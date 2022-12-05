2022 QBE Shootout field: Players, teams and rankings

The 2022 QBE Shootout field is set with the passing of the typical entry deadline.

The QBE Shootout field is headlined by Max Homa, Billy Horschel, Nelly Korda and Lexi Thompson.

This is a 24-player, 12-team, no-cut, limited-field event. Teams will play in different formats for each of three rounds.

The event is unofficial on the PGA Tour schedule, considered a Challenge event. Wins in this event do not count toward PGA Tour records, and there are no FedEx Cup points on offer for the players.

The field will be playing for a $3.8 million purse.

We do not have open qualifiers for this event, played at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla. and once known as the Shark Shootout.

A total of 12 players in the top 50 of the Official World Golf Ranking or Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking are in the field.

2022 QBE Shootout field

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Harris English

Brian Harman

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Kevin Kisner

Nelly Korda

Matt Kuchar

K.H. Lee

Denny McCarthy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Trey Mullinax

Ryan Palmer

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Steve Stricker

Sahith Theegala

Lexi Thompson

Cameron Young

2022 QBE Shootout teams

Max Homa and Kevin Kisner

Harris English and Matt Kuchar

Nelly Korda and Denny McCarthy

Trey Mullinax and Scott Stallings

Brian Harman and Sepp Straka

Jason Day and Billy Horschel

Steve Stricker and Cameron Young

Maverick McNealy and Lexi Thompson

Tom Hoge and Sahith Theegala

Charley Hoffman and Ryan Palmer

Corey Conners and K.H. Lee

Keith Mitchell and J.J. Spaun

Top 50 players in 2022 QBE Shootout field

2. Nelly Korda*

7. Lexi Thompson*

16. Max Homa

17. Cameron Young

18. Billy Horschel

23. Brian Harman

27. Sepp Straka

31. Kevin Kisner

33. Corey Conners

36. Tom Hoge

37. K.H. Lee

44. Sahith Theegala

* Denotes Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking position