2022 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Svensson, who won the title with the PGA Tour win at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.

Svensson emerged from a tight leaderboard on Sunday, with so many players bunched together going down the stretch. The Canadian closed with a 6-under 64 to win the tournament on 19-under 263.

Three players finished tied for second place, including Callum Tarren, Brian Harman and Sahith Theegala.

Svensson won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse.

The RSM Classic recap notes

Svensson earned approximately 37 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which is his first in his PGA Tour career.

Svensson also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 69 (of 159) players finished the tournament in the ninth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

