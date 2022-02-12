2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times and pairings: Round 3

The PGA Tour's stars are out this week along with hundreds of thousands of rowdy fans for the annual Waste Management Phoenix Open.

A starting field of 132 professionals played two rounds at TPC Scottsdale. After the first two rounds, a cut was made to the top 65 and ties before the final two rounds.

For the third round, the players are going off in threesomes off the first and 10th tees.

The 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open second round starts at 9:44 a.m. local time -- or 11:44 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. First-round tee times run through 11:45 a.m. local time -- or 1:45 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first tee.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open third round on TV starting at 1 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 12 p.m. Eastern.

2022 Waste Management Phoenix Open tee times for Round 3

All times are Mountain

No. 1

9:44 a.m. -- Harry Higgs, Matt Fitzpatrick, Keith Mitchell

9:55 a.m. -- Sebastián Muñoz, Rory Sabbatini, Kramer Hickok

10:06 a.m. -- Cameron Young, Scott Stallings, Louis Oosthuizen

10:17 a.m. -- Martin Laird, Branden Grace, Brendon Todd

10:28 a.m. -- Carlos Ortiz, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm

10:39 a.m. -- Sam Ryder, Brian Harman, Chris Kirk

10:50 a.m. -- Bubba Watson, Kevin Kisner, Billy Horschel

11:01 a.m. -- Keegan Bradley, Hideki Matsuyama, Patton Kizzire

11:12 a.m. -- Abraham Ancer, Tom Hoge, K.H. Lee

11:23 a.m. -- Max Homa, Alex Noren, J.T. Poston

11:34 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay, Adam Hadwin, Talor Gooch

11:45 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala, Brooks Koepka, Xander Schauffele

No. 10

9:44 a.m. -- Adam Scott, Si Woo Kim, Stewart Cink

9:55 a.m. -- Brice Garnett, Lucas Glover, Corey Conners

10:06 a.m. -- Kevin Tway, Kevin Chappell, Luke List

10:17 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Scottie Scheffler, Joseph Bramlett

10:28 a.m. -- Troy Merritt, Garrick Higgo, Jordan Spieth

10:39 a.m. -- Francesco Molinari, Charley Hoffman, Austin Eckroat

10:50 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Doug Ghim, Joel Dahmen

11:01 a.m. -- Hudson Swafford, Sung Kang, Brian Stuard

11:12 a.m. -- Russell Knox, Matt Jones, Martin Trainer

11:23 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Stephan Jaeger

11:34 a.m. -- Ryan Moore, Peter Malnati