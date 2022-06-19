2022 BMW International Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 BMW International Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.

The BMW International Open field is headlined by the likes of Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Germany in a post-US Open event that typically draws a solid field.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a €2 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2022 BMW International Open field

Anton Albers

Pep Angles

Maverick Antcliff

Marcus Armitage

Jonas Baumgartner

Oliver Bekker

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Thomas Bjørn

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Julien Brun

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Alejandro Cañizares

Laurie Canter

Ashley Chesters

Aaron Cockerill

George Coetzee

Dave Coupland

Sean Crocker

Jannik De Bruyn

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño

Ewen Ferguson

Darren Fichardt

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Ford

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Alfredo Garcia-Heredia

Sergio Garcia

Jean-Baptiste Gonnet

Ricardo Gouveia

Chase Hanna

Benjamin Hebert

Sebastian Heisele

Scott Hend

Maximilian Herrmann

Kazuki Higa

Michael Hirmer

Rasmus Højgaard

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

David Howell

Craig Howie

Daan Huizing

Raphaël Jacquelin

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Takumi Kanaya

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Søren Kjeldsen

Espen Kofstad

Mikko Korhonen

Jacques Kruyswijk

Frederic Lacroix

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

Thriston Lawrence

Niklas Lemke

Hugo Leon

Haotong Li

Zander Lombard

Hurly Long

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Philipp Mejow

Edoardo Molinari

Niklas Nørgaard Møller

James Morrison

Zach Murray

Lukas Nemecz

Thorbjørn Olesen

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Yannik Paul

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Garrick Porteous

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Andres Romero

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matti Schmid

Max Schmitt

Marcel Schneider

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Laird Shepherd

Marcel Siem

Jack Singh Brar

Joel Sjöholm

Jordan Smith

Elvis Smylie

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Richard Sterne

Brandon Stone

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Santiago Tarrio

Toby Tree

Timo Vahlenkamp

Sami Välimäki

Darius Van Driel

Daniel Van Tonder

Nicolai Von Dellingshausen

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Dale Whitnell

Bernd Wiesberger

Andrew Wilson

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Ashun Wu

Fabrizio Zanotti

Huilin Zhang

Top 50 players in 2022 BMW International Open field