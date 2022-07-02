2022 Horizon Irish Open purse, winner's share, prize money payout
07/02/2022
The 2022 Horizon Irish Open purse is set for $6 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,000,000 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Horizon Irish Open field is headed by Shane Lowry, Seamus Power and John Catlin, as well as more of the world's best players.

The Horizon Irish Open is the 18th event of the year on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

The event is played at Mount Juliet Estate in Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, Ireland.

Horizon Irish Open: What you need to know

Purse: $6,000,000
Winner's share: $1,000,000
Field size: 156 players
36-hole cut: Top 65 and ties

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 28 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 6,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field.

The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,005 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after the season will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of €5 million.

POSITION MONEY
1 $1,000,000
2 $666,660
3 $375,600
4 $300,000
5 $254,400
6 $210,000
7 $180,000
8 $150,000
9 $134,400
10 $120,000
11 $110,400
12 $103,200
13 $96,600
14 $91,800
15 $88,200
16 $84,600
17 $81,000
18 $77,400
19 $74,400
20 $72,000
21 $69,600
22 $67,800
23 $66,000
24 $64,200
25 $62,400
26 $60,600
27 $58,800
28 $57,000
29 $55,200
30 $53,400
31 $51,600
32 $49,800
33 $48,000
34 $46,200
35 $45,000
36 $43,800
37 $42,600
38 $41,400
39 $40,200
40 $39,000
41 $37,800
42 $36,600
43 $35,400
44 $34,200
45 $33,000
46 $31,800
47 $30,600
48 $29,400
49 $28,200
50 $27,000
51 $25,800
52 $24,600
53 $23,400
54 $22,200
55 $21,000
56 $19,800
57 $18,600
58 $18,000
59 $17,400
60 $16,800
61 $16,200
62 $15,600
63 $15,000
64 $14,400
65 $13,800

