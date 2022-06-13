2022 US Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
2022 US Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

06/13/2022 at 8:10 am
The 2022 US Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event and USGA-run major at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds.

Justin Thomas are Scottie Scheffler are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Jon Rahm is at 16-to-1 betting odds, while Xander Schauffele and Cameron Smith are on 20-to-1.

This week, we have the US Open, with the national championship returning to Massachusetts after a nearly 35-year break. The composite course looks great, and it's hosted the US Am in the somewhat recent past, which was won by Matt Fitzpatrick.

2022 US Open betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Rory McIlroy 1200
Justin Thomas 1400
Scottie Scheffler 1400
Jon Rahm 1600
Xander Schauffele 2000
Cameron Smith 2000
Collin Morikawa 2500
Jordan Spieth 2500
Patrick Cantlay 2500
Viktor Hovland 2500
Will Zalatoris 2500
Matt Fitzpatrick 2500
Sam Burns 3000
Dustin Johnson 3500
Brooks Koepka 3500
Hideki Matsuyama 3500
Tony Finau 3500
Shane Lowry 3500
Joaquin Niemann 4000
Daniel Berger 5000
Cameron Young 5000
Bryson DeChambeau 6000
Louis Oosthuizen 6000
Sungjae Im 6000
Corey Conners 6000
Tommy Fleetwood 6000
Max Homa 6000
Billy Horschel 6000
Patrick Reed 8000
Webb Simpson 8000
Tyrrell Hatton 8000
Abraham Ancer 8000
Justin Rose 8000
Mito Pereira 8000
Davis Riley 8000
Adam Scott 10000
Russell Henley 10000
Keegan Bradley 10000
Harold Varner III 10000
Seamus Power 10000
Gary Woodland 12500
Jason Kokrak 12500
Talor Gooch 12500
Si Woo Kim 12500
Aaron Wise 12500
Sebastian Munoz 12500
Alex Noren 12500
Marc Leishman 15000
Sergio Garcia 15000
Francesco Molinari 15000
Erik van Rooyen 15000
Thomas Pieters 15000
Tom Hoge 15000
K.H. Lee 15000
Luke List 15000
Brian Harman 20000
Stewart Cink 20000
Branden Grace 20000
Kevin Na 20000
Cameron Tringale 20000
Harris English 25000
Phil Mickelson 25000
Kevin Kisner 25000
Lucas Herbert 25000
Sepp Straka 25000
Ryan Fox 25000
Adam Hadwin 25000
Min Woo Lee 30000
Mackenzie Hughes 30000
Kurt Kitayama 30000
Nick Taylor 30000
Scott Stallings 30000
Matthew NeSmith 30000
Victor Perez 30000
Thorbjorn Olesen 30000
Sam Horsfield 30000
Lanto Griffin 30000
Joel Dahmen 30000
Patrick Rodgers 30000
Wyndham Clark 30000
Troy Merritt 30000
Guido Migliozzi 50000
Adri Arnaus 50000
Richard Bland 50000
Sean Crocker 50000
Shaun Norris 50000
Kalle Samooja 50000
Taylor Montgomery 50000
Danny Lee 50000
Denny McCarthy 50000
Andrew Putnam 50000
Beau Hossler 50000
Nick Hardy 50000
Jim Furyk 60000
Keita Nakajima 60000
Joohyung Kim 60000
Wil Besseling 60000
Adam Schenk 60000
Rikuya Hoshino 100000
Jinichiro Kozuma 100000
Andrew Novak 100000
Roger Sloan 100000
Sebastian Soderberg 100000
Yannik Paul 100000
Richard Mansell 100000
Marcel Schneider 100000
Satoshi Kodaira 100000
Chase Seiffert 100000
Harry Hall 100000
Erik Barnes 100000
Joseph Bramlett 100000
Grayson Murray 100000
Kevin Chappell 100000
Chris Gotterup 100000
Chan Kim 100000
Hayden Buckley 100000
MJ Daffue 100000
Brian Stuard 100000
Bo Hoag 100000
David Lingmerth 100000
Jediah Morgan 200000
Ben Silverman 200000
Davis Shore 200000
Travis Vick 200000
Tomoyasu Sugiyama 200000
Daijiro Izumida 200000
Todd Sinnott 200000
Jonas Blixt 200000
Callum Tarren 200000
Jesse Mueller 200000
Ryan Gerard 200000
Sean Jacklin 200000
Matt McCarty 200000
Brandon Matthews 200000
Chris Naegel 200000
Sam Stevens 200000
Isaiah Salinda 200000
Luke Gannon 300000
Keith Greene 300000
Brady Calkins 300000
Stewart Hagestad 500000
James Piot 500000
Laird Shepherd 500000
Austin Greaser 500000
Nick Dunlap 500000
William Mouw 500000
Charles Reiter 500000
Fred Biondi 500000
Andrew Beckler 500000
Caleb Manuel 500000
Michael Thorbjornsen 500000
Sam Bennett 500000
Maxwell Moldovan 500000
Adrien Dumont de Chassart 500000
Ben Lorenz 500000
Fran Quinn 1000000

