2021 The CJ Cup at Summit betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 The CJ Cup at Summit betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at the Summit Club in Las Vegas, Nev.

The PGA Tour betting favorites this week are Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele, who come into the week at 12-to-1 (+1200) betting odds.

Collin Morikawa is on 14-to-1, while Rory McIlroy is on 20-to-1.

Five players sit on 25-to-1.

2021 The CJ Cup at Summit tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the The CJ Cup at Summit, with the event wrapping up a two-week run in Las Vegas. This is a solid field, with 37 of the world top 50 competing in a no-cut event. Like last year's host, Shadow Creek, this is a Tom Fazio design, and there's plenty of room off the tee -- particularly for a desert course.

2021 The CJ Cup at Summit betting odds: Outright winner