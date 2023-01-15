2023 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Si Woo Kim, who won his fourth PGA Tour title with the PGA Tour win at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Amid a crowded leaderboard in the final round, Kim managed to separate himself just enough from Hayden Buckley, including a chip-in birdie on No. 17 and a birdie on the final hole that got him to the winning total of 18-under 262.
Buckley was unable to get up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 finisher to force a playoff, instead finishing second.
Chris Kirk finished in solo third, three shots behind the South Korean winner.
Kim won the $1,422,000 winner's share of the $7,900,000 purse.
Kim earned approximately 39.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him in the ranking.
Kim also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points increased for elevated events, which this was the first.
A total of 76 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 11th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this select event.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The American Express.
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Si Woo Kim
|-18
|67
|67
|64
|64
|262
|$1,422,000
|2
|Hayden Buckley
|-17
|67
|64
|64
|68
|263
|$861,100
|3
|Chris Kirk
|-15
|64
|65
|68
|68
|265
|$545,100
|T4
|Andrew Putnam
|-14
|70
|66
|62
|68
|266
|$332,458
|T4
|David Lipsky
|-14
|65
|66
|66
|69
|266
|$332,458
|T4
|Ben Taylor
|-14
|66
|66
|65
|69
|266
|$332,458
|T7
|Aaron Baddeley
|-13
|67
|70
|65
|65
|267
|$231,865
|T7
|Matt Kuchar
|-13
|70
|67
|64
|66
|267
|$231,865
|T7
|Maverick McNealy
|-13
|66
|67
|67
|67
|267
|$231,865
|T7
|Nate Lashley
|-13
|69
|65
|65
|68
|267
|$231,865
|T7
|Nick Taylor
|-13
|70
|68
|62
|67
|267
|$231,865
|T12
|Corey Conners
|-12
|69
|66
|68
|65
|268
|$138,908
|T12
|Nico Echavarria
|-12
|69
|69
|65
|65
|268
|$138,908
|T12
|Andrew Novak
|-12
|66
|70
|67
|65
|268
|$138,908
|T12
|J.J. Spaun
|-12
|66
|64
|71
|67
|268
|$138,908
|T12
|Byeong Hun An
|-12
|70
|65
|66
|67
|268
|$138,908
|T12
|Taylor Montgomery
|-12
|64
|66
|70
|68
|268
|$138,908
|T12
|Austin Eckroat
|-12
|66
|66
|68
|68
|268
|$138,908
|T12
|Seonghyeon Kim
|-12
|65
|67
|68
|68
|268
|$138,908
|T12
|Ben Griffin
|-12
|65
|68
|67
|68
|268
|$138,908
|T21
|Adam Scott
|-11
|69
|66
|67
|67
|269
|$77,025
|T21
|Brendon Todd
|-11
|65
|68
|71
|65
|269
|$77,025
|T21
|Brice Garnett
|-11
|70
|67
|68
|64
|269
|$77,025
|T21
|Kevin Yu
|-11
|67
|66
|68
|68
|269
|$77,025
|T21
|Stewart Cink
|-11
|66
|68
|67
|68
|269
|$77,025
|T21
|Carl Yuan
|-11
|70
|65
|66
|68
|269
|$77,025
|T21
|J.T. Poston
|-11
|67
|66
|67
|69
|269
|$77,025
|T28
|Stephan Jaeger
|-10
|67
|66
|69
|68
|270
|$55,300
|T28
|Harry Hall
|-10
|66
|69
|66
|69
|270
|$55,300
|T28
|K.H. Lee
|-10
|69
|67
|65
|69
|270
|$55,300
|T28
|Will Gordon
|-10
|69
|67
|63
|71
|270
|$55,300
|T32
|Michael Thompson
|-9
|69
|65
|69
|68
|271
|$41,387
|T32
|Ben Martin
|-9
|68
|68
|67
|68
|271
|$41,387
|T32
|Cam Davis
|-9
|66
|70
|68
|67
|271
|$41,387
|T32
|Russell Henley
|-9
|67
|69
|67
|68
|271
|$41,387
|T32
|Tyson Alexander
|-9
|68
|69
|65
|69
|271
|$41,387
|T32
|Doc Redman
|-9
|67
|68
|67
|69
|271
|$41,387
|T32
|Denny McCarthy
|-9
|65
|68
|68
|70
|271
|$41,387
|T32
|Brian Harman
|-9
|67
|69
|70
|65
|271
|$41,387
|T32
|Ryan Palmer
|-9
|71
|67
|68
|65
|271
|$41,387
|T41
|Chez Reavie
|-8
|67
|67
|69
|69
|272
|$28,045
|T41
|Justin Suh
|-8
|70
|65
|68
|69
|272
|$28,045
|T41
|Augusto Núñez
|-8
|67
|68
|69
|68
|272
|$28,045
|T41
|Nick Hardy
|-8
|71
|63
|68
|70
|272
|$28,045
|T41
|Tom Hoge
|-8
|68
|70
|67
|67
|272
|$28,045
|T41
|Adam Svensson
|-8
|69
|69
|67
|67
|272
|$28,045
|T41
|Ryan Brehm
|-8
|69
|69
|68
|66
|272
|$28,045
|T48
|Danny Lee
|-7
|69
|68
|67
|69
|273
|$20,250
|T48
|Greyson Sigg
|-7
|71
|67
|66
|69
|273
|$20,250
|T48
|Hideki Matsuyama
|-7
|68
|69
|65
|71
|273
|$20,250
|T48
|Adam Long
|-7
|68
|70
|67
|68
|273
|$20,250
|T48
|Brendan Steele
|-7
|66
|72
|68
|67
|273
|$20,250
|T48
|Zac Blair
|-7
|67
|69
|72
|65
|273
|$20,250
|T54
|Keita Nakajima
|-6
|70
|67
|66
|71
|274
|$18,249
|T54
|Kevin Tway
|-6
|70
|66
|67
|71
|274
|$18,249
|T54
|Joseph Bramlett
|-6
|68
|69
|68
|69
|274
|$18,249
|T54
|MJ Daffue
|-6
|67
|68
|71
|68
|274
|$18,249
|T54
|Joseph Winslow
|-6
|66
|68
|72
|68
|274
|$18,249
|T54
|Davis Thompson
|-6
|69
|68
|70
|67
|274
|$18,249
|T54
|Chad Ramey
|-6
|68
|70
|72
|64
|274
|$18,249
|T61
|Cole Hammer
|-5
|71
|66
|66
|72
|275
|$17,380
|T61
|Kelly Kraft
|-5
|69
|68
|67
|71
|275
|$17,380
|T61
|Eric Cole
|-5
|69
|67
|69
|70
|275
|$17,380
|T61
|Aaron Rai
|-5
|67
|71
|68
|69
|275
|$17,380
|T65
|Brian Stuard
|-4
|71
|65
|68
|72
|276
|$16,906
|T65
|Troy Merritt
|-4
|68
|70
|69
|69
|276
|$16,906
|T67
|Taiga Semikawa
|-3
|71
|66
|67
|73
|277
|$16,353
|T67
|Russell Knox
|-3
|69
|69
|68
|71
|277
|$16,353
|T67
|Anders Albertson
|-3
|68
|68
|71
|70
|277
|$16,353
|T67
|Adam Schenk
|-3
|70
|68
|71
|68
|277
|$16,353
|T67
|Austin Smotherman
|-3
|66
|72
|72
|67
|277
|$16,353
|72
|Kazuki Higa
|-2
|69
|69
|69
|71
|278
|$15,879
|T73
|Harris English
|-1
|65
|70
|72
|72
|279
|$15,642
|T73
|Kurt Kitayama
|-1
|69
|69
|71
|70
|279
|$15,642
|75
|Zach Johnson
|1
|69
|69
|72
|71
|281
|$15,405
|76
|Patton Kizzire
|2
|67
|70
|72
|73
|282
|$15,247