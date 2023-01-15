2023 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2023 Sony Open in Hawaii final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

01/15/2023
The 2023 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard is headed by winner Si Woo Kim, who won his fourth PGA Tour title with the PGA Tour win at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Amid a crowded leaderboard in the final round, Kim managed to separate himself just enough from Hayden Buckley, including a chip-in birdie on No. 17 and a birdie on the final hole that got him to the winning total of 18-under 262.

Buckley was unable to get up-and-down for birdie on the par-5 finisher to force a playoff, instead finishing second.

Chris Kirk finished in solo third, three shots behind the South Korean winner.

Kim won the $1,422,000 winner's share of the $7,900,000 purse.

Kim earned approximately 39.5 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which helps him in the ranking.

Kim also earns 500 FedEx Cup points, with the points increased for elevated events, which this was the first.

A total of 76 (of 144) players finished the tournament in the 11th event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made in this select event.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2023 The American Express.

2023 Sony Open in Hawaii final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Si Woo Kim -18 67 67 64 64 262 $1,422,000
2 Hayden Buckley -17 67 64 64 68 263 $861,100
3 Chris Kirk -15 64 65 68 68 265 $545,100
T4 Andrew Putnam -14 70 66 62 68 266 $332,458
T4 David Lipsky -14 65 66 66 69 266 $332,458
T4 Ben Taylor -14 66 66 65 69 266 $332,458
T7 Aaron Baddeley -13 67 70 65 65 267 $231,865
T7 Matt Kuchar -13 70 67 64 66 267 $231,865
T7 Maverick McNealy -13 66 67 67 67 267 $231,865
T7 Nate Lashley -13 69 65 65 68 267 $231,865
T7 Nick Taylor -13 70 68 62 67 267 $231,865
T12 Corey Conners -12 69 66 68 65 268 $138,908
T12 Nico Echavarria -12 69 69 65 65 268 $138,908
T12 Andrew Novak -12 66 70 67 65 268 $138,908
T12 J.J. Spaun -12 66 64 71 67 268 $138,908
T12 Byeong Hun An -12 70 65 66 67 268 $138,908
T12 Taylor Montgomery -12 64 66 70 68 268 $138,908
T12 Austin Eckroat -12 66 66 68 68 268 $138,908
T12 Seonghyeon Kim -12 65 67 68 68 268 $138,908
T12 Ben Griffin -12 65 68 67 68 268 $138,908
T21 Adam Scott -11 69 66 67 67 269 $77,025
T21 Brendon Todd -11 65 68 71 65 269 $77,025
T21 Brice Garnett -11 70 67 68 64 269 $77,025
T21 Kevin Yu -11 67 66 68 68 269 $77,025
T21 Stewart Cink -11 66 68 67 68 269 $77,025
T21 Carl Yuan -11 70 65 66 68 269 $77,025
T21 J.T. Poston -11 67 66 67 69 269 $77,025
T28 Stephan Jaeger -10 67 66 69 68 270 $55,300
T28 Harry Hall -10 66 69 66 69 270 $55,300
T28 K.H. Lee -10 69 67 65 69 270 $55,300
T28 Will Gordon -10 69 67 63 71 270 $55,300
T32 Michael Thompson -9 69 65 69 68 271 $41,387
T32 Ben Martin -9 68 68 67 68 271 $41,387
T32 Cam Davis -9 66 70 68 67 271 $41,387
T32 Russell Henley -9 67 69 67 68 271 $41,387
T32 Tyson Alexander -9 68 69 65 69 271 $41,387
T32 Doc Redman -9 67 68 67 69 271 $41,387
T32 Denny McCarthy -9 65 68 68 70 271 $41,387
T32 Brian Harman -9 67 69 70 65 271 $41,387
T32 Ryan Palmer -9 71 67 68 65 271 $41,387
T41 Chez Reavie -8 67 67 69 69 272 $28,045
T41 Justin Suh -8 70 65 68 69 272 $28,045
T41 Augusto Núñez -8 67 68 69 68 272 $28,045
T41 Nick Hardy -8 71 63 68 70 272 $28,045
T41 Tom Hoge -8 68 70 67 67 272 $28,045
T41 Adam Svensson -8 69 69 67 67 272 $28,045
T41 Ryan Brehm -8 69 69 68 66 272 $28,045
T48 Danny Lee -7 69 68 67 69 273 $20,250
T48 Greyson Sigg -7 71 67 66 69 273 $20,250
T48 Hideki Matsuyama -7 68 69 65 71 273 $20,250
T48 Adam Long -7 68 70 67 68 273 $20,250
T48 Brendan Steele -7 66 72 68 67 273 $20,250
T48 Zac Blair -7 67 69 72 65 273 $20,250
T54 Keita Nakajima -6 70 67 66 71 274 $18,249
T54 Kevin Tway -6 70 66 67 71 274 $18,249
T54 Joseph Bramlett -6 68 69 68 69 274 $18,249
T54 MJ Daffue -6 67 68 71 68 274 $18,249
T54 Joseph Winslow -6 66 68 72 68 274 $18,249
T54 Davis Thompson -6 69 68 70 67 274 $18,249
T54 Chad Ramey -6 68 70 72 64 274 $18,249
T61 Cole Hammer -5 71 66 66 72 275 $17,380
T61 Kelly Kraft -5 69 68 67 71 275 $17,380
T61 Eric Cole -5 69 67 69 70 275 $17,380
T61 Aaron Rai -5 67 71 68 69 275 $17,380
T65 Brian Stuard -4 71 65 68 72 276 $16,906
T65 Troy Merritt -4 68 70 69 69 276 $16,906
T67 Taiga Semikawa -3 71 66 67 73 277 $16,353
T67 Russell Knox -3 69 69 68 71 277 $16,353
T67 Anders Albertson -3 68 68 71 70 277 $16,353
T67 Adam Schenk -3 70 68 71 68 277 $16,353
T67 Austin Smotherman -3 66 72 72 67 277 $16,353
72 Kazuki Higa -2 69 69 69 71 278 $15,879
T73 Harris English -1 65 70 72 72 279 $15,642
T73 Kurt Kitayama -1 69 69 71 70 279 $15,642
75 Zach Johnson 1 69 69 72 71 281 $15,405
76 Patton Kizzire 2 67 70 72 73 282 $15,247

