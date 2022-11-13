2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 23)
The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Finau, who won the title with the PGA Tour win at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Finau cruised to the win on Sunday after entering the final round with a huge lead. His final-round 69 brought him to 16-under 264, which was good enough for a four-shot win over Tyson Alexander.

Ben Taylor finished in solo third place, a shot behind Alexander, to earn huge money and FedEx Cup points that will help his standing.

Finau won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Cadence Bank Houston Open recap notes

Finau earned approximately 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which is his third PGA Tour win in his last seven starts.

Finau also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The RSM Classic.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Tony Finau -16 65 62 68 69 264 $1,512,000
2 Tyson Alexander -12 66 66 70 66 268 $915,600
3 Ben Taylor -11 66 68 65 70 269 $579,600
T4 Trey Mullinax -8 67 66 72 67 272 $353,500
T4 Alex Smalley -8 71 64 70 67 272 $353,500
T4 Alex Noren -8 65 66 73 68 272 $353,500
T7 Adam Hadwin -7 70 65 70 68 273 $273,000
T7 Aaron Rai -7 70 64 70 69 273 $273,000
T9 Scottie Scheffler -6 70 66 71 67 274 $196,500
T9 Stephan Jaeger -6 70 67 70 67 274 $196,500
T9 Keith Mitchell -6 66 70 70 68 274 $196,500
T9 Joseph Bramlett -6 70 65 70 69 274 $196,500
T9 Joel Dahmen -6 67 68 68 71 274 $196,500
T9 Gary Woodland -6 69 67 67 71 274 $196,500
T9 Justin Rose -6 67 69 66 72 274 $196,500
T16 Jason Day -5 69 69 69 68 275 $123,900
T16 Ben Griffin -5 67 67 71 70 275 $123,900
T16 Patrick Rodgers -5 68 63 73 71 275 $123,900
T16 Mackenzie Hughes -5 66 68 70 71 275 $123,900
T16 Scott Piercy -5 67 70 67 71 275 $123,900
T16 Wyndham Clark -5 66 68 68 73 275 $123,900
T22 David Lipsky -4 66 73 70 67 276 $84,420
T22 Martin Laird -4 68 69 73 66 276 $84,420
T22 Aaron Wise -4 65 71 71 69 276 $84,420
T22 Sahith Theegala -4 71 68 73 64 276 $84,420
26 Callum Tarren -3 73 66 70 68 277 $67,620
T27 Maverick McNealy -2 67 72 69 70 278 $56,332
T27 Kyle Westmoreland -2 68 72 69 69 278 $56,332
T27 Cole Hammer -2 74 65 71 68 278 $56,332
T27 Ryan Armour -2 72 68 66 72 278 $56,332
T27 Davis Riley -2 71 64 71 72 278 $56,332
T27 Austin Cook -2 68 67 71 72 278 $56,332
T27 James Hahn -2 68 65 71 74 278 $56,332
T27 Russell Knox -2 69 65 70 74 278 $56,332
T35 Andrew Putnam -1 68 70 71 70 279 $42,735
T35 Eric Cole -1 71 68 69 71 279 $42,735
T35 Carl Yuan -1 67 66 77 69 279 $42,735
T35 Si Woo Kim -1 68 69 69 73 279 $42,735
T39 Travis Vick (a) E 68 69 71 72 280 $0
T39 Harris English E 69 69 69 73 280 $36,540
T39 Harry Hall E 69 70 72 69 280 $36,540
T39 Adam Svensson E 73 67 72 68 280 $36,540
T43 Erik Barnes 1 68 71 70 72 281 $30,660
T43 Kevin Tway 1 71 69 70 71 281 $30,660
T43 Will Gordon 1 68 71 73 69 281 $30,660
T43 Davis Thompson 1 68 71 74 68 281 $30,660
T47 Justin Suh 2 69 68 71 74 282 $23,705
T47 Michael Kim 2 70 68 73 71 282 $23,705
T47 Seonghyeon Kim 2 68 70 74 70 282 $23,705
T47 Francesco Molinari 2 69 71 72 70 282 $23,705
T47 Zack Fischer 2 69 70 74 69 282 $23,705
52 Robby Shelton 3 71 68 73 71 283 $21,084
T53 Denny McCarthy 4 67 72 70 75 284 $20,118
T53 Byeong Hun An 4 70 67 75 72 284 $20,118
T53 Nick Watney 4 69 71 72 72 284 $20,118
T53 Matthew NeSmith 4 74 64 78 68 284 $20,118
T57 Luke List 5 69 70 69 77 285 $19,236
T57 Sam Stevens 5 70 69 71 75 285 $19,236
T57 Zach Johnson 5 69 70 72 74 285 $19,236
T57 Stewart Cink 5 68 71 74 72 285 $19,236
T57 Taylor Montgomery 5 71 68 76 70 285 $19,236
T62 Brandon Wu 6 71 69 71 75 286 $18,648
T62 Paul Haley II 6 72 68 74 72 286 $18,648
T64 Seung-Yul Noh 7 71 67 74 75 287 $18,312
T64 Matthias Schwab 7 73 65 77 72 287 $18,312
66 Taylor Pendrith 8 66 72 71 79 288 $18,060
67 Max McGreevy 11 66 73 75 77 291 $17,892
68 Zecheng Dou 13 67 72 76 78 293 $17,724

