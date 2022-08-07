2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field: Players, rankings
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field: Players, rankings

08/07/2022 at 6:56 pm
The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.

The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith and more.

This is set to be a 125-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 47th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 47th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season. This is the first event of three in the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Two players -- Max McGreevy and Tommy Kim -- played their way into the top 125 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.

Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $15 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field

RANKING PLAYER
1 Scottie Scheffler
2 Cameron Smith
3 Sam Burns
4 Xander Schauffele
5 Patrick Cantlay
6 Rory McIlroy
7 Tony Finau
8 Justin Thomas
9 Cameron Young
10 Sungjae Im
11 Hideki Matsuyama
12 Will Zalatoris
13 Max Homa
14 Matt Fitzpatrick
15 Jordan Spieth
16 Jon Rahm
17 Tom Hoge
18 Billy Horschel
19 Viktor Hovland
20 Joaquin Niemann
21 J.T. Poston
22 Collin Morikawa
23 Davis Riley
24 Seamus Power
25 J.J. Spaun
26 Cameron Tringale
27 Aaron Wise
28 Shane Lowry
29 Luke List
30 Corey Conners
31 Maverick McNealy
32 Russell Henley
33 Keegan Bradley
34 Sepp Straka
35 Kevin Kisner
36 Keith Mitchell
37 Mito Pereira
38 Sahith Theegala
39 K.H. Lee
40 Scott Stallings
41 Denny McCarthy
42 Kurt Kitayama
43 Lucas Herbert
44 Sebastián Muñoz
45 Mackenzie Hughes
46 Tommy Fleetwood
47 Si Woo Kim
48 Tyrrell Hatton
49 Adam Hadwin
50 Chez Reavie
51 Chris Kirk
52 Christiaan Bezuidenhout
53 Matt Kuchar
54 Brian Harman
55 Emiliano Grillo
56 Brendan Steele
57 Harold Varner III
58 Alex Noren
59 Taylor Pendrith
60 Alex Smalley
61 Marc Leishman
62 Anirban Lahiri
63 Troy Merritt
64 Taylor Moore
65 Cam Davis
66 John Huh
67 Brendon Todd
68 Lanto Griffin
69 Trey Mullinax
70 Brandon Wu
71 Matthew NeSmith
72 Gary Woodland
73 Beau Hossler
74 Chad Ramey
75 Adam Long
76 Adam Scott
77 Daniel Berger
78 Wyndham Clark
79 Joel Dahmen
80 Patrick Rodgers
81 Russell Knox
82 Kevin Streelman
83 Mark Hubbard
84 David Lipsky
85 Peter Malnati
86 Andrew Putnam
87 Aaron Rai
88 Danny Lee
89 Adam Svensson
90 Stephan Jaeger
91 C.T. Pan
92 Adam Schenk
93 Justin Rose
94 Hayden Buckley
95 Vince Whaley
96 Jhonattan Vegas
97 Nate Lashley
98 Lee Hodges
99 Martin Laird
100 Sam Ryder
101 Scott Piercy
102 Michael Thompson
103 Callum Tarren
104 Max McGreevy
105 Chesson Hadley
106 Dylan Frittelli
107 James Hahn
108 Greyson Sigg
109 Ryan Palmer
110 Nick Watney
111 Robert Streb
112 Jason Day
113 Doug Ghim
114 Stewart Cink
115 Kevin Tway
116 Ryan Brehm
117 Tyler Duncan
118 Matthias Schwab
119 Patton Kizzire
120 Lucas Glover
121 Webb Simpson
122 Nick Taylor
123 Kramer Hickok
124 Rickie Fowler
125 (34) Joohyung Kim

