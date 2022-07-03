2022 Horizon Irish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2022 Horizon Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned the DP World Tour win at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland.

Meronk had to hold off Ryan Fox, who continues to play great golf, shooting 66 in the final round to finish on 20-under 268 and beat the Kiwi by three shots.

Lawrence Thirston, a former DP World Tour winner, finished in solo third place, while three players finished tied for fourth place, including American John Catlin.

Meronk won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $6,000,000 purse.

Horizon Irish Open recap notes

Meronk earned 28 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is above the current minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the 21st completed event of the season.

Meronk earned 1,000 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and 2022 Barbasol Championship.

2022 Horizon Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details