2022 BMW International Open field: Players, rankings

The 2022 BMW International Open field is set with the passing of the entry deadline. The DP World Tour field is set for this event, played at Golfclub München Eichenried in Munich, Germany.
The BMW International Open field is headlined by the likes of Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Martin Kaymer and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 15th event of the 2021-2022 DP World Tour schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally scheduled place on the schedule, with the European Tour returning to Germany in a post-US Open event that typically draws a solid field.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for a €2 million purse, with three of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2022 BMW International Open field
- Anton Albers
- Pep Angles
- Maverick Antcliff
- Marcus Armitage
- Jonas Baumgartner
- Oliver Bekker
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Thomas Bjørn
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Julien Brun
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Alejandro Cañizares
- Laurie Canter
- Ashley Chesters
- Aaron Cockerill
- George Coetzee
- Dave Coupland
- Sean Crocker
- Jannik De Bruyn
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño
- Ewen Ferguson
- Darren Fichardt
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Alfredo Garcia-Heredia
- Sergio Garcia
- Jean-Baptiste Gonnet
- Ricardo Gouveia
- Chase Hanna
- Benjamin Hebert
- Sebastian Heisele
- Scott Hend
- Maximilian Herrmann
- Kazuki Higa
- Michael Hirmer
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey
- David Howell
- Craig Howie
- Daan Huizing
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Takumi Kanaya
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Espen Kofstad
- Mikko Korhonen
- Jacques Kruyswijk
- Frederic Lacroix
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- Thriston Lawrence
- Niklas Lemke
- Hugo Leon
- Haotong Li
- Zander Lombard
- Hurly Long
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Philipp Mejow
- Edoardo Molinari
- Niklas Nørgaard Møller
- James Morrison
- Zach Murray
- Lukas Nemecz
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Yannik Paul
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Garrick Porteous
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Andres Romero
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matti Schmid
- Max Schmitt
- Marcel Schneider
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Laird Shepherd
- Marcel Siem
- Jack Singh Brar
- Joel Sjöholm
- Jordan Smith
- Elvis Smylie
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Richard Sterne
- Brandon Stone
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Santiago Tarrio
- Toby Tree
- Timo Vahlenkamp
- Sami Välimäki
- Darius Van Driel
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Nicolai Von Dellingshausen
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Dale Whitnell
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Andrew Wilson
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Ashun Wu
- Fabrizio Zanotti
- Huilin Zhang
Top 50 players in 2022 BMW International Open field
- 11. Billy Horschel
- 22. Louis Oosthuizen
- 37. Thomas Pieters