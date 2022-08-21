2022 BMW Championship money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
PGA Tour Suggested Links

2022 BMW Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

08/21/2022 at 2:53 pm
Golf News Net


The 2022 BMW Championship prize money payout is from the $15 million purse, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at Wilmington Country Club in Wilmington, Del., earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of BMW Championship prize pool is at $2,700,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $1,620,000. The BMW Championship prize money payout breakdown shows a payout of 18 percent of the purse to the winner, and how much each PGA Tour player earns is guaranteed down to the last-place player, who gets $30,900.

The BMW Championship field is headed by Xander Schauffele, Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy and more.

This tournament started with 68 players, and a cut was not made this week after two rounds. Every professional player in the field is paid for completing the event, but how much each player is paid at the 2022 BMW Championship from the correct 2022 BMW Championship full-field payout is based on their finish.

The 36-hole cut was not made to the top 65 players and ties, but there was one withdrawal (Will Zalatoris). The 67 remaining players have an opportunity to move up the leaderboard in the final round.

The 2022 BMW Championship prize money payout is only true after the PGA Tour cut is made, with the PGA Tour modifying the payout if more than 65 professionals start a no-cut event to ensure all players are paid.

With the PGA Tour cut rule down to the top 65 and ties, no players are subject to the PGA Tour's secondary cut any longer.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 2,000 FedEx Cup points, as this is considered an official event on the PGA Tour schedule.

Additionally, there are approximately 51 Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the PGA Tour. Winners of these events get a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, entries into the Masters, PGA Championship and The Players, and entry into the 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2022 BMW Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2022 BMW Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard

POSITION MONEY
1 $2,700,000
2 $1,620,000
3 $1,020,000
4 $720,000
5 $600,000
6 $540,000
7 $502,500
8 $465,000
9 $435,000
10 $405,000
11 $375,000
12 $345,000
13 $315,000
14 $285,000
15 $270,000
16 $255,000
17 $240,000
18 $225,000
19 $210,000
20 $195,000
21 $180,000
22 $168,000
23 $156,000
24 $144,000
25 $132,000
26 $120,000
27 $115,500
28 $111,000
29 $106,500
30 $102,000
31 $97,500
32 $93,000
33 $88,500
34 $84,750
35 $81,000
36 $77,250
37 $73,500
38 $70,500
39 $67,500
40 $64,500
41 $61,500
42 $58,500
43 $55,500
44 $52,500
45 $49,500
46 $46,500
47 $43,500
48 $41,100
49 $39,000
50 $37,800
51 $36,900
52 $36,000
53 $35,400
54 $34,800
55 $34,500
56 $34,200
57 $33,900
58 $33,600
59 $33,300
60 $33,000
61 $32,700
62 $32,400
63 $32,100
64 $31,800
65 $31,500
66 $31,200
67 $30,900

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.