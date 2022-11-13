2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Finau, who won the title with the PGA Tour win at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

Finau cruised to the win on Sunday after entering the final round with a huge lead. His final-round 69 brought him to 16-under 264, which was good enough for a four-shot win over Tyson Alexander.

Ben Taylor finished in solo third place, a shot behind Alexander, to earn huge money and FedEx Cup points that will help his standing.

Finau won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.

Cadence Bank Houston Open recap notes

Finau earned approximately 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which is his third PGA Tour win in his last seven starts.

Finau also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.

A total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.

The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The RSM Classic.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details