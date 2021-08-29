2021 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
PGA Tour

2021 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

08/29/2021 at 7:25 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who prevailed in a playoff at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.

Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau finished regulation tied at 27-under 261. Cantlay made a 20-foot birdie putt on the final hole after making a clutch up-and-down for bogey on the 17th hole after hitting his par-3 tee shot in the water. DeChambeau couldn't get up-and-down for par on 17 or make a closer birdie putt on 18.

In the playoff, DeChambeau missed several opportunities to win. However, on the sixth playoff hole on No. 18, Cantlay made a 20-foot birdie putt to win the title.

Sungjae Im finished in third, four shots out of the playoff.

Cantlay won the $1,710,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

BMW Championship recap notes

Cantlay earned 72 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Cantlay also earned 2,000 FedEx Cup points with the win, which comes with earning him a two-year exemption onto the PGA Tour.

A total of 69 players finished the tournament in the 44th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole cut was not made.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule continues next week, concluding the FedEx Cup playoffs at the Tour Championship in Georgia.

2021 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Patrick Cantlay -27 66 63 66 66 261 $1,710,000
2 Bryson DeChambeau -27 68 60 67 66 261 $1,026,000
3 Sungjae Im -23 67 65 66 67 265 $646,000
4 Rory McIlroy -22 64 70 65 67 266 $456,000
5 Erik van Rooyen -21 67 68 67 65 267 $380,000
T6 Dustin Johnson -20 67 70 65 66 268 $330,125
T6 Sergio Garcia -20 65 67 67 69 268 $330,125
8 Sam Burns -19 64 70 65 70 269 $294,500
T9 Alex Noren -18 71 66 67 66 270 $256,500
T9 Jon Rahm -18 64 66 70 70 270 $256,500
T9 Abraham Ancer -18 66 67 66 71 270 $256,500
T12 Harold Varner III -17 67 70 69 65 271 $199,500
T12 Webb Simpson -17 67 72 66 66 271 $199,500
T12 K.H. Lee -17 69 69 66 67 271 $199,500
T15 Tony Finau -16 67 72 70 63 272 $166,500
T15 Jason Kokrak -16 73 68 65 66 272 $166,500
T17 Viktor Hovland -15 70 69 68 66 273 $133,000
T17 Aaron Wise -15 69 66 71 67 273 $133,000
T17 Kevin Na -15 72 65 69 67 273 $133,000
T17 Charl Schwartzel -15 71 66 68 68 273 $133,000
T17 Hudson Swafford -15 67 66 68 72 273 $133,000
T22 Corey Conners -14 70 70 69 65 274 $95,000
T22 Justin Thomas -14 68 71 69 66 274 $95,000
T22 Scottie Scheffler -14 73 66 68 67 274 $95,000
T22 Brooks Koepka -14 70 67 69 68 274 $95,000
T26 Shane Lowry -13 71 68 71 65 275 $73,150
T26 Harris English -13 69 70 71 65 275 $73,150
T26 Daniel Berger -13 68 71 70 66 275 $73,150
T29 Si Woo Kim -12 74 71 65 66 276 $61,750
T29 Joaquin Niemann -12 68 74 68 66 276 $61,750
T29 Brian Harman -12 69 69 70 68 276 $61,750
T29 Sebastián Muñoz -12 67 68 72 69 276 $61,750
T29 Cam Davis -12 73 67 67 69 276 $61,750
T34 Jordan Spieth -11 71 70 70 66 277 $50,113
T34 Patton Kizzire -11 69 72 68 68 277 $50,113
T34 Cameron Smith -11 68 72 69 68 277 $50,113
T34 Lee Westwood -11 71 70 67 69 277 $50,113
T38 Jhonattan Vegas -10 69 70 72 67 278 $38,000
T38 Matt Jones -10 69 70 71 68 278 $38,000
T38 Louis Oosthuizen -10 71 74 64 69 278 $38,000
T38 Harry Higgs -10 72 67 71 68 278 $38,000
T38 Stewart Cink -10 69 74 66 69 278 $38,000
T38 Lucas Glover -10 68 67 73 70 278 $38,000
T38 Charley Hoffman -10 69 71 68 70 278 $38,000
T38 Paul Casey -10 68 68 70 72 278 $38,000
T46 Emiliano Grillo -9 67 73 73 66 279 $28,500
T46 Hideki Matsuyama -9 67 69 72 71 279 $28,500
48 Chris Kirk -8 71 71 68 70 280 $26,030
T49 Tom Hoge -7 69 71 71 70 281 $24,320
T49 Xander Schauffele -7 67 68 75 71 281 $24,320
51 Marc Leishman -6 69 76 68 69 282 $23,370
T52 Billy Horschel -5 71 72 73 67 283 $22,154
T52 Branden Grace -5 75 71 68 69 283 $22,154
T52 Cameron Tringale -5 73 71 70 69 283 $22,154
T52 Kevin Streelman -5 71 70 70 72 283 $22,154
T52 Mackenzie Hughes -5 69 71 70 73 283 $22,154
T57 Keith Mitchell -4 72 70 73 69 284 $21,280
T57 Talor Gooch -4 69 71 74 70 284 $21,280
T57 Ryan Palmer -4 68 75 69 72 284 $21,280
T60 Russell Henley -3 72 73 73 67 285 $20,710
T60 Keegan Bradley -3 67 76 72 70 285 $20,710
T60 Robert Streb -3 73 71 69 72 285 $20,710
T63 Max Homa -2 72 72 73 69 286 $20,140
T63 Collin Morikawa -2 72 75 70 69 286 $20,140
T63 Maverick McNealy -2 69 70 70 77 286 $20,140
T66 Cameron Champ -1 70 74 72 71 287 $19,475
T66 Carlos Ortiz -1 68 74 75 70 287 $19,475
T66 Kevin Kisner -1 72 71 72 72 287 $19,475
T66 Phil Mickelson -1 68 77 68 74 287 $19,475

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.