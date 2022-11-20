2022 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
11/20/2022 at 3:58 pm
The 2022 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Svensson, who won the title with the PGA Tour win at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Svensson emerged from a tight leaderboard on Sunday, with so many players bunched together going down the stretch. The Canadian closed with a 6-under 64 to win the tournament on 19-under 263.

Three players finished tied for second place, including Callum Tarren, Brian Harman and Sahith Theegala.

Svensson won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse.

The RSM Classic recap notes

Svensson earned approximately 37 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which is his first in his PGA Tour career.

Svensson also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 69 (of 159) players finished the tournament in the ninth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adam Svensson -19 73 64 62 64 263 $1,458,000
T2 Callum Tarren -17 64 68 69 64 265 $612,900
T2 Brian Harman -17 67 69 64 65 265 $612,900
T2 Sahith Theegala -17 68 63 68 66 265 $612,900
T5 Joel Dahmen -15 67 64 72 64 267 $277,830
T5 Cole Hammer -15 64 66 72 65 267 $277,830
T5 Chris Stroud -15 70 66 66 65 267 $277,830
T5 Seamus Power -15 66 68 67 66 267 $277,830
T5 Alex Smalley -15 67 66 67 67 267 $277,830
T10 Robby Shelton -14 68 70 65 65 268 $188,325
T10 David Lingmerth -14 67 65 70 66 268 $188,325
T10 Erik Barnes -14 70 67 65 66 268 $188,325
T10 Wyndham Clark -14 71 65 66 66 268 $188,325
T10 Patrick Rodgers -14 69 65 64 70 268 $188,325
T15 J.J. Spaun -13 67 68 69 65 269 $127,575
T15 Greyson Sigg -13 66 69 70 64 269 $127,575
T15 Seung-Yul Noh -13 68 64 70 67 269 $127,575
T15 Will Gordon -13 69 64 68 68 269 $127,575
T15 Taylor Pendrith -13 69 66 65 69 269 $127,575
T15 Taylor Montgomery -13 69 66 65 69 269 $127,575
T21 J.T. Poston -12 70 67 66 67 270 $76,646
T21 Russell Knox -12 67 70 66 67 270 $76,646
T21 Danny Lee -12 70 66 66 68 270 $76,646
T21 Ben Taylor -12 71 65 65 69 270 $76,646
T21 Beau Hossler -12 64 67 69 70 270 $76,646
T21 Harry Higgs -12 67 63 70 70 270 $76,646
T21 Andrew Putnam -12 65 65 69 71 270 $76,646
T21 Ben Martin -12 69 64 65 72 270 $76,646
T29 Kevin Kisner -11 70 67 67 67 271 $51,907
T29 Zac Blair -11 67 69 68 67 271 $51,907
T29 Ben Griffin -11 65 71 67 68 271 $51,907
T29 Harris English -11 68 68 70 65 271 $51,907
T29 Justin Rose -11 68 67 67 69 271 $51,907
T29 Paul Haley II -11 68 67 67 69 271 $51,907
T35 Chris Gotterup -10 65 68 71 68 272 $41,209
T35 Michael Kim -10 67 69 69 67 272 $41,209
T35 Patton Kizzire -10 67 68 70 67 272 $41,209
T35 Kevin Streelman -10 68 64 68 72 272 $41,209
T39 Hayden Buckley -9 69 66 69 69 273 $32,805
T39 Keith Mitchell -9 67 68 69 69 273 $32,805
T39 Aaron Baddeley -9 69 68 68 68 273 $32,805
T39 Henrik Norlander -9 67 69 70 67 273 $32,805
T39 Eric Cole -9 69 68 70 66 273 $32,805
T39 Carl Yuan -9 70 68 69 66 273 $32,805
45 Akshay Bhatia -8 73 63 69 69 274 $27,135
T46 Denny McCarthy -7 66 70 68 71 275 $21,748
T46 Kevin Roy -7 69 68 68 70 275 $21,748
T46 Brice Garnett -7 68 69 69 69 275 $21,748
T46 Davis Riley -7 68 69 69 69 275 $21,748
T46 Jim Herman -7 72 65 70 68 275 $21,748
T46 Stephan Jaeger -7 67 70 71 67 275 $21,748
T46 Dylan Wu -7 70 68 70 67 275 $21,748
T46 Ryan Armour -7 70 67 73 65 275 $21,748
T54 Martin Trainer -6 70 67 67 72 276 $18,630
T54 Trevor Cone -6 69 68 68 71 276 $18,630
T54 Scott Stallings -6 70 66 67 73 276 $18,630
T54 Dean Burmester -6 66 68 71 71 276 $18,630
T54 Brandon Wu -6 70 68 67 71 276 $18,630
T54 Kevin Yu -6 72 66 69 69 276 $18,630
T54 Brent Grant -6 71 67 71 67 276 $18,630
T54 Jacob Bridgeman -6 69 67 73 67 276 $18,630
T62 Matthias Schwab -5 72 66 68 71 277 $17,820
T62 Tyson Alexander -5 68 69 70 70 277 $17,820
T64 Joseph Bramlett -4 68 69 72 69 278 $17,496
T64 Doc Redman -4 70 68 73 67 278 $17,496
66 Justin Suh -3 66 68 70 75 279 $17,253
T67 Zecheng Dou -1 69 67 71 74 281 $17,010
T67 Andrew Landry -1 75 63 72 71 281 $17,010
69 MJ Daffue 1 70 68 70 75 283 $16,767

