2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.

The Cadence Bank Houston Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tony Finau and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.

We do have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.

The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 8 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field

Tyson Alexander

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

Erik Barnes

Zac Blair

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Dean Burmester

Sam Burns

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Austin Cook

MJ Daffue

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Zecheng Dou

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Nico Echavarria

Austin Eckroat

Harris English

Tony Finau

Dylan Frittelli

Michael Gligic

Will Gordon

Brent Grant

Ben Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Paul Haley II

Harry Hall

Cole Hammer

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Ben Kern

Michael Kim

S.H. Kim

Si Woo Kim

Philip Knowles

Russell Knox

Kelly Kraft

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Walker Lee

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Hideki Matsuyama

Brandon Matthews

Denny McCarthy

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Alex Noren

Henrik Norlander

Augusto Núñez

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Scott Piercy

Andrew Putnam

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Robby Shelton

Greyson Sigg

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Chris Stroud

Justin Suh

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Ben Taylor

Nick Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Davis Thompson

Kevin Tway

Erik van Rooyen

Johannes Veerman

Travis Vick

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Kyle Westmoreland

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Carson Young

Carl Yuan

Top 50 players in 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field