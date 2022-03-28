2022 Masters Tournament betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Masters betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga.
The current Masters betting favorite is Jon Rahm, who currently sits at +1200 betting odds, up from +900 in February.
Jordan Spieth, Cameron Smith and Collin Morikawa are next best on the table at 14-to-1.
Justin Thomas and Dustin Johnson are at 16-to-1 betting odds.
2022 Masters Tournament: Tournament Model | Field | Rankings | Betting Odds | DFS Picks | One and Done | Cheat Sheet | Recent Form | Finish Database | Discord
We are getting closer to the 2022 Masters Tournament, and the field is taking shape nicely. The odds market reflects both players who are already in the 2022 Masters field and those who could potentially qualify or get healthy in time to play.
JOIN GNN: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!
2022 Masters betting odds: Outright winner
|PLAYER
|ODDS 2/17
|ODDS 3/28
|NOW
|Jon Rahm
|900
|1200
|1100
|Justin Thomas
|1600
|1600
|1400
|Cameron Smith
|3000
|1400
|1600
|Scottie Scheffler
|3500
|1600
|1600
|Brooks Koepka
|1800
|1800
|1800
|Collin Morikawa
|1400
|1400
|1800
|Dustin Johnson
|1800
|1600
|1800
|Jordan Spieth
|1400
|1400
|1800
|Rory McIlroy
|1800
|1800
|1800
|Viktor Hovland
|2000
|2000
|1800
|Patrick Cantlay
|1800
|2200
|2000
|Xander Schauffele
|2000
|2500
|2000
|Bryson DeChambeau
|2000
|3500
|3000
|Will Zalatoris
|4000
|3500
|3000
|Louis Oosthuizen
|5000
|5000
|3500
|Sam Burns
|4000
|4500
|4000
|Daniel Berger
|5000
|5000
|5000
|Shane Lowry
|12500
|5500
|5000
|Adam Scott
|8000
|6000
|6000
|Bubba Watson
|10000
|8000
|6000
|Corey Conners
|8000
|8000
|6000
|Hideki Matsuyama
|3000
|4000
|6000
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|10000
|6600
|6000
|Tony Finau
|4000
|7000
|6000
|Abraham Ancer
|6000
|7000
|8000
|Gary Woodland
|15000
|12500
|8000
|Joaquin Niemann
|8000
|5000
|8000
|Patrick Reed
|5000
|6600
|8000
|Paul Casey
|8000
|6000
|8000
|Sungjae Im
|6000
|7500
|8000
|Tiger Woods
|8000
|6500
|8000
|Tyrrell Hatton
|8000
|6600
|8000
|Billy Horschel
|15000
|10000
|10000
|Justin Rose
|8000
|9000
|10000
|Marc Leishman
|10000
|9000
|10000
|Tommy Fleetwood
|8000
|9000
|10000
|Webb Simpson
|8000
|7000
|10000
|Francesco Molinari
|15000
|15000
|12500
|Max Homa
|15000
|12500
|12500
|Russell Henley
|15000
|15000
|12500
|Seamus Power
|N/A
|N/A
|12500
|Thomas Pieters
|N/A
|N/A
|12500
|Kevin Kisner
|30000
|12500
|15000
|Matthew Wolff
|8000
|20000
|15000
|Sergio Garcia
|12500
|12500
|15000
|Si Woo Kim
|15000
|15000
|15000
|Talor Gooch
|15000
|15000
|15000
|Tom Hoge
|30000
|30000
|15000
|Brian Harman
|20000
|17500
|20000
|Jason Kokrak
|12500
|17500
|20000
|Kevin Na
|20000
|25000
|20000
|Lee Westwood
|15000
|15000
|20000
|Luke List
|20000
|20000
|20000
|Robert MacIntyre
|15000
|15000
|20000
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|15000
|17500
|25000
|Erik van Rooyen
|15000
|20000
|25000
|Cameron Champ
|15000
|20000
|30000
|Cameron Young
|N/A
|N/A
|30000
|Danny Willett
|15000
|25000
|30000
|Harold Varner III
|N/A
|N/A
|30000
|Lucas Herbert
|30000
|30000
|30000
|Ryan Palmer
|25000
|30000
|30000
|Sepp Straka
|N/A
|N/A
|30000
|Stewart Cink
|30000
|25000
|30000
|Cam Davis
|20000
|15000
|50000
|Charl Schwartzel
|30000
|30000
|50000
|Garrick Higgo
|20000
|25000
|50000
|Guido Migliozzi
|30000
|30000
|50000
|Harry Higgs
|50000
|50000
|50000
|J.J. Spaun
|N/A
|N/A
|50000
|K.H. Lee
|50000
|50000
|50000
|Lucas Glover
|50000
|30000
|50000
|Mackenzie Hughes
|50000
|50000
|50000
|Min Woo Lee
|50000
|50000
|50000
|Padraig Harrington
|50000
|50000
|50000
|Zach Johnson
|30000
|35000
|50000
|Bernhard Langer
|100000
|100000
|100000
|Hudson Swafford
|50000
|50000
|100000
|Keita Nakajima
|100000
|100000
|100000
|Larry Mize
|100000
|100000
|100000
|Sandy Lyle
|100000
|100000
|100000
|Takumi Kanaya
|50000
|50000
|100000
|Fred Couples
|100000
|100000
|200000
|Mike Weir
|100000
|100000
|200000
|Vijay Singh
|300000
|300000
|300000
|Aaron Jarvis
|500000
|500000
|500000
|Austin Greaser
|500000
|500000
|500000
|James Piot
|500000
|500000
|500000
|Jose Maria Olazabal
|300000
|300000
|500000
|Laird Shepherd
|500000
|500000
|500000
|Stewart Hagestad
|500000
|500000
|500000
|Trevor Immelman
|500000
|500000
|500000