DP World Tour (European Tour) purse payout percentages and distribution
01/28/2024
Golf News Net
The DP World Tour logo
The DP World Tour (formerly the European Tour) has a standard formula for payout percentages and distribution its purse and prize money for almost every event. If there's a cut where 65 or more players make the final round or rounds of the tournament, there's standard table of payout percentages and distribution.

The winner of a DP World Tour event gets 17 percent of the purse. Typically, the second place player gets 11 percent of the total purse. Then it goes on like that, all the way down to 65th place, which gets 0.24 percent of the total purse.

There are a few situations where the European Tour doesn't follow its standard purse payout and distribution formula:

  1. If the field has no cut, then the winner still gets 17 percent, but the money that would typically be paid out all the way to 65th place is redistributed to the field, giving them more money
  2. If the field has a cut and more than 65 players make the weekend -- regardless if there's a secondary cut or not -- the European Tour divides the purse differently to pay out to players who made the cut

DP World Tour purse payout percentages and distribution

Sample purses shown

PLACE PERCENT $7 million
1 17.00% $1,190,000
2 11.00% $770,000
3 6.26% $438,200
4 5.00% $350,000
5 4.24% $296,800
6 3.50% $245,000
7 3.00% $210,000
8 2.50% $175,000
9 2.24% $156,800
10 2.00% $140,000
11 1.84% $128,800
12 1.72% $120,400
13 1.61% $112,700
14 1.53% $107,100
15 1.47% $102,900
16 1.41% $98,700
17 1.35% $94,500
18 1.29% $90,300
19 1.24% $86,800
20 1.20% $84,000
21 1.16% $81,200
22 1.13% $79,100
23 1.10% $77,000
24 1.07% $74,900
25 1.04% $72,800
26 1.01% $70,700
27 0.98% $68,600
28 0.95% $66,500
29 0.92% $64,400
30 0.89% $62,300
31 0.86% $60,200
32 0.83% $58,100
33 0.80% $56,000
34 0.77% $53,900
35 0.74% $51,800
36 0.71% $49,700
37 0.69% $48,300
38 0.67% $46,900
39 0.65% $45,500
40 0.63% $44,100
41 0.61% $42,700
42 0.59% $41,300
43 0.57% $39,900
44 0.55% $38,500
45 0.53% $37,100
46 0.51% $35,700
47 0.49% $34,300
48 0.47% $32,900
49 0.45% $31,500
50 0.43% $30,100
51 0.41% $28,700
52 0.39% $27,300
53 0.37% $25,900
54 0.35% $24,500
55 0.34% $23,800
56 0.33% $23,100
57 0.32% $22,400
58 0.31% $21,700
59 0.30% $21,000
60 0.29% $20,300
61 0.28% $19,600
62 0.27% $18,900
63 0.26% $18,200
64 0.25% $17,500
65 0.24% $16,800

