2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at TPC Southwind in Memphis, Tenn.
The FedEx St. Jude Championship field is headlined by the likes of Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Smith and more.
This is set to be a 125-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 47th tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 47th event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season. This is the first event of three in the FedEx Cup playoffs.
Two players -- Max McGreevy and Tommy Kim -- played their way into the top 125 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Eligible players skipping the event are not replaced in the field. Players who are suspended from the PGA Tour but would have otherwise qualified are not in the field, replaced by the next eligible players in the rankings.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $15 million purse, with 40 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Cameron Smith
|3
|Sam Burns
|4
|Xander Schauffele
|5
|Patrick Cantlay
|6
|Rory McIlroy
|7
|Tony Finau
|8
|Justin Thomas
|9
|Cameron Young
|10
|Sungjae Im
|11
|Hideki Matsuyama
|12
|Will Zalatoris
|13
|Max Homa
|14
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|15
|Jordan Spieth
|16
|Jon Rahm
|17
|Tom Hoge
|18
|Billy Horschel
|19
|Viktor Hovland
|20
|Joaquin Niemann
|21
|J.T. Poston
|22
|Collin Morikawa
|23
|Davis Riley
|24
|Seamus Power
|25
|J.J. Spaun
|26
|Cameron Tringale
|27
|Aaron Wise
|28
|Shane Lowry
|29
|Luke List
|30
|Corey Conners
|31
|Maverick McNealy
|32
|Russell Henley
|33
|Keegan Bradley
|34
|Sepp Straka
|35
|Kevin Kisner
|36
|Keith Mitchell
|37
|Mito Pereira
|38
|Sahith Theegala
|39
|K.H. Lee
|40
|Scott Stallings
|41
|Denny McCarthy
|42
|Kurt Kitayama
|43
|Lucas Herbert
|44
|Sebastián Muñoz
|45
|Mackenzie Hughes
|46
|Tommy Fleetwood
|47
|Si Woo Kim
|48
|Tyrrell Hatton
|49
|Adam Hadwin
|50
|Chez Reavie
|51
|Chris Kirk
|52
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|53
|Matt Kuchar
|54
|Brian Harman
|55
|Emiliano Grillo
|56
|Brendan Steele
|57
|Harold Varner III
|58
|Alex Noren
|59
|Taylor Pendrith
|60
|Alex Smalley
|61
|Marc Leishman
|62
|Anirban Lahiri
|63
|Troy Merritt
|64
|Taylor Moore
|65
|Cam Davis
|66
|John Huh
|67
|Brendon Todd
|68
|Lanto Griffin
|69
|Trey Mullinax
|70
|Brandon Wu
|71
|Matthew NeSmith
|72
|Gary Woodland
|73
|Beau Hossler
|74
|Chad Ramey
|75
|Adam Long
|76
|Adam Scott
|77
|Daniel Berger
|78
|Wyndham Clark
|79
|Joel Dahmen
|80
|Patrick Rodgers
|81
|Russell Knox
|82
|Kevin Streelman
|83
|Mark Hubbard
|84
|David Lipsky
|85
|Peter Malnati
|86
|Andrew Putnam
|87
|Aaron Rai
|88
|Danny Lee
|89
|Adam Svensson
|90
|Stephan Jaeger
|91
|C.T. Pan
|92
|Adam Schenk
|93
|Justin Rose
|94
|Hayden Buckley
|95
|Vince Whaley
|96
|Jhonattan Vegas
|97
|Nate Lashley
|98
|Lee Hodges
|99
|Martin Laird
|100
|Sam Ryder
|101
|Scott Piercy
|102
|Michael Thompson
|103
|Callum Tarren
|104
|Max McGreevy
|105
|Chesson Hadley
|106
|Dylan Frittelli
|107
|James Hahn
|108
|Greyson Sigg
|109
|Ryan Palmer
|110
|Nick Watney
|111
|Robert Streb
|112
|Jason Day
|113
|Doug Ghim
|114
|Stewart Cink
|115
|Kevin Tway
|116
|Ryan Brehm
|117
|Tyler Duncan
|118
|Matthias Schwab
|119
|Patton Kizzire
|120
|Lucas Glover
|121
|Webb Simpson
|122
|Nick Taylor
|123
|Kramer Hickok
|124
|Rickie Fowler
|125 (34)
|Joohyung Kim
Top 50 players in 2022 FedEx St. Jude Championship field
|RANKING
|PLAYER
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|2
|Cameron Smith
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|4
|Patrick Cantlay
|5
|Jon Rahm
|6
|Xander Schauffele
|7
|Justin Thomas
|8
|Collin Morikawa
|9
|Viktor Hovland
|10
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|11
|Sam Burns
|12
|Jordan Spieth
|13
|Tony Finau
|14
|Will Zalatoris
|15
|Billy Horschel
|16
|Hideki Matsuyama
|17
|Cameron Young
|19
|Joaquin Niemann
|20
|Max Homa
|21
|Sungjae Im
|24
|Shane Lowry
|25
|Louis Oosthuizen
|26
|Tommy Fleetwood
|27
|Tyrrell Hatton
|28
|Kevin Kisner
|29
|Daniel Berger
|31
|Corey Conners
|34
|Joohyung Kim
|35
|Thomas Pieters
|36
|Seamus Power
|38
|Harris English
|39
|Harold Varner III
|40
|Aaron Wise
|41
|Adam Scott
|43
|Tom Hoge
|44
|Keegan Bradley
|45
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|47
|Brian Harman
|49
|Guillermo Mito Pereira
|50
|Lucas Herbert