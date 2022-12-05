2022 QBE Shootout field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2022 QBE Shootout field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.
The QBE Shootout field is headlined by Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson.
This is a 24-player, 12-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in different formats for each of three rounds.
The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.
The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse.
We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout.
A total of 12 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking or Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are in the field.
2022 QBE Shootout field
- Corey Conners
- Jason Day
- Harris English
- Brian Harman
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Kevin Kisner
- Nelly Korda
- Matt Kuchar
- K.H. Lee
- Denny McCarthy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Trey Mullinax
- Ryan Palmer
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Steve Stricker
- Sahith Theegala
- Lexi Thompson
- Cameron Young
2022 QBE Shootout teams
- Max Homa and Kevin Kisner
- Harris English and Matt Kuchar
- Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy
- Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings
- Brian Harman and Sepp Straka
- Jason Day and Billy Horschel
- Steve Stricker and Cameron Young
- Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson
- Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala
- Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer
- Corey Conners and K.H. Lee
- Keith Mitchell and J.J. Spaun
Top 50 players in 2022 QBE Shootout field
- 2. Nelly Korda*
- 7. Lexi Thompson*
- 16. Max Homa
- 17. Cameron Young
- 18. Billy Horschel
- 23. Brian Harman
- 27. Sepp Straka
- 31. Kevin Kisner
- 33. Corey Conners
- 36. Tom Hoge
- 37. K.H. Lee
- 44. Sahith Theegala
* Denotes Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking position