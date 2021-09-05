2021 FedEx Cup final results: Prize money payout, standings and how much each golfer won

The 2021 FedEx Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who prevailed by a shot in the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

Jon Rahm finished second in the season-long race, having tied with Kevin Na for the lowest 72-hole score in the season finale but unable to win the trophy as he started the week four shots back of Cantlay. Cantlay won the $15,000,000 winner's share of the $46,000,000 purse.

The top 30 players in the standings, all of which qualified for the Tour Championship, earned their final bonus-pool payout based on their finish in the Tour Championship inclusive of starting strokes.

The other 120 players who earned money from the $60 million bonus pool did so based on their FedEx Cup points standings at the time they were eliminated from the playoffs.

FedEx Cup recap notes

The winners of the three FedEx Cup events were: Tony Finau at the Northern Trust and Patrick Cantlay at both the BMW Championship and Tour Championship.

The player to make the biggest jump in the FedEx Cup from where they started the playoffs was Erik van Rooyen, who started the playoffs at 76th in the ranking and finished T-22.

The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule is over, with the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season starting in two weeks with the Fortinet Championship in California.

2021 FedEx Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts