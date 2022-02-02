2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am tee times and pairings: Round 1

The stars and billionaires are out this week alongside the PGA Tour's best for the annual AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am.

A field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously taking part in a pro-am competition, each teaming up with an amateur partner. For the first three days, each tee time will be a foursome, with two pros and their amateur partners. They'll each get one round at Pebble Beach Golf Links, Monterey Peninsula Country Club's Shore Course and Spyglass Hill Golf Course.

After the first three rounds, there will be a cut to the top 60 and ties among the pros and the top 25 pro-am teams before the Sunday final round at Pebble Beach.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times: Round 2 | Round 3

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am first round starts at 8:30 a.m. local time -- or 11:30 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees of all three host courses. First-round tee times run through 10:42 a.m. local time -- or 1:42 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final groups of the day off the first and 10th tees.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am Thursday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am second round round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am tee times for Round 1

All times are Pacific

Monterey Peninsula

No. 1

8:30 a.m. -- Kevin Kisner and Charles Kelley, J. J. Spaun and Mookie Betts

8:41 a.m. -- Patrick Cantlay and David Solomon, Kevin Chappell and Edward Herlihy

8:52 a.m. -- Cameron Tringale and Heidi Ueberroth, Peter Uihlein and Mia Hamm

9:03 a.m. -- D.A. Points and Bill Murray, Chris Stroud and Darius Rucker

9:14 a.m. -- Doc Redman and Michael Pena, Wyndham Clark and Canelo Alvarez

9:25 a.m. -- Daniel Berger and scHoolboy Q, Lanto Griffin and Macklemore

9:36 a.m. -- Jordan Spieth and Jake Owen, Ryan Palmer and Brian Roberts

9:47 a.m. -- Keith Mitchell and Josh Allen, Kevin Streelman and Larry Fitzgerald Jr

9:58 a.m. -- Sahith Theegala and Gary Burnison, Chad Ramey and Ernesto Bertarelli

10:09 a.m. -- Ryan Moore and Don Cheadle, Jonas Blixt and Thomas Keller

10:20 a.m. -- Cameron Champ and George Roberts, Justin Rose and James Gorman

10:31 a.m. -- Beau Hossler and Lukas Nelson, Mackenzie Hughes and Alex Smith

10:42 a.m. -- Dean Burmester and Seth Waugh, Joseph Bramlett and Jerry Yang

No. 10

8:30 a.m. -- Greyson Sigg and Fin Ewing III, Brandon Hagy and Peter Ueberroth

8:41 a.m. -- James Hahn and Colt Ford, Kyle Stanley and Chris O'Donnell

8:52 a.m. -- Maverick McNealy and Chuck Robbins, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Andy Saperstein

9:03 a.m. -- Brandon Harkins and Ross Buchmueller, Aaron Rai and Doug Mackenzie

9:14 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam and Bill Rhodes, Bo Van Pelt and Cindy Taylor

9:25 a.m. -- Davis Love III and Robert Long, Brandt Snedeker and George Still

9:36 a.m. -- Jonathan Byrd and David McKay, Peter Malnati and Don Colleran

9:47 a.m. -- Austin Eckroat and Josh Kroenke, Chan Kim and Harris Barton

9:58 a.m. -- Nick Hardy and John Donahoe, Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Shantanu Narayen

10:09 a.m. -- Camilo Villegas and Murray Demo, Grayson Murray and Bret Baier

10:20 a.m. -- Dylan Frittelli and Ryan Smith, Matt Kuchar and Tom Dundon

10:31 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax and Steve Grimshaw, Bill Haas and Lori Lee

10:42 a.m. -- Alex Smalley and Steve Green, Lee Hodges and Pete Higgins

Spyglass Hill

No. 1

8:30 a.m. -- Matthew NeSmith and Rob Bertino, John Merrick and Carl III Lindner

8:41 a.m. -- D.J. Trahan and Matthew Sidman, Lucas Glover and Stephen Mack

8:52 a.m. -- Sang-Moon Bae and Jin Roy Ryu, Seung-Yul Noh and Steve Maritz

9:03 a.m. -- David Skinns and David Kohler, Matthias Schwab and Todd Wagner

9:14 a.m. -- Aaron Baddeley and Mike Hayford, Johnson Wagner and John Lupica

9:25 a.m. -- Troy Merritt and John Hayes, Denny McCarthy and Mary Meeker

9:36 a.m. -- Brian Harman and Kelly Grier, Ryan Armour and Troy Woods

9:47 a.m. -- Brett Drewitt and David Fox, Dawie van der Walt and Brian Swette

9:58 a.m. -- Kurt Kitayama and L. David Dube, Joshua Creel and Anthony Noto

10:09 a.m. -- David Hearn and Shawn O'Grady, Cameron Percy and John Tracy

10:20 a.m. -- Chez Reavie and Rich Bressler, Richy Werenski and David Zaslav

10:31 a.m. -- Mark Hubbard and Barry Sternlicht, Scott Gutschewski and Phillip McCrorie

10:42 a.m. -- Tyler McCumber and Murray Lodge, Andrew Novak and Lloyd Dyer

No. 10

8:30 a.m. -- Vaughn Taylor and Gregg Ontiveros, Adam Hadwin and Ben Sutton

8:41 a.m. -- Luke Donald and Joe Kernen, Michael Thompson and Paul Perreault

8:52 a.m. -- Charley Hoffman and Josh Duhamel, Ricky Barnes and Scott Eastwood

9:03 a.m. -- Peter Jacobsen and Ben Rector, Mark Baldwin and Steve Young

9:14 a.m. -- Brian Stuard and Lara Tennant, Chris Kirk and Julie Wirth

9:25 a.m. -- Seamus Power and Dermot Desmond, John Murphy and Gerry McManus

9:36 a.m. -- Brian Gay and Alfonso Ribeiro, Sung Kang and Ray Romano

9:47 a.m. -- Alex Cejka and Pascal Grizot, Paul Barjon and Antoine Arnault

9:58 a.m. -- Justin Lower and Jay Kaduson, Hayden Buckley and Mike Smith

10:09 a.m. -- Min Woo Lee and Frank Quattrone, Kelly Kraft and Clay Walker

10:20 a.m. -- Matt Jones and Jack Hollis, Tyler Duncan and Ted Ogawa

10:31 a.m. -- Ted Potter Jr. and David Law, Satoshi Kodaira and Scott Law

10:42 a.m. -- Ben Crane and Andy Garcia, Seth Reeves and Kira Dixon

Pebble Beach

No. 1

8:30 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers and Rick Wurster, Bronson Burgoon and Donald Harrison

8:41 a.m. -- Andrew Landry and Fred Terrell, Greg Chalmers and David Gill

8:52 a.m. -- Chase Seiffert and Greg Jamison, Dylan Wu and Thomas Campbell

9:03 a.m. -- Taylor Moore and Kyle Adams, Stephan Jaeger and Jim Joye

9:14 a.m. -- Matthew Fitzpatrick and Phil Wilmington, Sean O'Hair and Greg Johnson

9:25 a.m. -- Jason Day and Robson Grieve, Nick Taylor and Jerry Tarde

9:36 a.m. -- Brice Garnett and Steve Mollenkopf, Stewart Cink and David Dorman

9:47 a.m. -- Kevin Tway and Geoff Couch, David Lipsky and Michael Xie

9:58 a.m. -- Callum Tarren and Mike Mycoskie, Mito Pereira and John Chen

10:09 a.m. -- Brandon Wu and Condoleezza Rice, Tom Lehman and Dave Calhoun

10:20 a.m. -- Brendon Todd and Pat Battle, Russell Knox and Dan Rose

10:31 a.m. -- Scott Stallings and Egon Durban, John Senden and Dick Barrett

10:42 a.m. -- Bo Hoag and Patrick Hamill, Vincent Whaley and John Mader

No. 10

8:30 a.m. -- Scott Piercy and Tom Nelson, Austin Cook and Stuart Francis

8:41 a.m. -- Nate Lashley and David Gibbs, Martin Trainer and Marc Lautenbach

8:52 a.m. -- Robert Garrigus and Hank Plain, Tommy Gainey and Joshua Isner

9:03 a.m. -- Ben Kohles and Orlando Ashford, Davis Riley and Matthew Flannery

9:14 a.m. -- Pat Perez and Michael Lund, Nick Watney and Nikesh Arora

9:25 a.m. -- Jimmy Walker and Jim Crane, Joel Dahmen and David Capobianco

9:36 a.m. -- Tom Hoge and Brent Handler, Charl Schwartzel and Ed Brown

9:47 a.m. -- Max McGreevy and Brian Niccol, Michael Gligic and Greg Penner

9:58 a.m. -- Taylor Pendrith and Kris Galashan, Jim Knous and Kenneth Rosen

10:09 a.m. -- Ryuji Imada and Thomas Laffont, Curtis Thompson and Adam Shapiro

10:20 a.m. -- Chesson Hadley and Joe Lacob, Scott Brown and Rob Light

10:31 a.m. -- Adam Svensson and Stephen Reyes, Austin Smotherman and David Abeles

10:42 a.m. -- Jared Wolfe and Bret Bastrire, Brad Marek and Gary Fox