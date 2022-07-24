2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The PGA Tour field is set for this event, played at Detroit Golf Club in Detroit, Mich.
The Rocket Mortgage Classic field is headlined by the likes of Will Zalatoris, Tony Finau, Cameron Young and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 43rd tournament of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the 43rd event in the 2022 portion of the 2021-2022 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event, which will be played Thursday through Sunday.
MEMBERHSHIP HAS ITS BENEFITS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
The alternate list for the week is set, with those players filling in based on withdrawals and availability.
The field will be playing for a $8.4 million purse, with nine of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
WANT TO TALK GOLF WITH US? JOIN OUR DISCORD!
2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Ryan Armour
- Aaron Baddeley
- Paul Barjon
- Keegan Bradley
- Joseph Bramlett
- Ryan Brehm
- Wesley Bryan
- Hayden Buckley
- Jonathan Byrd
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Kevin Chappell
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Austin Cook
- Ben Cook
- Joshua Creel
- Joel Dahmen
- Cam Davis
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Brett Drewitt
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Tommy Gainey
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Doug Ghim
- Michael Gligic
- Lucas Glover
- Chris Gotterup
- Emiliano Grillo
- Scott Gutschewski
- Bill Haas
- Chesson Hadley
- Adam Hadwin
- Brandon Hagy
- James Hahn
- Cole Hammer
- Nick Hardy
- Russell Henley
- Kramer Hickok
- Garrick Higgo
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Lee Hodges
- Charley Hoffman
- Max Homa
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Stephan Jaeger
- Zach Johnson
- Sung Kang
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Patton Kizzire
- Jim Knous
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Ben Kohles
- Kelly Kraft
- Matt Kuchar
- Andrew Landry
- Nate Lashley
- Hank Lebioda
- Danny Lee
- David Lipsky
- Luke List
- Davis Love III
- Justin Lower
- Peter Malnati
- Ben Martin
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Max McGreevy
- Maverick McNealy
- Troy Merritt
- Ryan Moore
- Taylor Moore
- Trey Mullinax
- Seung-Yul Noh
- Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Novak
- Sean O'Hair
- Geoff Ogilvy
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Taylor Pendrith
- Cameron Percy
- Scott Piercy
- Chad Ramey
- Doc Redman
- Seth Reeves
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Adam Schenk
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Chase Seiffert
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- David Skinns
- Roger Sloan
- Alex Smalley
- Austin Smotherman
- J.J. Spaun
- Scott Stallings
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Adam Svensson
- Callum Tarren
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Sahith Theegala
- Curtis Thompson
- Michael Thompson
- Michael Thorbjornsen
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Dawie van der Walt
- Bo Van Pelt
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Camilo Villegas
- Matt Wallace
- Nick Watney
- Richy Werenski
- Vince Whaley
- Danny Willett
- Jared Wolfe
- Gary Woodland
- Brandon Wu
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic field
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 13. Will Zalatoris
- 17. Tony Finau
- 19. Cameron Young
- 21. Max Homa
- 27. Kevin Kisner
- 34. Harris English
- 39. Adam Scott
- 49. Cameron Tringale