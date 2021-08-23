2021 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 BMW Championship field is set with the with the conclusion of The Northern Trust, which determined the 70 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.
The BMW Championship field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. This is the second event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points after the BMW Championship moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.
Six players -- Alex Noren, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge, Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell and Harry Higgs -- played their way into the top 70 at The Northern Trust.
Players skipping the event -- Patrick Reed is unable to play -- are not not replaced in the field.
We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Caves Valley Golf Club near Baltimore, Md.
The field will be playing for a $9.5 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 BMW Championship field
- 1. Tony Finau
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Cameron Smith
- 4. Patrick Cantlay
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 6. Collin Morikawa
- 7. Jordan Spieth
- 8. Harris English
- 9. Bryson DeChambeau
- 10. Abraham Ancer
- 11. Louis Oosthuizen
- 12. Sam Burns
- 13. Xander Schauffele
- 14. Viktor Hovland
- 15. Brooks Koepka
- 16. Hideki Matsuyama
- 17. Jason Kokrak
- 18. Kevin Na
- 19. Stewart Cink
- 20. Corey Conners
- 21. Joaquin Niemann
- 22. Dustin Johnson
- 23. Daniel Berger
- 24. Scottie Scheffler
- 25. Sungjae Im
- 27. Billy Horschel
- 28. Rory McIlroy
- 29. Charley Hoffman
- 30. Max Homa
- 31. Kevin Kisner
- 32. Keegan Bradley
- 33. Si Woo Kim
- 34. Cameron Tringale
- 35. Marc Leishman
- 36. Cam Davis
- 37. K.H. Lee
- 38. Carlos Ortiz
- 39. Brian Harman
- 40. Hudson Swafford
- 41. Lucas Glover
- 42. Matt Jones
- 43. Alex Noren
- 44. Sergio Garcia
- 45. Erik van Rooyen
- 46. Lee Westwood
- 47. Shane Lowry
- 48. Tom Hoge
- 49. Cameron Champ
- 50. Russell Henley
- 51. Branden Grace
- 52. Webb Simpson
- 53. Maverick McNealy
- 54. Paul Casey
- 55. Emiliano Grillo
- 56. Harold Varner III
- 57. Robert Streb
- 58. Aaron Wise
- 59. Sebastián Muñoz
- 60. Chris Kirk
- 61. Jhonattan Vegas
- 62. Charl Schwartzel
- 63. Keith Mitchell
- 64. Kevin Streelman
- 65. Mackenzie Hughes
- 66. Patton Kizzire
- 67. Talor Gooch
- 68. Ryan Palmer
- 69. Harry Higgs
- 70. Phil Mickelson
Top 50 players in 2021 BMW Championship field
- 1. Jon Rahm
- 2. Dustin Johnson
- 3. Collin Morikawa
- 4. Xander Schauffele
- 5. Justin Thomas
- 6. Bryson DeChambeau
- 7. Louis Oosthuizen
- 8. Brooks Koepka
- 9. Patrick Cantlay
- 10. Jordan Spieth
- 11. Harris English
- 12. Abraham Ancer
- 14. Rory McIlroy
- 15. Viktor Hovland
- 16. Daniel Berger
- 18. Hideki Matsuyama
- 19. Webb Simpson
- 20. Scottie Scheffler
- 21. Paul Casey
- 22. Tony Finau
- 24. Sam Burns
- 25. Jason Kokrak
- 26. Billy Horschel
- 27. Joaquin Niemann
- 28. Cameron Smith
- 29. Sungjae Im
- 30. Phil Mickelson
- 31. Lee Westwood
- 33. Kevin Na
- 34. Kevin Kisner
- 35. Ryan Palmer
- 36. Corey Conners
- 39. Marc Leishman
- 40. Shane Lowry
- 41. Max Homa
- 43. Brian Harman
- 47. Stewart Cink