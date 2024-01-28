European Tour purse payout percentages and distribution

The DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution its purse and prize money for almost every event. If there's a cut where 65 or more players make the final round or rounds of the tournament, there's standard table of payout percentages and distribution.

The winner of a DP World Tour event gets 17 percent of the purse. Typically, the second place player gets 11 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 65th place, which gets 0.24 percent of the total purse.

There are a few situations where the European Tour doesn't follow its standard purse payout and distribution formula:

If the field has no cut, then the winner still gets 17 percent, but the money that would typically be paid out all the way to 65th place is redistributed to the field, giving them more money If the field has a cut and more than 65 players make the weekend -- regardless if there's a secondary cut or not -- the European Tour divides the purse differently to pay out to players who made the cut

DP World Tour purse payout percentages and distribution

Sample purses shown