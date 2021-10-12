2021 The CJ Cup at Summit betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nev.
The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, who come into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.
Collin Morikawa is on 14-to-1, while Rory McIlroy is on 20-to-1.
Five players sit on 25-to-1.
2021 The CJ Cup at Summit tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the The CJ Cup at Summit, with the event wrapping up a two-week run in Las Vegas. This is a solid field, with 37 of the world top 50 competing in a no-cut event. Like last year's host, Shadow Creek, this is a Tom Fazio design, and there's plenty of room off the tee -- particularly for a desert course.
To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!
We recently nailed the Open Championship and Masters winners; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!
For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.
2021 The CJ Cup at Summit betting odds: Outright winner
- Dustin Johnson: +1200
- Justin Thomas: +1200
- Xander Schauffele: +1200
- Collin Morikawa: +1400
- Rory McIlroy: +2000
- Jordan Spieth: +2500
- Tony Finau: +2500
- Sungjae Im: +2500
- Sam Burns: +2500
- Viktor Hovland: +2500
- Brooks Koepka: +3000
- Scottie Scheffler: +3000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +3000
- Cameron Smith: +3500
- Abraham Ancer: +3500
- Hideki Matsuyama: +4000
- Webb Simpson: +4000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
- Shane Lowry: +4000
- Marc Leishman: +4000
- Harris English: +4000
- Paul Casey: +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +5000
- Patrick Reed: +6000
- Jason Kokrak: +6000
- Max Homa: +6000
- Joaquin Niemann: +6000
- Justin Rose: +6000
- Adam Scott: +6000
- Sergio Garcia: +6000
- Cameron Tringale: +6000
- Talor Gooch: +6000
- Harold Varner III: +8000
- Aaron Wise: +6000
- Russell Henley: +6000
- Si Woo Kim: +6000
- Kevin Na: +6000
- Alex Noren: +8000
- Maverick McNealy: +6000
- Jason Day: +12500
- Charley Hoffman: +10000
- Erik van Rooyen: +10000
- Brian Harman: +10000
- Rickie Fowler: +12500
- Gary Woodland: +12500
- Cam Davis: +12500
- Keegan Bradley: +12500
- Ian Poulter: +12500
- Branden Grace: +12500
- Kevin Streelman: +12500
- K.H. Lee: +12500
- Carlos Ortiz: +15000
- Sebastian Munoz: +20000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +12500
- Mackenzie Hughes: +15000
- Emiliano Grillo: +15000
- Patton Kizzire: +15000
- Chris Kirk: +15000
- Charl Schwartzel: +15000
- Kevin Kisner: +20000
- Rasmus Hojgaard: +20000
- Stewart Cink: +15000
- Matt Jones: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- Lucas Glover: +20000
- Joohyung Kim: +25000
- Byeong Hun An: +25000
- Harry Higgs: +25000
- Keith Mitchell: +25000
- Sung Kang: +25000
- Hudson Swafford: +30000
- Robert Streb: +30000
- Hanbyeol Kim: +50000
- Yoseop Seo: +50000
- Seonghyeon Kim: +50000
- Minkyu Kim: +100000
- Sanghun Shin: +100000
- Jaekyeong Lee: +100000