2022 Horizon Irish Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
07/03/2022 at 5:26 pm
The 2022 Horizon Irish Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Adrian Meronk, who earned the DP World Tour win at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland.

Meronk had to hold off Ryan Fox, who continues to play great golf, shooting 66 in the final round to finish on 20-under 268 and beat the Kiwi by three shots.

Lawrence Thirston, a former DP World Tour winner, finished in solo third place, while three players finished tied for fourth place, including American John Catlin.

Meronk won the $1,000,000 winner's share of the $6,000,000 purse.

Horizon Irish Open recap notes

Meronk earned 28 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win, which is above the current minimum for a win on the DP World Tour.

There was a cut this week, with 78 players finishing the event in the 21st completed event of the season.

Meronk earned 1,000 DP World Tour points, with the top 50 available players at the end of the season qualifying for the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The 2022 European Tour schedule continues next week with the 2022 Genesis Scottish Open and 2022 Barbasol Championship.

2022 Horizon Irish Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Adrian Meronk -20 67 67 68 66 268 €974,605.92
2 Ryan Fox -17 64 73 70 64 271 €630,627.36
3 Thriston Lawrence -16 66 72 67 67 272 €361,177.49
T4 John Catlin -15 67 72 65 69 273 €243,460.38
T4 David Law -15 67 69 70 67 273 €243,460.38
T4 Fabrizio Zanotti -15 65 69 69 70 273 €243,460.38
7 Jorge Campillo -14 65 68 70 71 274 €171,989.28
8 Thorbjørn Olesen -13 70 69 70 66 275 €143,324.40
T9 Lucas Herbert -12 69 68 68 71 276 €111,793.03
T9 Espen Kofstad -12 67 72 65 72 276 €111,793.03
T9 Shane Lowry -12 71 70 68 67 276 €111,793.03
T9 Aaron Rai -12 66 70 70 70 276 €111,793.03
T13 Robert Macintyre -11 68 73 67 69 277 €88,096.73
T13 James Morrison -11 69 68 69 71 277 €88,096.73
T13 Antoine Rozner -11 66 75 65 71 277 €88,096.73
T16 Oliver Bekker -10 68 71 72 67 278 €75,818.61
T16 Matthew Southgate -10 71 68 67 72 278 €75,818.61
T16 Santiago Tarrio -10 71 68 72 67 278 €75,818.61
T16 Dale Whitnell -10 66 74 66 72 278 €75,818.61
T20 Alexander Björk -9 67 72 70 70 279 €65,785.90
T20 Jamie Donaldson -9 69 69 72 69 279 €65,785.90
T20 Marcel Schneider -9 65 73 72 69 279 €65,785.90
T20 Justin Walters -9 70 71 69 69 279 €65,785.90
T24 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia -8 71 71 69 69 280 €57,043.11
T24 Matthew Jordan -8 71 71 68 70 280 €57,043.11
T24 Edoardo Molinari -8 75 67 67 71 280 €57,043.11
T24 Callum Shinkwin -8 68 74 68 70 280 €57,043.11
T24 Jordan Smith -8 66 73 72 69 280 €57,043.11
T24 Johannes Veerman -8 72 70 69 69 280 €57,043.11
T30 Julien Brun -7 72 68 70 71 281 €45,863.81
T30 Padraig Harrington -7 70 71 71 69 281 €45,863.81
T30 Maximilian Kieffer -7 67 74 71 69 281 €45,863.81
T30 Romain Langasque -7 68 70 74 69 281 €45,863.81
T30 Seamus Power -7 68 68 77 68 281 €45,863.81
T30 Matti Schmid -7 70 68 69 74 281 €45,863.81
T30 Sami Välimäki -7 68 73 74 66 281 €45,863.81
T37 Marcus Armitage -6 73 69 71 69 282 €34,971.15
T37 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -6 69 71 70 72 282 €34,971.15
T37 Mikko Korhonen -6 67 70 75 70 282 €34,971.15
T37 Frederic Lacroix -6 65 71 73 73 282 €34,971.15
T37 Hurly Long -6 73 69 70 70 282 €34,971.15
T37 Thomas Pieters -6 73 67 69 73 282 €34,971.15
T37 Richie Ramsay -6 69 72 70 71 282 €34,971.15
T37 Jack Senior -6 69 67 67 79 282 €34,971.15
T37 Marcel Siem -6 68 70 73 71 282 €34,971.15
T46 Nino Bertasio -5 68 68 73 74 283 €23,218.55
T46 Sean Crocker -5 69 71 71 72 283 €23,218.55
T46 Oliver Farr -5 67 73 72 71 283 €23,218.55
T46 Lorenzo Gagli -5 75 67 75 66 283 €23,218.55
T46 Julien Guerrier -5 71 70 73 69 283 €23,218.55
T46 Marcus Helligkilde -5 68 71 76 68 283 €23,218.55
T46 Søren Kjeldsen -5 73 67 70 73 283 €23,218.55
T46 Joakim Lagergren -5 70 71 71 71 283 €23,218.55
T46 Pablo Larrazábal -5 66 73 70 74 283 €23,218.55
T46 Hugo Leon -5 73 68 68 74 283 €23,218.55
T46 Sebastian Soderberg -5 70 66 73 74 283 €23,218.55
T46 Brandon Stone -5 69 72 71 71 283 €23,218.55
T58 Wil Besseling -4 69 71 73 71 284 €15,479.04
T58 Thomas Detry -4 72 69 73 70 284 €15,479.04
T58 Stephen Gallacher -4 72 69 72 71 284 €15,479.04
T58 Scott Hend -4 72 70 71 71 284 €15,479.04
T58 Niall Kearney -4 68 74 72 70 284 €15,479.04
T58 Min Woo Lee -4 72 70 71 71 284 €15,479.04
T58 Niklas Nørgaard Møller -4 69 72 72 71 284 €15,479.04
T58 Renato Paratore -4 70 70 74 70 284 €15,479.04
T58 Yannik Paul -4 71 71 71 71 284 €15,479.04
T67 Maverick Antcliff -3 71 69 75 70 285 €12,039.25
T67 Matthieu Pavon -3 70 71 73 71 285 €12,039.25
T67 Alvaro Quiros -3 69 70 73 73 285 €12,039.25
T70 Ricardo Gouveia -2 69 72 73 72 286 €9,362.85
T70 Rikard Karlberg -2 69 69 70 78 286 €9,362.85
T70 Oliver Wilson -2 68 74 74 70 286 €9,362.85
73 Tapio Pulkkanen E 72 70 74 72 288 €8,593.46
T74 Nicolai Højgaard 1 70 72 70 77 289 €8,588.96
T74 Marc Warren 1 69 70 76 74 289 €8,588.96
T76 Zander Lombard 2 67 73 76 74 290 €8,582.96
T76 Andy Sullivan 2 67 72 73 78 290 €8,582.96
78 Kazuki Higa 4 69 70 78 75 292 €8,578.46

