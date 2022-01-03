2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour winners-only event at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +800 betting odds.

Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are on 9-to-1, while Viktor Hovland is on 12-to-1.

Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are all on 14-to-1.

This week, we have the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with the year-opening event returning to Hawaii. There are 39 players in the field, and they are are all winners since the last Tournament of Champions, which was won by defending champion Harris English.

Kapalua Plantation has been lengthened some in the recent renovation, but the golf course is still fundamentally dependent on wind to stop scoring. Players face awkward shots off the tee that they don't often see on the schedule, but wide landing areas make the course playable. The trick on the greens is that they're huge, challenging players who are off with their approach play to find two-putts galore.

PLAYER ODDS Jon Rahm +800 Collin Morikawa +900 Justin Thomas +900 Viktor Hovland +1200 Bryson DeChambeau +1400 Patrick Cantlay +1400 Xander Schauffele +1400 Sam Burns +1800 Hideki Matsuyama +2000 Daniel Berger +2200 Jordan Spieth +2200 Brooks Koepka +2500 Cameron Smith +2500 Patrick Reed +2500 Tony Finau +2500 Abraham Ancer +2800 Sungjae Im +2800 Harris English +3300 Jason Kokrak +3500 Marc Leishman +3500 Talor Gooch +5000 Billy Horschel +6000 Kevin Na +6000 Si Woo Kim +7000 Max Homa +7500 Cameron Champ +8000 Seamus Power +8000 Branden Grace +10000 Erik van Rooyen +10000 Garrick Higgo +10000 Joel Dahmen +10000 Lucas Herbert +10000 Cameron Davis +12500 Kevin Kisner +12500 KH Lee +12500 Matt Jones +12500 Stewart Cink +12500 Lucas Glover +15000

The TOC is hard to predict for a couple of reasons. The first reason is that these players haven't been competing for more than a month, and they haven't been competing consistently for more than three months. The other reason is the weather can be unpredictable, even within a round.

However, it's also easier to predict because first-time players tend not to win. Whether that's the course, the strength of field, potential nerves or other factors, TOC rookies are pretty easy to overlook.

That all said, early horse-for-course calls for the week include Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel, as well as Hideki Matsuyama and Marc Leishman.

Collin Morikawa is always a threat, and he has consecutive tied-seventh finishes in this event.

Jon Rahm has yet to win at Kapaula, but he's been in the top 10 in the last four years.

Xander Schauffele has won here before and has three top-five finishes, while Justin Thomas -- king of the no-cut event -- has two wins and two third-place finishes in the last five years.