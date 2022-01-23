2022 The American Express tee times and pairings: Round 4

The PGA Tour's best are competing in the California desert this week for the annual The American Express.

The 2022 The American Express format features a field of 156 professionals will compete in their own tournament while simultaneously playing alongside an amateur competition, with pros paired each day with an amateur. For the first three days, each tee time featured two pros and their amateur partners.

After the first three rounds, there was be a cut to the top 65 and ties among the pros and the top amateurs before the Sunday final round at the Dye Stadium Course.

The 2022 The American Express final round starts at 8:45 a.m. local time -- or 11:45 a.m. Eastern time -- with the first tee times of the day going off the first and 10th tees. Final-round tee times run through 10:55 a.m. local time -- or 1:55 p.m. Eastern time -- with the final pairing of the day off the first tee.

2022 The American Express Saturday: How to watch, TV times, streaming schedule

You can watch the 2022 The American Express third round on TV starting at 3 p.m. Eastern on Golf Channel.

Viewers can watch the 2022 The American Express live stream through PGA Tour Live on ESPN+ starting at 11:30 a.m. Eastern.

2022 The American Express tee times for Round 4

All times are Pacific

No. 1

8:45 a.m. -- Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Sam Ryder, Amateur

8:55 a.m. -- Aaron Rai, Alex Smalley, Amateur

9:05 a.m. -- KH Lee, Sungjae Im, Amateur

9:15 a.m. -- Patton Kizzire, Luke List, Amateur

9:25 a.m. -- Zach Johnson, Brandt Snedeker, Amateur

9:35 a.m. -- Charles Howell III, Martin Trainer, Greyson Sigg

9:45 a.m. -- Roger Sloan, David Lipsky, Si Woo Kim

9:55 a.m. -- Lucas Glover, Adam Svensson, Joseph Bramlett

10:05 a.m. -- Davis Riley, Jon Rahm, Brian Harman

10:15 a.m. -- Will Zalatoris, Denny McCarthy, Wyndham Clark

10:25 a.m. -- Harold Varner III, Sahith Theegala, Patrick Cantlay

10:35 a.m. -- Lanto Griffin, Cameron Young, Francesco Molinari

10:45 a.m. -- Seamus Power, Harry Higgs, Hudson Swafford

10:55 a.m. -- Lee Hodges, Paul Barjon, Tom Hoge

No. 10

8:45 a.m. -- Andrew Putnam, Camilo Villegas, Amateur

8:55 a.m. -- Russell Henley, Nick Hardy, Amateur

9:05 a.m. -- Patrick Rodgers, Jared Wolfe, Amateur

9:15 a.m. -- JT Poston, Brice Garnett, Amateur

9:25 a.m. -- Sepp Straka, Michael Gligic, Kevin Chappell

9:35 a.m. -- Anirban Lahiri, Abraham Ancer, Adam Hadwin

9:45 a.m. -- Doug Ghim, Graeme McDowell, Justin Rose

9:55 a.m. -- Taylor Moore, Jason Dufner, Hank Lebioda

10:05 a.m. -- Vince Whaley, Seung-yul Noh, Patrick Reed

10:15 a.m. -- Henrik Norlander, Scottie Scheffler, JJ Spaun

10:25 a.m. -- Emiliano Grillo, Tony Finau, Jason Day

10:35 a.m. -- Bronson Burgoon, Nick Taylor

10:45 a.m. -- Trey Mullinax, Stephen Stallings, Jr.