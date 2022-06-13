2022 US Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 US Open betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event and USGA-run major at The Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
The PGA Tour betting favorite this week Rory McIlroy, who comes into the week at +1200 betting odds.
Justin Thomas are Scottie Scheffler are next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Jon Rahm is at 16-to-1 betting odds, while Xander Schauffele and Cameron Smith are on 20-to-1.
This week, we have the US Open, with the national championship returning to Massachusetts after a nearly 35-year break. The composite course looks great, and it's hosted the US Am in the somewhat recent past, which was won by Matt Fitzpatrick.
2022 US Open betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS
|Rory McIlroy
|1200
|Justin Thomas
|1400
|Scottie Scheffler
|1400
|Jon Rahm
|1600
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|Cameron Smith
|2000
|Collin Morikawa
|2500
|Jordan Spieth
|2500
|Patrick Cantlay
|2500
|Viktor Hovland
|2500
|Will Zalatoris
|2500
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|2500
|Sam Burns
|3000
|Dustin Johnson
|3500
|Brooks Koepka
|3500
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3500
|Tony Finau
|3500
|Shane Lowry
|3500
|Joaquin Niemann
|4000
|Daniel Berger
|5000
|Cameron Young
|5000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|6000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|6000
|Sungjae Im
|6000
|Corey Conners
|6000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|6000
|Max Homa
|6000
|Billy Horschel
|6000
|Patrick Reed
|8000
|Webb Simpson
|8000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8000
|Abraham Ancer
|8000
|Justin Rose
|8000
|Mito Pereira
|8000
|Davis Riley
|8000
|Adam Scott
|10000
|Russell Henley
|10000
|Keegan Bradley
|10000
|Harold Varner III
|10000
|Seamus Power
|10000
|Gary Woodland
|12500
|Jason Kokrak
|12500
|Talor Gooch
|12500
|Si Woo Kim
|12500
|Aaron Wise
|12500
|Sebastian Munoz
|12500
|Alex Noren
|12500
|Marc Leishman
|15000
|Sergio Garcia
|15000
|Francesco Molinari
|15000
|Erik van Rooyen
|15000
|Thomas Pieters
|15000
|Tom Hoge
|15000
|K.H. Lee
|15000
|Luke List
|15000
|Brian Harman
|20000
|Stewart Cink
|20000
|Branden Grace
|20000
|Kevin Na
|20000
|Cameron Tringale
|20000
|Harris English
|25000
|Phil Mickelson
|25000
|Kevin Kisner
|25000
|Lucas Herbert
|25000
|Sepp Straka
|25000
|Ryan Fox
|25000
|Adam Hadwin
|25000
|Min Woo Lee
|30000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|30000
|Kurt Kitayama
|30000
|Nick Taylor
|30000
|Scott Stallings
|30000
|Matthew NeSmith
|30000
|Victor Perez
|30000
|Thorbjorn Olesen
|30000
|Sam Horsfield
|30000
|Lanto Griffin
|30000
|Joel Dahmen
|30000
|Patrick Rodgers
|30000
|Wyndham Clark
|30000
|Troy Merritt
|30000
|Guido Migliozzi
|50000
|Adri Arnaus
|50000
|Richard Bland
|50000
|Sean Crocker
|50000
|Shaun Norris
|50000
|Kalle Samooja
|50000
|Taylor Montgomery
|50000
|Danny Lee
|50000
|Denny McCarthy
|50000
|Andrew Putnam
|50000
|Beau Hossler
|50000
|Nick Hardy
|50000
|Jim Furyk
|60000
|Keita Nakajima
|60000
|Joohyung Kim
|60000
|Wil Besseling
|60000
|Adam Schenk
|60000
|Rikuya Hoshino
|100000
|Jinichiro Kozuma
|100000
|Andrew Novak
|100000
|Roger Sloan
|100000
|Sebastian Soderberg
|100000
|Yannik Paul
|100000
|Richard Mansell
|100000
|Marcel Schneider
|100000
|Satoshi Kodaira
|100000
|Chase Seiffert
|100000
|Harry Hall
|100000
|Erik Barnes
|100000
|Joseph Bramlett
|100000
|Grayson Murray
|100000
|Kevin Chappell
|100000
|Chris Gotterup
|100000
|Chan Kim
|100000
|Hayden Buckley
|100000
|MJ Daffue
|100000
|Brian Stuard
|100000
|Bo Hoag
|100000
|David Lingmerth
|100000
|Jediah Morgan
|200000
|Ben Silverman
|200000
|Davis Shore
|200000
|Travis Vick
|200000
|Tomoyasu Sugiyama
|200000
|Daijiro Izumida
|200000
|Todd Sinnott
|200000
|Jonas Blixt
|200000
|Callum Tarren
|200000
|Jesse Mueller
|200000
|Ryan Gerard
|200000
|Sean Jacklin
|200000
|Matt McCarty
|200000
|Brandon Matthews
|200000
|Chris Naegel
|200000
|Sam Stevens
|200000
|Isaiah Salinda
|200000
|Luke Gannon
|300000
|Keith Greene
|300000
|Brady Calkins
|300000
|Stewart Hagestad
|500000
|James Piot
|500000
|Laird Shepherd
|500000
|Austin Greaser
|500000
|Nick Dunlap
|500000
|William Mouw
|500000
|Charles Reiter
|500000
|Fred Biondi
|500000
|Andrew Beckler
|500000
|Caleb Manuel
|500000
|Michael Thorbjornsen
|500000
|Sam Bennett
|500000
|Maxwell Moldovan
|500000
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|500000
|Ben Lorenz
|500000
|Fran Quinn
|1000000