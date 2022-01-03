2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions PGA Tour one-and-done fantasy golf picks

PGA Tour one-and-done is a popular fantasy golf game, with private one-and-done leagues and public PGA Tour games.

For years, we have offered weekly PGA Tour one-and-done golf picks, taking into account past course history and current form to make one-and-done recommendations.

We began our 2021-2022 PGA Tour one-and-done picks with the 2021 Fortinet Championship, continue this week with the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions and will continue through to the Tour Championship in Atlanta in September 2022, keeping track of our picks all along the way.

Before we begin, if you're not familiar with game, read this primer on the one-and-done fantasy golf format, and welcome to the game. It really is as easy as it sounds, but you have to take a long-term view of the season to figure out how best to use players.

This week, we have Sentry Tournament of Champions, with the event marking the start of the 2022 calendar year. Kapalua's Plantation Course is a tremendous host, with the Coore and Crenshaw design offering wide playing areas from tee to green -- and still demanding a great short game to win.

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions One and Done picks

Sungjae Im: Im likes to go low (check) and has a great short game (check). I can buy into him loving this tournament.

Justin Thomas: JT is the king of the limited-field event (played outside of the US), and he has won this event twice.

Hideki Matsuyama: The last time we saw Hideki, who handles this course tremendously well, was in a win in Japan.

Billy Horschel: Horschel genuinely interests me this week as a guy who had a tremendous conclusion to 2021 and has played fairly well here in the past.

My pick this week is Sungjae Im. I would like to save the top 20 players for March and beyond, and that's a bit of a diversion from my strategy in years past.

2022-2022 PGA Tour One-and Done Picks

Fortinet Championship: Kevin Na (MC)

Sanderson Farms Championship: Mito Pereira (T-31)

Shriners Children's Open: Webb Simpson (MC)

The CJ Cup at Summit: Marc Leishman (T-38)

Zozo Championship: Rickie Fowler (T-44)

Buttefield Bermuda Championship: Matt Fitzpatrick (T-30)

World Wide Technology Championship: Abraham Ancer (T-7)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Houston Open: Talor Gooch (60th)

The RSM Classic: Russell Henley (T-22)

Sentry Tournament of Champions: Sungjae Im