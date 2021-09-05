2021 FedEx Cup final results: Prize money payout, standings and how much each golfer won

The 2021 FedEx Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Patrick Cantlay, who prevailed by a shot in the Tour Championship to win the FedEx Cup at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.
Jon Rahm finished second in the season-long race, having tied with Kevin Na for the lowest 72-hole score in the season finale but unable to win the trophy as he started the week four shots back of Cantlay. Cantlay won the $15,000,000 winner's share of the $46,000,000 purse.
The top 30 players in the standings, all of which qualified for the Tour Championship, earned their final bonus-pool payout based on their finish in the Tour Championship inclusive of starting strokes.
The other 120 players who earned money from the $60 million bonus pool did so based on their FedEx Cup points standings at the time they were eliminated from the playoffs.
FedEx Cup recap notes
The winners of the three FedEx Cup events were: Tony Finau at the Northern Trust and Patrick Cantlay at both the BMW Championship and Tour Championship.
The player to make the biggest jump in the FedEx Cup from where they started the playoffs was Erik van Rooyen, who started the playoffs at 76th in the ranking and finished T-22.
The 2020-2021 PGA Tour schedule is over, with the 2021-2022 PGA Tour season starting in two weeks with the Fortinet Championship in California.
2021 FedEx Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
- 1. Patrick Cantlay -- $15,000,000
- 2. Jon Rahm -- $5,000,000
- 3. Kevin Na -- $4,000,000
- 4. Justin Thomas -- $3,000,000
- T5. Xander Schauffele -- $2,200,000
- T5. Viktor Hovland -- $2,200,000
- 7. Bryson DeChambeau -- $1,300,000
- 8. Dustin Johnson -- $1,100,000
- T9. Abraham Ancer -- $890,000
- T9. Billy Horschel -- $890,000
- T11. Daniel Berger -- $705,000
- T11. Tony Finau -- $705,000
- T11. Jason Kokrak -- $705,000
- T14. Rory McIlroy -- $583,750
- T14. Sergio Garcia -- $583,750
- T14. Cameron Smith -- $583,750
- T14. Louis Oosthuizen -- $583,750
- T18. Harris English -- $527,500
- T18. Sam Burns -- $527,500
- T20. Sungjae Im -- $497,500
- T20. Jordan Spieth -- $497,500
- T22. Erik van Rooyen -- $466,667
- T22. Corey Conners -- $466,667
- T22. Scottie Scheffler -- $466,667
- 25. Patrick Reed -- $445,000
- T26. Hideki Matsuyama -- $425,000
- T26. Stewart Cink -- $425,000
- T26. Collin Morikawa -- $425,000
- 29. Joaquin Niemann -- $405,000
- 30. Brooks Koepka -- $395,000
- 31. K.H. Lee -- $200,000
- 32. Charley Hoffman -- $195,000
- 33. Alex Noren -- $190,000
- 34. Si Woo Kim -- $186,000
- 35. Max Homa -- $183,000
- 36. Hudson Swafford -- $181,000
- 37. Cam Davis -- $179,000
- 38. Kevin Kisner -- $177,000
- 39. Keegan Bradley -- $175,000
- 40. Webb Simpson -- $173,000
- 41. Brian Harman -- $171,000
- 42. Marc Leishman -- $169,000
- 43. Cameron Tringale -- $168,000
- 44. Harold Varner III -- $167,000
- 45. Shane Lowry -- $166,000
- 46. Lucas Glover -- $165,000
- 47. Matt Jones -- $164,000
- 48. Carlos Ortiz -- $163,000
- 49. Aaron Wise -- $162,000
- 50. Lee Westwood -- $161,000
- 51. Charl Schwartzel -- $160,000
- 52. Paul Casey -- $159,000
- 53. Sebastián Muñoz -- $158,000
- 54. Tom Hoge -- $157,000
- 55. Branden Grace -- $156,000
- 56. Russell Henley -- $155,000
- 57. Cameron Champ -- $154,000
- 58. Maverick McNealy -- $153,000
- 59. Emiliano Grillo -- $152,000
- 60. Robert Streb -- $151,000
- 61. Jhonattan Vegas -- $150,000
- 62. Chris Kirk -- $150,000
- 63. Patton Kizzire -- $150,000
- 64. Kevin Streelman -- $150,000
- 65. Keith Mitchell -- $150,000
- 66. Harry Higgs -- $140,000
- 67. Mackenzie Hughes -- $140,000
- 68. Talor Gooch -- $140,000
- 69. Ryan Palmer -- $140,000
- 70. Phil Mickelson -- $140,000
- 71. Matthew Wolff -- $110,000
- 72. Seamus Power -- $110,000
- 73. Matt Fitzpatrick -- $110,000
- 74. Tyrrell Hatton -- $110,000
- 75. Martin Laird -- $110,000
- 76. Joel Dahmen -- $110,000
- 77. Ian Poulter -- $110,000
- 78. Troy Merritt -- $110,000
- 79. J.T. Poston -- $110,000
- 80. Pat Perez -- $110,000
- 81. Bubba Watson -- $110,000
- 82. Andrew Putnam -- $110,000
- 83. Doug Ghim -- $110,000
- 84. Brandon Hagy -- $110,000
- 85. Adam Long -- $110,000
- 86. Peter Malnati -- $105,000
- 87. Wyndham Clark -- $105,000
- 88. Adam Schenk -- $105,000
- 89. Lanto Griffin -- $105,000
- 90. Adam Scott -- $105,000
- 91. Kramer Hickok -- $105,000
- 92. Brian Stuard -- $105,000
- 93. Henrik Norlander -- $105,000
- 94. Doc Redman -- $105,000
- 95. Brian Gay -- $105,000
- 96. Roger Sloan -- $105,000
- 97. Brandt Snedeker -- $105,000
- 98. Hank Lebioda -- $105,000
- 99. Tyler McCumber -- $105,000
- 100. Denny McCarthy -- $105,000
- 101. Brendon Todd -- $101,000
- 102. Luke List -- $101,000
- 103. Adam Hadwin -- $101,000
- 104. Chez Reavie -- $101,000
- 105. Brendan Steele -- $101,000
- 106. Sepp Straka -- $101,000
- 107. Garrick Higgo -- $101,000
- 108. James Hahn -- $101,000
- 109. Zach Johnson -- $101,000
- 110. Russell Knox -- $101,000
- 111. Matt Wallace -- $101,000
- 112. Sam Ryder -- $101,000
- 113. Gary Woodland -- $101,000
- 114. Jason Day -- $101,000
- 115. Matthew NeSmith -- $101,000
- 116. Scott Piercy -- $101,000
- 117. Kyle Stanley -- $101,000
- 118. Anirban Lahiri -- $101,000
- 119. Dylan Frittelli -- $101,000
- 120. Richy Werenski -- $101,000
- 121. C.T. Pan -- $101,000
- 122. Matt Kuchar -- $101,000
- 123. Brice Garnett -- $101,000
- 124. Scott Stallings -- $101,000
- 125. Chesson Hadley -- $101,000
- 126. Justin Rose -- $70,000
- 127. Ryan Armour -- $70,000
- 128. Patrick Rodgers -- $70,000
- 129. Bo Hoag -- $70,000
- 130. Camilo Villegas -- $70,000
- 131. Nate Lashley -- $70,000
- 132. Michael Thompson -- $70,000
- 133. Rory Sabbatini -- $70,000
- 134. Rickie Fowler -- $70,000
- 135. Cameron Percy -- $70,000
- 136. Austin Cook -- $70,000
- 137. Tommy Fleetwood -- $70,000
- 138. Chase Seiffert -- $70,000
- 139. Charles Howell III -- $70,000
- 140. Vincent Whaley -- $70,000
- 141. Nick Taylor -- $70,000
- 142. Francesco Molinari -- $70,000
- 143. Mark Hubbard -- $70,000
- 144. Ryan Moore -- $70,000
- 145. Michael Gligic -- $70,000
- 146. Joseph Bramlett -- $70,000
- 147. Bo Van Pelt -- $70,000
- 148. Beau Hossler -- $70,000
- 149. Vaughn Taylor -- $70,000
- 150. Satoshi Kodaira -- $70,000