the Memorial Tournament history, results and past winners

The Memorial Tournament is the PGA Tour's Columbus-area event, with the tournament having been played around Memorial Day since its inception in 1976.
The event, which is considered an elevated invitational on the PGA Tour schedule, is hosted by Jack Nicklaus at his Muirfield Village Golf Club. Nicklaus has tinkered with the host course many times over the years, seeking to offer a major-caliber test for players who travel to his home city to compete in the tournament.
The event has one of the largest non-major purses on the PGA Tour and offers a three-year PGA Tour exemption to winners.
Tiger Woods has the most victories in the event's history, with five wins, including three in a row from 1999-2001. Kenny Perry has won the event three times, with Nicklaus himself winning twice.
the Memorial Tournament format
The the Memorial Tournament is played over four days, and there is a cut for the qualifying field.
The invitational field of 120 players is reduced to the top 65 and ties for the final two rounds of the event. At the end of the 72-hole event, the lowest score wins.
the Memorial Tournament host courses
- 1976-present: Muirfield Village Golf Club
the Memorial Tournament past sponsors
the Memorial Tournament has had a variety of sponsors and tournament names over the years:
- 1976-2006, 2009: the Memorial Tournament
- 2007-2008: the Memorial Tournament presented by Morgan Stanley
- 2010-2021: the Memorial Tournament presented by Nationwide (Insurance)
- 2022: the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
the Memorial Tournament history & results
|YEAR
|WINNER
|TOT
|TO PAR
|BY
|MONEY
|2021
|Patrick Cantlay (2)
|275
|−13
|PO
|$1,674,000
|2020
|Jon Rahm
|279
|−9
|3
|$1,674,000
|2019
|Patrick Cantlay
|269
|−19
|2
|$1,638,000
|2018
|Bryson DeChambeau
|273
|−15
|PO
|$1,602,000
|2017
|Jason Dufner
|275
|−13
|3
|$1,566,000
|2016
|William McGirt
|273
|−15
|PO
|$1,530,000
|2015
|David Lingmerth
|273
|−15
|PO
|$1,160,000
|2014
|Hideki Matsuyama
|275
|−13
|PO
|$1,160,000
|2013
|Matt Kuchar
|276
|−12
|2
|$1,160,000
|2012
|Tiger Woods (5)
|279
|−9
|2
|$1,160,000
|2011
|Steve Stricker
|272
|−16
|1
|$1,160,000
|2010
|Justin Rose
|270
|−18
|3
|$1,080,000
|2009
|Tiger Woods (4)
|276
|−12
|1
|$1,080,000
|2008
|Kenny Perry (3)
|280
|−8
|2
|$1,080,000
|2007
|K. J. Choi
|271
|−17
|1
|$1,080,000
|2006
|Carl Pettersson
|276
|−12
|2
|$1,035,000
|2005
|Bart Bryant
|272
|−16
|1
|$990,000
|2004
|Ernie Els
|270
|−18
|4
|$945,000
|2003
|Kenny Perry (2)
|275
|−13
|2
|$900,000
|2002
|Jim Furyk
|274
|−14
|2
|$810,000
|2001
|Tiger Woods (3)
|271
|−17
|7
|$738,000
|2000
|Tiger Woods (2)
|269
|−19
|5
|$558,000
|1999
|Tiger Woods
|273
|−15
|2
|$459,000
|1998
|Fred Couples
|271
|−17
|4
|$396,000
|1997
|Vijay Singh
|202[b]
|−14
|2
|$342,000
|1996
|Tom Watson (2)
|274
|−14
|2
|$324,000
|1995
|Greg Norman (2)
|269
|−19
|4
|$306,000
|1994
|Tom Lehman
|268
|−20
|5
|$270,000
|1993
|Paul Azinger
|274
|−14
|1
|$252,000
|1992
|David Edwards
|273
|−15
|PO
|$234,000
|1991
|Kenny Perry
|273
|−15
|PO
|$216,000
|1990
|Greg Norman
|216[b]
|E
|1
|$180,000
|1989
|Bob Tway
|277
|−11
|2
|$160,000
|1988
|Curtis Strange
|274
|−14
|2
|$160,000
|1987
|Don Pooley
|272
|−16
|3
|$140,000
|1986
|Hal Sutton
|271
|−17
|4
|$100,000
|1985
|Hale Irwin (2)
|281
|−7
|1
|$100,000
|1984
|Jack Nicklaus (2)
|280
|−8
|PO
|$90,000
|1983
|Hale Irwin
|281
|−7
|1
|$72,000
|1982
|Raymond Floyd
|281
|−7
|2
|$63,000
|1981
|Keith Fergus
|284
|−4
|1
|$63,000
|1980
|David Graham
|280
|−8
|1
|$54,000
|1979
|Tom Watson
|285
|−3
|3
|$54,000
|1978
|Jim Simons
|284
|−4
|1
|$50,000
|1977
|Jack Nicklaus
|281
|−7
|2
|$45,000
|1976
|Roger Maltbie
|288
|E
|PO
|$40,000