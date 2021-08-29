2021 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players in the final leg at the Tour Championship

The PGA Tour's 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs roll on to the final stage, the Tour Championship, at the conclusion of the 2021 BMW Championship at Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills, Md.

The BMW Championship field had the top 70 players in FedEx Cup points through the regular season and The Northern Trust.

However, with the start of the playoffs, points are multiplied by four, with the winner of each playoff event getting 2,000 FedEx Cup points. At the end of the BMW Championship, the top 30 players in total points, adding in The Northern Trust and BMW Championship, qualify for the Tour Championship, played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta.

Two players played their way into the Tour Championship from outside the top 30 heading into this tournament.

27. Erik van Rooyen (45)

28. Sergio Garcia (44)

In addition to earning a spot in the Tour Championship and at least $395,000 in earnings next week, players get other benefits, including spots in three of four major championships in 2021, berths into the Sentry Tournament of Champions and The Players, as well other tournament invitations.

2021 FedEx Cup standings: 30 PGA Tour players who qualified for the 2021 Tour Championship

Previous ranking in parenthesis

1. Patrick Cantlay (4) - 4301.55 points

2. Bryson DeChambeau (9) - 3189.30 points

3. Tony Finau (1) - 3564.14 points

4. Jon Rahm (2) - 3063.26 points

5. Cameron Smith (3) - 2820.52 points

6. Justin Thomas (5) - 2370.88 points

7. Harris English (8) - 2247.86 points

8. Abraham Ancer (10) - 2240.91 points

9. Jordan Spieth (7) - 2232.08 points

10. Sam Burns (12) - 2213.85 points

11. Collin Morikawa (6) - 2187.76 points

12. Sungjae Im (25) - 2141.42 points

13. Viktor Hovland (14) - 1951.37 points

14. Louis Oosthuizen (11) - 1935.49 points

15. Dustin Johnson (22) - 1889.88 points

16. Rory McIlroy (28) - 1877.81 points

17. Xander Schauffele (13) - 1854.45 points

18. Jason Kokrak (17) - 1847.04 points

19. Kevin Na (18) - 1815.82 points

20. Brooks Koepka (15) - 1793.10 points

21. Corey Conners (20) - 1684.23 points

22. Hideki Matsuyama (16) - 1681.32 points

23. Stewart Cink (19) - 1655.90 points

24. Joaquin Niemann (21) - 1629.35 points

25. Scottie Scheffler (24) - 1608.04 points

26. Daniel Berger (23) - 1594.36 points

27. Erik van Rooyen (45) - 1447.67 points

28. Sergio Garcia (44) - 1399.69 points

29. Billy Horschel (27) - 1397.43 points

30. Patrick Reed (26) - 1380.82 points

Players eliminated from the 2021 FedEx Cup playoffs at BMW Championship