2022 QBE Shootout final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 QBE Shootout final leaderboard is headed by winners Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala, who combined to earn the PGA Tour win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.
In the final round of the tournament, Hoge and Theegala shot 10-under total in the four-ball (or best ball) format. That was good enough for a one-shot victory over Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer, who led after an opening 56 in the scramble format.
Harris English and three-time winner Matt Kuchar finished in third place.
Hoge and Theegala won the $950,000 winner's share of the $3,800,000 purse.
QBE Shootout recap notes
Hoge and Theegala did not earn Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 54-hole stroke-play championship, .
Hoge and Theegala were the betting favorites at the start of the week, pulling out the win.
A total of 24 (of 24) players finished the tournament in the multi-format team event once known as the Shark Shootout.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2022 QBE Shootout final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala
|-34
|60
|60
|62
|182
|$950,000 ($475,000 each)
|2
|Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer
|-33
|56
|62
|65
|183
|$590,000 ($295,000 each)
|3
|Harris English and Matt Kuchar
|-32
|60
|62
|62
|184
|$360,000 ($180,000 each)
|4
|Max Homa and Kevin Kisner
|-30
|58
|65
|63
|186
|$284,000 ($142,000 each)
|T5
|Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings
|-27
|61
|66
|62
|189
|$230,500 ($115,250 each)
|T5
|Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
|-27
|60
|67
|62
|189
|$230,500 ($115,250 each)
|7
|Steve Stricker and Cameron Young
|-26
|62
|63
|65
|190
|$205,000 ($102,500 each)
|T8
|Brian Harman and Sepp Straka
|-25
|60
|69
|62
|191
|$197,500 ($98,750 each)
|T8
|Corey Conners and KH Lee
|-25
|58
|68
|65
|191
|$197,500 ($98,750 each)
|T10
|Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson
|-24
|60
|67
|65
|192
|$187,500 ($93,750 each)
|T10
|Jason Day and Billy Horschel
|-24
|61
|61
|70
|192
|$187,500 ($93,750 each)
|12
|Keith Mitchell and JJ Spaun
|-23
|60
|69
|64
|193
|$180,000 ($90,000 each)