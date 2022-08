How much money does the 2022 BMW Championship winner earn?

The winner share's of the 2022 BMW Championship purse is a lot of money, and the BMW Championship first-place payout is commensurate with winning an event on the PGA Tour.

The 2022 BMW Championship purse is $15 million for the event played at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del.

How much money does the 2022 BMW Championship winner get?

The BMW Championship pays 18 percent of the total purse to the winner, so the 2022 BMW Championship winner's share is $2,700,000 as the first-place payout.

Patrick Cantlay won $1,710,000 from the $9.5 million purse for his victory in the 2021 BMW Championship. Jon Rahm won $1,710,000 from the $9.5 million purse in taking the 2020 BMW Championship.

In this event, every player finishing the event earns official prize money, with 67th-place finisher earning $30,900. Every player making the cut also earns FedEx Cup points, with the winner receiving 2,000 points. The winner receives approximately 50 Official World Golf Ranking points.

The BMW Championship does not have the biggest purse in professional golf. The Players Championship purse is tops at $20 million. The first two FedEx Cup playoff events are tied for second best with a $15 million purse each.

The tournament with the highest first-place payout in all of professional golf is on the PGA Tour. The winner of the 2022 The Players Championship will win $3,600,000, making it the biggest first-place payout in all of golf.