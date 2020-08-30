2020 BMW Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 BMW Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who picked up a clutch playoff win at Olympia Fields Country Club near Chicago, Ill.

Rahm and Dustin Johnson finished regulation on 4-under 276, with Johnson making a 43-foot birdie putt on the final hole to set up the playoff with Rahm, who closed with an impressive 6-under 64.

On the first playoff hole, Rahm then made a 66-foot birdie putt of his own to force Johnson to match. When Johnson tying putt came up a few inches short, Rahm had won for the second time in the resumption of the season.

Rahm won the $1,710,000 winner's share of the $9,500,000 purse.

BMW Championship recap notes

Rahm earned 70 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now goes into the Tour Championship next week ranked second in the standings, behind Johnson.

A total of 69 players started and finished the tournament, which was the second event of the PGA Tour's FedEx Cup playoffs.

The PGA Tour concludes their playoffs next week, with the Tour Championship ending the series at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

2020 BMW Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details