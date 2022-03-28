2022 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
04/04/2022 at 12:11 pm
The 2022 Masters betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.

The current Masters betting favorite is Jon Rahm, who currently sits at +1200 betting odds, up from +900 in February.

Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa are next best on the table at 14-to-1.

Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are at 16-to-1 betting odds.

We are getting closer to the 2022 Masters Tournament, and the field is taking shape nicely. The odds market reflects both players who are already in the 2022 Masters field and those who could potentially qualify or get healthy in time to play.

2022 Masters betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS 2/17 ODDS 3/28 NOW
Jon Rahm 900 1200 1100
Justin Thomas 1600 1600 1400
Cameron Smith 3000 1400 1600
Scottie Scheffler 3500 1600 1600
Brooks Koepka 1800 1800 1800
Collin Morikawa 1400 1400 1800
Dustin Johnson 1800 1600 1800
Jordan Spieth 1400 1400 1800
Rory McIlroy 1800 1800 1800
Viktor Hovland 2000 2000 1800
Patrick Cantlay 1800 2200 2000
Xander Schauffele 2000 2500 2000
Bryson DeChambeau 2000 3500 3000
Will Zalatoris 4000 3500 3000
Louis Oosthuizen 5000 5000 3500
Sam Burns 4000 4500 4000
Daniel Berger 5000 5000 5000
Shane Lowry 12500 5500 5000
Adam Scott 8000 6000 6000
Bubba Watson 10000 8000 6000
Corey Conners 8000 8000 6000
Hideki Matsuyama 3000 4000 6000
Matt Fitzpatrick 10000 6600 6000
Tony Finau 4000 7000 6000
Abraham Ancer 6000 7000 8000
Gary Woodland 15000 12500 8000
Joaquin Niemann 8000 5000 8000
Patrick Reed 5000 6600 8000
Paul Casey 8000 6000 8000
Sungjae Im 6000 7500 8000
Tiger Woods 8000 6500 8000
Tyrrell Hatton 8000 6600 8000
Billy Horschel 15000 10000 10000
Justin Rose 8000 9000 10000
Marc Leishman 10000 9000 10000
Tommy Fleetwood 8000 9000 10000
Webb Simpson 8000 7000 10000
Francesco Molinari 15000 15000 12500
Max Homa 15000 12500 12500
Russell Henley 15000 15000 12500
Seamus Power N/A N/A 12500
Thomas Pieters N/A N/A 12500
Kevin Kisner 30000 12500 15000
Matthew Wolff 8000 20000 15000
Sergio Garcia 12500 12500 15000
Si Woo Kim 15000 15000 15000
Talor Gooch 15000 15000 15000
Tom Hoge 30000 30000 15000
Brian Harman 20000 17500 20000
Jason Kokrak 12500 17500 20000
Kevin Na 20000 25000 20000
Lee Westwood 15000 15000 20000
Luke List 20000 20000 20000
Robert MacIntyre 15000 15000 20000
Christiaan Bezuidenhout 15000 17500 25000
Erik van Rooyen 15000 20000 25000
Cameron Champ 15000 20000 30000
Cameron Young N/A N/A 30000
Danny Willett 15000 25000 30000
Harold Varner III N/A N/A 30000
Lucas Herbert 30000 30000 30000
Ryan Palmer 25000 30000 30000
Sepp Straka N/A N/A 30000
Stewart Cink 30000 25000 30000
Cam Davis 20000 15000 50000
Charl Schwartzel 30000 30000 50000
Garrick Higgo 20000 25000 50000
Guido Migliozzi 30000 30000 50000
Harry Higgs 50000 50000 50000
J.J. Spaun N/A N/A 50000
K.H. Lee 50000 50000 50000
Lucas Glover 50000 30000 50000
Mackenzie Hughes 50000 50000 50000
Min Woo Lee 50000 50000 50000
Padraig Harrington 50000 50000 50000
Zach Johnson 30000 35000 50000
Bernhard Langer 100000 100000 100000
Hudson Swafford 50000 50000 100000
Keita Nakajima 100000 100000 100000
Larry Mize 100000 100000 100000
Sandy Lyle 100000 100000 100000
Takumi Kanaya 50000 50000 100000
Fred Couples 100000 100000 200000
Mike Weir 100000 100000 200000
Vijay Singh 300000 300000 300000
Aaron Jarvis 500000 500000 500000
Austin Greaser 500000 500000 500000
James Piot 500000 500000 500000
Jose Maria Olazabal 300000 300000 500000
Laird Shepherd 500000 500000 500000
Stewart Hagestad 500000 500000 500000
Trevor Immelman 500000 500000 500000

