2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, CBS, PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

The 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am marks the fifth 2022 event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule, with the Tour playing the event this year at Pebble Beach Golf Links and two other courses in Pebble Beach, Calif.

The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and CBS airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from the Monterey Peninsula.

There will be four days of this tournament, with a cut made after 54 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament, with CBS Sports airing the final two rounds. The tournament runs from Thursday through Sunday.

The field includes Patrick Cantlay, Jordan Spieth, Jason Day and more as part of a 156-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage from Thursday's first round through Saturday's final round. On the first day of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 3-6 p.m. Eastern.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am streaming schedule: How to watch online

Golf Channel and CBS Sports broadcast coverage can be streamed online. Fans can watch the PGA Tour online using GolfChannel.com and the NBC Sports app for live streaming. CBS coverage airs on the CBS Sports app, as well on CBSSports.com. For both of these channels, the TV schedule and live streaming schedule are the same.

PGA Tour Live is available for this event, which offers two exclusive streams of coverage (Featured Groups and Featured Holes) that start before broadcast TV coverage. It can be accessed with an ESPN+ subscription.

Here are the 2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV times and live streaming schedule to watch online.

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

Thursday, Feb. 3: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Friday, Feb. 4: 3-6 p.m. on Golf Channel

Saturday, Feb. 5: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-7 p.m. on CBS

Sunday, Feb. 6: 1-3 p.m. on Golf Channel, 3-6:30 p.m. on CBS

2022 AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Feb. 3

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 4

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 3-6 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 3-6 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 5

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 11:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-7 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 6

PGA Tour Live Featured Groups: 10:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Golf Channel broadcast: 1-3 p.m.

PGA Tour Live Featured Holes: 1-6:30 p.m.

CBS broadcast: 3-6:30 p.m.