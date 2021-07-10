2021 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Rory McIlroy is on 14-to-1, with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka at 16-to-1.

Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele sit on 20-to-1.

2021 British Open Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the British Open Championship, back as part of the schedule after taking the insurance payment and skipping last year's pandemic-affected schedule. Royal St. George's carries forward as the host, with the English club proving a difficult scoring test for the best players in the field.

2021 British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner