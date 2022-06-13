2022 US Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 US Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event and USGA-run major at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds.

Justin Thomas are Scottie Scheffler are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Jon Rahm is at 16-to-1 betting odds, while Xander Schauffele and Cameron Smith are on 20-to-1.

This week, we have the US Open, with the national championship returning to Massachusetts after a nearly 35-year break. The composite course looks great, and it's hosted the US Am in the somewhat recent past, which was won by Matt Fitzpatrick.

2022 US Open betting odds: Outright winner