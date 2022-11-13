2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Tony Finau, who won the title with the PGA Tour win at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
Finau cruised to the win on Sunday after entering the final round with a huge lead. His final-round 69 brought him to 16-under 264, which was good enough for a four-shot win over Tyson Alexander.
Ben Taylor finished in solo third place, a shot behind Alexander, to earn huge money and FedEx Cup points that will help his standing.
Finau won the $1,512,000 winner's share of the $8,400,000 purse.
Cadence Bank Houston Open recap notes
Finau earned approximately 40 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which is his third PGA Tour win in his last seven starts.
Finau also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will help him in the season-long points race as the wraparound season begins.
A total of 68 (of 132) players finished the tournament in the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was made.
The 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 The RSM Classic.
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Tony Finau
|-16
|65
|62
|68
|69
|264
|$1,512,000
|2
|Tyson Alexander
|-12
|66
|66
|70
|66
|268
|$915,600
|3
|Ben Taylor
|-11
|66
|68
|65
|70
|269
|$579,600
|T4
|Trey Mullinax
|-8
|67
|66
|72
|67
|272
|$353,500
|T4
|Alex Smalley
|-8
|71
|64
|70
|67
|272
|$353,500
|T4
|Alex Noren
|-8
|65
|66
|73
|68
|272
|$353,500
|T7
|Adam Hadwin
|-7
|70
|65
|70
|68
|273
|$273,000
|T7
|Aaron Rai
|-7
|70
|64
|70
|69
|273
|$273,000
|T9
|Scottie Scheffler
|-6
|70
|66
|71
|67
|274
|$196,500
|T9
|Stephan Jaeger
|-6
|70
|67
|70
|67
|274
|$196,500
|T9
|Keith Mitchell
|-6
|66
|70
|70
|68
|274
|$196,500
|T9
|Joseph Bramlett
|-6
|70
|65
|70
|69
|274
|$196,500
|T9
|Joel Dahmen
|-6
|67
|68
|68
|71
|274
|$196,500
|T9
|Gary Woodland
|-6
|69
|67
|67
|71
|274
|$196,500
|T9
|Justin Rose
|-6
|67
|69
|66
|72
|274
|$196,500
|T16
|Jason Day
|-5
|69
|69
|69
|68
|275
|$123,900
|T16
|Ben Griffin
|-5
|67
|67
|71
|70
|275
|$123,900
|T16
|Patrick Rodgers
|-5
|68
|63
|73
|71
|275
|$123,900
|T16
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-5
|66
|68
|70
|71
|275
|$123,900
|T16
|Scott Piercy
|-5
|67
|70
|67
|71
|275
|$123,900
|T16
|Wyndham Clark
|-5
|66
|68
|68
|73
|275
|$123,900
|T22
|David Lipsky
|-4
|66
|73
|70
|67
|276
|$84,420
|T22
|Martin Laird
|-4
|68
|69
|73
|66
|276
|$84,420
|T22
|Aaron Wise
|-4
|65
|71
|71
|69
|276
|$84,420
|T22
|Sahith Theegala
|-4
|71
|68
|73
|64
|276
|$84,420
|26
|Callum Tarren
|-3
|73
|66
|70
|68
|277
|$67,620
|T27
|Maverick McNealy
|-2
|67
|72
|69
|70
|278
|$56,332
|T27
|Kyle Westmoreland
|-2
|68
|72
|69
|69
|278
|$56,332
|T27
|Cole Hammer
|-2
|74
|65
|71
|68
|278
|$56,332
|T27
|Ryan Armour
|-2
|72
|68
|66
|72
|278
|$56,332
|T27
|Davis Riley
|-2
|71
|64
|71
|72
|278
|$56,332
|T27
|Austin Cook
|-2
|68
|67
|71
|72
|278
|$56,332
|T27
|James Hahn
|-2
|68
|65
|71
|74
|278
|$56,332
|T27
|Russell Knox
|-2
|69
|65
|70
|74
|278
|$56,332
|T35
|Andrew Putnam
|-1
|68
|70
|71
|70
|279
|$42,735
|T35
|Eric Cole
|-1
|71
|68
|69
|71
|279
|$42,735
|T35
|Carl Yuan
|-1
|67
|66
|77
|69
|279
|$42,735
|T35
|Si Woo Kim
|-1
|68
|69
|69
|73
|279
|$42,735
|T39
|Travis Vick (a)
|E
|68
|69
|71
|72
|280
|$0
|T39
|Harris English
|E
|69
|69
|69
|73
|280
|$36,540
|T39
|Harry Hall
|E
|69
|70
|72
|69
|280
|$36,540
|T39
|Adam Svensson
|E
|73
|67
|72
|68
|280
|$36,540
|T43
|Erik Barnes
|1
|68
|71
|70
|72
|281
|$30,660
|T43
|Kevin Tway
|1
|71
|69
|70
|71
|281
|$30,660
|T43
|Will Gordon
|1
|68
|71
|73
|69
|281
|$30,660
|T43
|Davis Thompson
|1
|68
|71
|74
|68
|281
|$30,660
|T47
|Justin Suh
|2
|69
|68
|71
|74
|282
|$23,705
|T47
|Michael Kim
|2
|70
|68
|73
|71
|282
|$23,705
|T47
|Seonghyeon Kim
|2
|68
|70
|74
|70
|282
|$23,705
|T47
|Francesco Molinari
|2
|69
|71
|72
|70
|282
|$23,705
|T47
|Zack Fischer
|2
|69
|70
|74
|69
|282
|$23,705
|52
|Robby Shelton
|3
|71
|68
|73
|71
|283
|$21,084
|T53
|Denny McCarthy
|4
|67
|72
|70
|75
|284
|$20,118
|T53
|Byeong Hun An
|4
|70
|67
|75
|72
|284
|$20,118
|T53
|Nick Watney
|4
|69
|71
|72
|72
|284
|$20,118
|T53
|Matthew NeSmith
|4
|74
|64
|78
|68
|284
|$20,118
|T57
|Luke List
|5
|69
|70
|69
|77
|285
|$19,236
|T57
|Sam Stevens
|5
|70
|69
|71
|75
|285
|$19,236
|T57
|Zach Johnson
|5
|69
|70
|72
|74
|285
|$19,236
|T57
|Stewart Cink
|5
|68
|71
|74
|72
|285
|$19,236
|T57
|Taylor Montgomery
|5
|71
|68
|76
|70
|285
|$19,236
|T62
|Brandon Wu
|6
|71
|69
|71
|75
|286
|$18,648
|T62
|Paul Haley II
|6
|72
|68
|74
|72
|286
|$18,648
|T64
|Seung-Yul Noh
|7
|71
|67
|74
|75
|287
|$18,312
|T64
|Matthias Schwab
|7
|73
|65
|77
|72
|287
|$18,312
|66
|Taylor Pendrith
|8
|66
|72
|71
|79
|288
|$18,060
|67
|Max McGreevy
|11
|66
|73
|75
|77
|291
|$17,892
|68
|Zecheng Dou
|13
|67
|72
|76
|78
|293
|$17,724