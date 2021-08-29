2021 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who prevailed in a playoff at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.

Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau finished regulation tied at 27-under 261. Cantlay made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole after making a clutch up-and-down for bogey on the 17th hole after hitting his par-3 tee shot in the water. DeChambeau couldn't get up-and-down for par on 17 or make a closer birdie putt on 18.

In the playoff, DeChambeau missed several opportunities to win. However, on the sixth playoff hole on No. 18, Cantlay made a 20-foot birdie putt to win the title.

Sungjae Im finished in third, four shots out of the playoff.

Cantlay won the $1,710,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

BMW Championship recap notes

Cantlay earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Cantlay also earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 69 players finished the tournament in the 44th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues next week, concluding the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in Georgia.

2021 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

