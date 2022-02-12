2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 3

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with hundreds of thousands of rowdy fans for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.
A starting field of 132 professionals played two rounds at TPC Scottsdale. After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.
For the third round, the players are going off in threesomes off the first and 10th tees.
The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open second round starts at 9:44 a.m. local time -- or 11:44 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 11:45 a.m. local time -- or 1:45 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first tee.
2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule
You can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open third round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.
Viewers can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.
2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 3
All times are Mountain
No. 1
- 9:44 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Matt Fitzpatrick, Keith Mitchell
- 9:55 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Rory Sabbatini, Kramer Hickok
- 10:06 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Scott Stallings, Louis Oosthuizen
- 10:17 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Branden Grace, Brendon Todd
- 10:28 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm
- 10:39 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Brian Harman, Chris Kirk
- 10:50 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel
- 11:01 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire
- 11:12 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee
- 11:23 a.m. -- Max Homa, Alex Noren, J.T. Poston
- 11:34 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin, Talor Gooch
- 11:45 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele
No. 10
- 9:44 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Stewart Cink
- 9:55 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners
- 10:06 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Kevin Chappell, Luke List
- 10:17 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Joseph Bramlett
- 10:28 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Garrick Higgo, Jordan Spieth
- 10:39 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman, Austin Eckroat
- 10:50 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen
- 11:01 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Sung Kang, Brian Stuard
- 11:12 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Matt Jones, Martin Trainer
- 11:23 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger
- 11:34 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati