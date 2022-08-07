2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith and more.

This is set to be a 125-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 47th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 47th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season. This is the first event of three in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Two players -- Max McGreevy and Tommy Kim -- played their way into the top 125 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $15 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field

RANKING PLAYER 1 Scottie Scheffler 2 Cameron Smith 3 Sam Burns 4 Xander Schauffele 5 Patrick Cantlay 6 Rory McIlroy 7 Tony Finau 8 Justin Thomas 9 Cameron Young 10 Sungjae Im 11 Hideki Matsuyama 12 Will Zalatoris 13 Max Homa 14 Matt Fitzpatrick 15 Jordan Spieth 16 Jon Rahm 17 Tom Hoge 18 Billy Horschel 19 Viktor Hovland 20 Joaquin Niemann 21 J.T. Poston 22 Collin Morikawa 23 Davis Riley 24 Seamus Power 25 J.J. Spaun 26 Cameron Tringale 27 Aaron Wise 28 Shane Lowry 29 Luke List 30 Corey Conners 31 Maverick McNealy 32 Russell Henley 33 Keegan Bradley 34 Sepp Straka 35 Kevin Kisner 36 Keith Mitchell 37 Mito Pereira 38 Sahith Theegala 39 K.H. Lee 40 Scott Stallings 41 Denny McCarthy 42 Kurt Kitayama 43 Lucas Herbert 44 Sebastián Muñoz 45 Mackenzie Hughes 46 Tommy Fleetwood 47 Si Woo Kim 48 Tyrrell Hatton 49 Adam Hadwin 50 Chez Reavie 51 Chris Kirk 52 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 53 Matt Kuchar 54 Brian Harman 55 Emiliano Grillo 56 Brendan Steele 57 Harold Varner III 58 Alex Noren 59 Taylor Pendrith 60 Alex Smalley 61 Marc Leishman 62 Anirban Lahiri 63 Troy Merritt 64 Taylor Moore 65 Cam Davis 66 John Huh 67 Brendon Todd 68 Lanto Griffin 69 Trey Mullinax 70 Brandon Wu 71 Matthew NeSmith 72 Gary Woodland 73 Beau Hossler 74 Chad Ramey 75 Adam Long 76 Adam Scott 77 Daniel Berger 78 Wyndham Clark 79 Joel Dahmen 80 Patrick Rodgers 81 Russell Knox 82 Kevin Streelman 83 Mark Hubbard 84 David Lipsky 85 Peter Malnati 86 Andrew Putnam 87 Aaron Rai 88 Danny Lee 89 Adam Svensson 90 Stephan Jaeger 91 C.T. Pan 92 Adam Schenk 93 Justin Rose 94 Hayden Buckley 95 Vince Whaley 96 Jhonattan Vegas 97 Nate Lashley 98 Lee Hodges 99 Martin Laird 100 Sam Ryder 101 Scott Piercy 102 Michael Thompson 103 Callum Tarren 104 Max McGreevy 105 Chesson Hadley 106 Dylan Frittelli 107 James Hahn 108 Greyson Sigg 109 Ryan Palmer 110 Nick Watney 111 Robert Streb 112 Jason Day 113 Doug Ghim 114 Stewart Cink 115 Kevin Tway 116 Ryan Brehm 117 Tyler Duncan 118 Matthias Schwab 119 Patton Kizzire 120 Lucas Glover 121 Webb Simpson 122 Nick Taylor 123 Kramer Hickok 124 Rickie Fowler 125 (34) Joohyung Kim

