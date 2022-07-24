2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.

The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Cameron Young and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 43rd tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 43rd event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.

The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.

The field will be playing for a $8.4 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Paul Barjon

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Ryan Brehm

Wesley Bryan

Hayden Buckley

Jonathan Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Kevin Chappell

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Austin Cook

Ben Cook

Joshua Creel

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Brett Drewitt

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Tony Finau

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Tommy Gainey

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Doug Ghim

Michael Gligic

Lucas Glover

Chris Gotterup

Emiliano Grillo

Scott Gutschewski

Bill Haas

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

James Hahn

Cole Hammer

Nick Hardy

Russell Henley

Kramer Hickok

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Lee Hodges

Charley Hoffman

Max Homa

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Stephan Jaeger

Zach Johnson

Sung Kang

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Jim Knous

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Ben Kohles

Kelly Kraft

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

David Lipsky

Luke List

Davis Love III

Justin Lower

Peter Malnati

Ben Martin

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Max McGreevy

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Trey Mullinax

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Andrew Novak

Sean O'Hair

Geoff Ogilvy

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Taylor Pendrith

Cameron Percy

Scott Piercy

Chad Ramey

Doc Redman

Seth Reeves

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Adam Schenk

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Chase Seiffert

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

David Skinns

Roger Sloan

Alex Smalley

Austin Smotherman

J.J. Spaun

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Adam Svensson

Callum Tarren

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Sahith Theegala

Curtis Thompson

Michael Thompson

Michael Thorbjornsen

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Dawie van der Walt

Bo Van Pelt

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Richy Werenski

Vince Whaley

Danny Willett

Jared Wolfe

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field