, including musician Illenium and actor Will Arnett.
While the celebrities come and go each year depending on their availability, the number of business luminaries taking part in the event is always high.
Celebrities in the 2023 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am field
- Illenium -- Music artist
- Josh Allen -- Buffalo Bills quarterback
- Will Arnett -- Actor
- Bret Baier -- Fox News anchor
- Gareth Bale -- Soccer player
- Nate Bargatze -- Comedian
- Harris Barton -- Former NFL player
- Jason Bateman -- Actor
- Eric Church -- Country music artist
- Kira K. Dixon -- Golf Channel reporter
- Josh Duhamel -- Actor
- Scott Eastwood -- Actor
- Larry Fitzgerald -- Future NFL Hall of Famer
- Pau Gasol -- Former NBA player
- Macklemore -- Music artist
- Thomas Keller -- Chef
- Charles Kelley -- Music artist
- Michael Peña -- Actor
- Pat Monahan -- Music artist
- Bill Murray -- Actor
- Lukas Nelson -- Music artist
- Chris O’Donnell -- Actor
- Jake Owen -- Country music artist
- Buster Posey -- Former MLB player
- ScHoolboy Q -- Music artist
- Ben Rector -- Music artist
- Alfonso Ribeiro -- Actor
- Ron Rivera -- NFL head coach
- Aaron Rodgers -- Green Bay Packers quarterback
- Ray Romano -- Actor
- Darius Rucker -- Music artist
- Alex Smith -- Former NFL quarterback
- Steve Young -- NFL Hall of Famer quarterback