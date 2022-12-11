2022 QBE Shootout final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 QBE Shootout final leaderboard is headed by winners Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala, who combined to earn the PGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

In the final round of the tournament, Hoge and Theegala shot 10-under total in the four-ball (or best ball) format. That was good enough for a one-shot victory over Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer, who led after an opening 56 in the scramble format.

Harris English and three-time winner Matt Kuchar finished in third place.

Hoge and Theegala won the $950,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.

QBE Shootout recap notes

Hoge and Theegala did not earn Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 54-hole stroke-play championship, .

Hoge and Theegala were the betting favorites at the start of the week, pulling out the win.

A total of 24 (of 24) players finished the tournament in the multi-format team event once known as the Shark Shootout.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 QBE Shootout final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details