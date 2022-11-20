2022 The RSM Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 The RSM Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Adam Svensson, who won the title with the PGA Tour win at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Ga.
Svensson emerged from a tight leaderboard on Sunday, with so many players bunched together going down the stretch. The Canadian closed with a 6-under 64 to win the tournament on 19-under 263.
Three players finished tied for second place, including Callum Tarren, Brian Harman and Sahith Theegala.
Svensson won the $1,458,000 winner's share of the $8,100,000 purse.
The RSM Classic recap notes
Svensson earned approximately 37 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which is his first in his PGA Tour career.
Svensson also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.
A total of 69 (of 159) players finished the tournament in the ninth event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2022-2023 PGA Tour schedule continues in January with the Sentry Tournament of Champions.
2022 The RSM Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Adam Svensson
|-19
|73
|64
|62
|64
|263
|$1,458,000
|T2
|Callum Tarren
|-17
|64
|68
|69
|64
|265
|$612,900
|T2
|Brian Harman
|-17
|67
|69
|64
|65
|265
|$612,900
|T2
|Sahith Theegala
|-17
|68
|63
|68
|66
|265
|$612,900
|T5
|Joel Dahmen
|-15
|67
|64
|72
|64
|267
|$277,830
|T5
|Cole Hammer
|-15
|64
|66
|72
|65
|267
|$277,830
|T5
|Chris Stroud
|-15
|70
|66
|66
|65
|267
|$277,830
|T5
|Seamus Power
|-15
|66
|68
|67
|66
|267
|$277,830
|T5
|Alex Smalley
|-15
|67
|66
|67
|67
|267
|$277,830
|T10
|Robby Shelton
|-14
|68
|70
|65
|65
|268
|$188,325
|T10
|David Lingmerth
|-14
|67
|65
|70
|66
|268
|$188,325
|T10
|Erik Barnes
|-14
|70
|67
|65
|66
|268
|$188,325
|T10
|Wyndham Clark
|-14
|71
|65
|66
|66
|268
|$188,325
|T10
|Patrick Rodgers
|-14
|69
|65
|64
|70
|268
|$188,325
|T15
|J.J. Spaun
|-13
|67
|68
|69
|65
|269
|$127,575
|T15
|Greyson Sigg
|-13
|66
|69
|70
|64
|269
|$127,575
|T15
|Seung-Yul Noh
|-13
|68
|64
|70
|67
|269
|$127,575
|T15
|Will Gordon
|-13
|69
|64
|68
|68
|269
|$127,575
|T15
|Taylor Pendrith
|-13
|69
|66
|65
|69
|269
|$127,575
|T15
|Taylor Montgomery
|-13
|69
|66
|65
|69
|269
|$127,575
|T21
|J.T. Poston
|-12
|70
|67
|66
|67
|270
|$76,646
|T21
|Russell Knox
|-12
|67
|70
|66
|67
|270
|$76,646
|T21
|Danny Lee
|-12
|70
|66
|66
|68
|270
|$76,646
|T21
|Ben Taylor
|-12
|71
|65
|65
|69
|270
|$76,646
|T21
|Beau Hossler
|-12
|64
|67
|69
|70
|270
|$76,646
|T21
|Harry Higgs
|-12
|67
|63
|70
|70
|270
|$76,646
|T21
|Andrew Putnam
|-12
|65
|65
|69
|71
|270
|$76,646
|T21
|Ben Martin
|-12
|69
|64
|65
|72
|270
|$76,646
|T29
|Kevin Kisner
|-11
|70
|67
|67
|67
|271
|$51,907
|T29
|Zac Blair
|-11
|67
|69
|68
|67
|271
|$51,907
|T29
|Ben Griffin
|-11
|65
|71
|67
|68
|271
|$51,907
|T29
|Harris English
|-11
|68
|68
|70
|65
|271
|$51,907
|T29
|Justin Rose
|-11
|68
|67
|67
|69
|271
|$51,907
|T29
|Paul Haley II
|-11
|68
|67
|67
|69
|271
|$51,907
|T35
|Chris Gotterup
|-10
|65
|68
|71
|68
|272
|$41,209
|T35
|Michael Kim
|-10
|67
|69
|69
|67
|272
|$41,209
|T35
|Patton Kizzire
|-10
|67
|68
|70
|67
|272
|$41,209
|T35
|Kevin Streelman
|-10
|68
|64
|68
|72
|272
|$41,209
|T39
|Hayden Buckley
|-9
|69
|66
|69
|69
|273
|$32,805
|T39
|Keith Mitchell
|-9
|67
|68
|69
|69
|273
|$32,805
|T39
|Aaron Baddeley
|-9
|69
|68
|68
|68
|273
|$32,805
|T39
|Henrik Norlander
|-9
|67
|69
|70
|67
|273
|$32,805
|T39
|Eric Cole
|-9
|69
|68
|70
|66
|273
|$32,805
|T39
|Carl Yuan
|-9
|70
|68
|69
|66
|273
|$32,805
|45
|Akshay Bhatia
|-8
|73
|63
|69
|69
|274
|$27,135
|T46
|Denny McCarthy
|-7
|66
|70
|68
|71
|275
|$21,748
|T46
|Kevin Roy
|-7
|69
|68
|68
|70
|275
|$21,748
|T46
|Brice Garnett
|-7
|68
|69
|69
|69
|275
|$21,748
|T46
|Davis Riley
|-7
|68
|69
|69
|69
|275
|$21,748
|T46
|Jim Herman
|-7
|72
|65
|70
|68
|275
|$21,748
|T46
|Stephan Jaeger
|-7
|67
|70
|71
|67
|275
|$21,748
|T46
|Dylan Wu
|-7
|70
|68
|70
|67
|275
|$21,748
|T46
|Ryan Armour
|-7
|70
|67
|73
|65
|275
|$21,748
|T54
|Martin Trainer
|-6
|70
|67
|67
|72
|276
|$18,630
|T54
|Trevor Cone
|-6
|69
|68
|68
|71
|276
|$18,630
|T54
|Scott Stallings
|-6
|70
|66
|67
|73
|276
|$18,630
|T54
|Dean Burmester
|-6
|66
|68
|71
|71
|276
|$18,630
|T54
|Brandon Wu
|-6
|70
|68
|67
|71
|276
|$18,630
|T54
|Kevin Yu
|-6
|72
|66
|69
|69
|276
|$18,630
|T54
|Brent Grant
|-6
|71
|67
|71
|67
|276
|$18,630
|T54
|Jacob Bridgeman
|-6
|69
|67
|73
|67
|276
|$18,630
|T62
|Matthias Schwab
|-5
|72
|66
|68
|71
|277
|$17,820
|T62
|Tyson Alexander
|-5
|68
|69
|70
|70
|277
|$17,820
|T64
|Joseph Bramlett
|-4
|68
|69
|72
|69
|278
|$17,496
|T64
|Doc Redman
|-4
|70
|68
|73
|67
|278
|$17,496
|66
|Justin Suh
|-3
|66
|68
|70
|75
|279
|$17,253
|T67
|Zecheng Dou
|-1
|69
|67
|71
|74
|281
|$17,010
|T67
|Andrew Landry
|-1
|75
|63
|72
|71
|281
|$17,010
|69
|MJ Daffue
|1
|70
|68
|70
|75
|283
|$16,767