2021 BMW Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 BMW Championship field is set with the with the conclusion of The Northern Trust, which determined the 70 players who qualify for the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The BMW Championship field is headlined by Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlroy. This is the second event of the PGA Tour FedEx Cup playoffs, with the top 30 in points after the BMW Championship moving on to the next leg of the three-event series, the Tour Championship in Atlanta.

Six players -- Alex Noren, Erik van Rooyen, Tom Hoge, Harold Varner III, Keith Mitchell and Harry Higgs -- played their way into the top 70 at The Northern Trust.

Players skipping the event -- Patrick Reed is unable to play -- are not not replaced in the field.

We do not have Monday open qualifiers for this event, played at Caves Valley Golf Club near Baltimore, Md.

The field will be playing for a $9.5 million purse, with 37 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 BMW Championship field

1. Tony Finau

2. Jon Rahm

3. Cameron Smith

4. Patrick Cantlay

5. Justin Thomas

6. Collin Morikawa

7. Jordan Spieth

8. Harris English

9. Bryson DeChambeau

10. Abraham Ancer

11. Louis Oosthuizen

12. Sam Burns

13. Xander Schauffele

14. Viktor Hovland

15. Brooks Koepka

16. Hideki Matsuyama

17. Jason Kokrak

18. Kevin Na

19. Stewart Cink

20. Corey Conners

21. Joaquin Niemann

22. Dustin Johnson

23. Daniel Berger

24. Scottie Scheffler

25. Sungjae Im

27. Billy Horschel

28. Rory McIlroy

29. Charley Hoffman

30. Max Homa

31. Kevin Kisner

32. Keegan Bradley

33. Si Woo Kim

34. Cameron Tringale

35. Marc Leishman

36. Cam Davis

37. K.H. Lee

38. Carlos Ortiz

39. Brian Harman

40. Hudson Swafford

41. Lucas Glover

42. Matt Jones

43. Alex Noren

44. Sergio Garcia

45. Erik van Rooyen

46. Lee Westwood

47. Shane Lowry

48. Tom Hoge

49. Cameron Champ

50. Russell Henley

51. Branden Grace

52. Webb Simpson

53. Maverick McNealy

54. Paul Casey

55. Emiliano Grillo

56. Harold Varner III

57. Robert Streb

58. Aaron Wise

59. Sebastián Muñoz

60. Chris Kirk

61. Jhonattan Vegas

62. Charl Schwartzel

63. Keith Mitchell

64. Kevin Streelman

65. Mackenzie Hughes

66. Patton Kizzire

67. Talor Gooch

68. Ryan Palmer

69. Harry Higgs

70. Phil Mickelson

Top 50 players in 2021 BMW Championship field