2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win
Fantasy Golf & Golf Betting Featured PGA Tour

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

01/03/2022 at 9:37 am
Golf News Net


The 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour winners-only event at Kapalua Resort's Plantation Course in Hawaii.

The PGA Tour betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at +800 betting odds.

Collin Morikawa and Justin Thomas are on 9-to-1, while Viktor Hovland is on 12-to-1.

Bryson DeChambeau, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele are all on 14-to-1.

JOIN FOREBUCKS: Access a winning PGA Tour model, unique tools and in-depth analysis for just $30/year!

This week, we have the Sentry Tournament of Champions, with the year-opening event returning to Hawaii. There are 39 players in the field, and they are are all winners since the last Tournament of Champions, which was won by defending champion Harris English.

Kapalua Plantation has been lengthened some in the recent renovation, but the golf course is still fundamentally dependent on wind to stop scoring. Players face awkward shots off the tee that they don't often see on the schedule, but wide landing areas make the course playable. The trick on the greens is that they're huge, challenging players who are off with their approach play to find two-putts galore.

WANT TO TALK ABOUT YOUR PICKS? JOIN OUR DISCORD!

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions betting odds: Outright winner

PLAYER ODDS
Jon Rahm +800
Collin Morikawa +900
Justin Thomas +900
Viktor Hovland +1200
Bryson DeChambeau +1400
Patrick Cantlay +1400
Xander Schauffele +1400
Sam Burns +1800
Hideki Matsuyama +2000
Daniel Berger +2200
Jordan Spieth +2200
Brooks Koepka +2500
Cameron Smith +2500
Patrick Reed +2500
Tony Finau +2500
Abraham Ancer +2800
Sungjae Im +2800
Harris English +3300
Jason Kokrak +3500
Marc Leishman +3500
Talor Gooch +5000
Billy Horschel +6000
Kevin Na +6000
Si Woo Kim +7000
Max Homa +7500
Cameron Champ +8000
Seamus Power +8000
Branden Grace +10000
Erik van Rooyen +10000
Garrick Higgo +10000
Joel Dahmen +10000
Lucas Herbert +10000
Cameron Davis +12500
Kevin Kisner +12500
KH Lee +12500
Matt Jones +12500
Stewart Cink +12500
Lucas Glover +15000

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions tips, expert picks and futures bets

The TOC is hard to predict for a couple of reasons. The first reason is that these players haven't been competing for more than a month, and they haven't been competing consistently for more than three months. The other reason is the weather can be unpredictable, even within a round.

However, it's also easier to predict because first-time players tend not to win. Whether that's the course, the strength of field, potential nerves or other factors, TOC rookies are pretty easy to overlook.

That all said, early horse-for-course calls for the week include Patrick Cantlay and Billy Horschel, as well as Hideki Matsuyama and Marc Leishman.

Collin Morikawa is always a threat, and he has consecutive tied-seventh finishes in this event.

Jon Rahm has yet to win at Kapaula, but he's been in the top 10 in the last four years.

Xander Schauffele has won here before and has three top-five finishes, while Justin Thomas -- king of the no-cut event -- has two wins and two third-place finishes in the last five years.

Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list
TaylorMade Stealth driver: Carbon face and more familiar technology
TaylorMade Stealth driver: Carbon face and more familiar technology
Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

Vokey SM9 wedges revealed this week on the PGA Tour Trump, PGA of America settle over cancelled PGA Championship The one thing Tiger Woods will never do in a golf tournament The new TaylorMade Stealth driver hits the USGA conforming list TaylorMade Stealth driver: Carbon face and more familiar technology