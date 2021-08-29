2021 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour's 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2021 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.
The BMW Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and The Northern Trust.
However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.
Two players played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.
In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $395,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2021, berths into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players, as well other tournament invitations.
Previous ranking in parenthesis
- 1. Patrick Cantlay (4) - 4301.55 points
- 2. Bryson DeChambeau (9) - 3189.30 points
- 3. Tony Finau (1) - 3564.14 points
- 4. Jon Rahm (2) - 3063.26 points
- 5. Cameron Smith (3) - 2820.52 points
- 6. Justin Thomas (5) - 2370.88 points
- 7. Harris English (8) - 2247.86 points
- 8. Abraham Ancer (10) - 2240.91 points
- 9. Jordan Spieth (7) - 2232.08 points
- 10. Sam Burns (12) - 2213.85 points
- 11. Collin Morikawa (6) - 2187.76 points
- 12. Sungjae Im (25) - 2141.42 points
- 13. Viktor Hovland (14) - 1951.37 points
- 14. Louis Oosthuizen (11) - 1935.49 points
- 15. Dustin Johnson (22) - 1889.88 points
- 16. Rory McIlroy (28) - 1877.81 points
- 17. Xander Schauffele (13) - 1854.45 points
- 18. Jason Kokrak (17) - 1847.04 points
- 19. Kevin Na (18) - 1815.82 points
- 20. Brooks Koepka (15) - 1793.10 points
- 21. Corey Conners (20) - 1684.23 points
- 22. Hideki Matsuyama (16) - 1681.32 points
- 23. Stewart Cink (19) - 1655.90 points
- 24. Joaquin Niemann (21) - 1629.35 points
- 25. Scottie Scheffler (24) - 1608.04 points
- 26. Daniel Berger (23) - 1594.36 points
- 27. Erik van Rooyen (45) - 1447.67 points
- 28. Sergio Garcia (44) - 1399.69 points
- 29. Billy Horschel (27) - 1397.43 points
- 30. Patrick Reed (26) - 1380.82 points
Players eliminated from the 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs at BMW Championship
- 31. K.H. Lee (37) - 1338.88 points
- 32. Charley Hoffman (29) - 1337.68 points
- 33. Alex Noren (43) - 1326.50 points
- 34. Si Woo Kim (33) - 1292.57 points
- 35. Max Homa (30) - 1269.01 points
- 36. Hudson Swafford (40) - 1237.32 points
- 37. Cam Davis (36) - 1237.25 points
- 38. Kevin Kisner (31) - 1213.90 points
- 39. Keegan Bradley (32) - 1205.83 points
- 40. Webb Simpson (52) - 1194.88 points
- 41. Brian Harman (39) - 1168.28 points
- 42. Marc Leishman (35) - 1167.25 points
- 43. Cameron Tringale (34) - 1165.30 points
- 44. Harold Varner III (56) - 1162.02 points
- 45. Shane Lowry (47) - 1102.81 points
- 46. Lucas Glover (41) - 1101.57 points
- 47. Matt Jones (42) - 1091.46 points
- 48. Carlos Ortiz (38) - 1090.00 points
- 49. Aaron Wise (58) - 1081.90 points
- 50. Lee Westwood (46) - 1070.17 points
- 51. Charl Schwartzel (62) - 1044.68 points
- 52. Paul Casey (54) - 1005.13 points
- 53. Sebastián Muñoz (59) - 998.68 points
- 54. Tom Hoge (48) - 997.11 points
- 55. Branden Grace (51) - 981.10 points
- 56. Russell Henley (50) - 978.23 points
- 57. Cameron Champ (49) - 974.16 points
- 58. Maverick McNealy (53) - 967.31 points
- 59. Emiliano Grillo (55) - 960.86 points
- 60. Robert Streb (57) - 924.85 points
- 61. Jhonattan Vegas (61) - 924.06 points
- 62. Chris Kirk (60) - 911.84 points
- 63. Patton Kizzire (66) - 903.98 points
- 64. Kevin Streelman (64) - 878.03 points
- 65. Keith Mitchell (63) - 873.72 points
- 66. Harry Higgs (69) - 868.43 points
- 67. Mackenzie Hughes (65) - 866.60 points
- 68. Talor Gooch (67) - 839.56 points
- 69. Ryan Palmer (68) - 833.60 points
- 70. Phil Mickelson (70) - 804.58 points