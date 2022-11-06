2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Memorial Park Golf Course in Houston, Texas.
The Cadence Bank Houston Open field is headlined by the likes of Scottie Scheffler, Sam Burns, Tony Finau and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the seventh event of the 2022-2023 PGA Tour regular season.
We do have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The tournament will offer Official World Golf Ranking points to the winner, with final points ratings determined ahead of the tournament teeing off on Thursday.
The field will be playing for an $8.4 million purse, with 8 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field
- Tyson Alexander
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- Erik Barnes
- Zac Blair
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Dean Burmester
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Austin Cook
- MJ Daffue
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Zecheng Dou
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Nico Echavarria
- Austin Eckroat
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Dylan Frittelli
- Michael Gligic
- Will Gordon
- Brent Grant
- Ben Griffin
- Emiliano Grillo
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Paul Haley II
- Harry Hall
- Cole Hammer
- Russell Henley
- Jim Herman
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Ben Kern
- Michael Kim
- S.H. Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Philip Knowles
- Russell Knox
- Kelly Kraft
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Walker Lee
- David Lingmerth
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Brandon Matthews
- Denny McCarthy
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Keith Mitchell
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Matthew NeSmith
- Alex Noren
- Henrik Norlander
- Augusto Núñez
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Scott Piercy
- Andrew Putnam
- Aaron Rai
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Robby Shelton
- Greyson Sigg
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Chris Stroud
- Justin Suh
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Ben Taylor
- Nick Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Davis Thompson
- Kevin Tway
- Erik van Rooyen
- Johannes Veerman
- Travis Vick
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Aaron Wise
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Carson Young
- Carl Yuan
Top 50 players in 2022 Cadence Bank Houston Open field
- 2. Scottie Scheffler
- 12. Sam Burns
- 14. Tony Finau
- 19. Hideki Matsuyama
- 27. Sepp Straka
- 34. Aaron Wise
- 49. Alex Noren
- 50. Harris English