2021 British Open Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 British Open Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Royal St. George's Golf Club in Sandwich, England.
The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who comes into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Rory McIlroy is on 14-to-1, with Dustin Johnson and Brooks Koepka at 16-to-1.
Bryson DeChambeau and Xander Schauffele sit on 20-to-1.
2021 British Open Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the British Open Championship, back as part of the schedule after taking the insurance payment and skipping last year's pandemic-affected schedule. Royal St. George's carries forward as the host, with the English club proving a difficult scoring test for the best players in the field.
2021 British Open Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Jon Rahm: +1000
- Rory McIlroy: +1400
- Dustin Johnson: +1600
- Brooks Koepka: +1600
- Bryson DeChambeau: +2000
- Xander Schauffele: +2000
- Jordan Spieth: +2000
- Justin Thomas: +2500
- Viktor Hovland: +2500
- Patrick Cantlay: +3000
- Collin Morikawa: +3000
- Tyrrell Hatton: +3000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +3000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +4000
- Patrick Reed: +4000
- Shane Lowry: +4000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +5000
- Tony Finau: +5000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +5000
- Paul Casey: +5000
- Cameron Smith: +5000
- Adam Scott: +6000
- Justin Rose: +6000
- Webb Simpson: +6000
- Jason Day: +6000
- Rickie Fowler: +6000
- Daniel Berger: +6000
- Scottie Scheffler: +6000
- Sergio Garcia: +6000
- Marc Leishman: +6000
- Lee Westwood: +6000
- Joaquin Niemann: +6000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +8000
- Harris English: +8000
- Abraham Ancer: +8000
- Will Zalatoris: +8000
- Branden Grace: +8000
- Garrick Higgo: +8000
- Matthew Wolff: +10000
- Francesco Molinari: +10000
- Matt Wallace: +10000
- Robert MacIntyre: +10000
- Phil Mickelson: +10000
- Bubba Watson: +10000
- Alex Noren: +10000
- Corey Conners: +10000
- Jason Kokrak: +10000
- Sam Burns: +10000
- Gary Woodland: +12500
- Ian Poulter: +12500
- Max Homa: +12500
- Brian Harman: +12500
- Henrik Stenson: +15000
- Danny Willett: +15000
- Kevin Kisner: +15000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +15000
- Carlos Ortiz: +15000
- Keegan Bradley: +15000
- Victor Perez: +15000
- Stewart Cink: +15000
- Ryan Palmer: +15000
- Guido Migliozzi: +15000
- Russell Henley: +15000
- Charley Hoffman: +15000
- Matt Kuchar: +20000
- Erik van Rooyen: +20000
- Billy Horschel: +20000
- Matthias Schwab: +20000
- Emiliano Grillo: +20000
- Matt Jones: +20000
- Kevin Streelman: +20000
- Cameron Tringale: +20000
- Lucas Herbert: +20000
- Brendon Todd: +25000
- Zach Johnson: +25000
- Sebastian Munoz: +25000
- Kevin Na: +25000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +25000
- Richard Bland: +25000
- Lanto Griffin: +25000
- Chris Kirk: +25000
- Talor Gooch: +25000
- K.H. Lee: +25000
- Brandt Snedeker: +30000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +30000
- Joel Dahmen: +30000
- Byeong Hun An: +30000
- Aaron Rai: +30000
- Adam Hadwin: +30000
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera: +30000
- Justin Harding: +30000
- Joost Luiten: +30000
- Padraig Harrington: +30000
- Lucas Glover: +30000
- Dean Burmester: +30000
- Jason Scrivener: +30000
- Johannes Veerman: +30000
- Haotong Li: +50000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +50000
- Chez Reavie: +50000
- Paul Waring: +50000
- Romain Langasque: +50000
- Marcus Kinhult: +50000
- Ernie Els: +50000
- Takumi Kanaya: +50000
- Ryan Fox: +50000
- Jorge Campillo: +50000
- Benjamin Hebert: +50000
- Kurt Kitayama: +50000
- Danny Lee: +50000
- C.T. Pan: +50000
- Marcus Armitage: +50000
- Keith Mitchell: +50000
- Chan Kim: +50000
- Shaun Norris: +50000
- Matthias Schmid: +50000
- Rikuya Hoshino: +50000
- Louis De Jager: +50000
- Rikard Karlberg: +50000
- Daniel van Tonder: +50000
- Jimmy Walker: +100000
- Jaco Ahlers: +100000
- Aaron Pike: +100000
- Yuki Inamori: +100000
- Ryosuke Kinoshita: +100000
- JC Ritchie: +100000
- Poom Saksansin: +100000
- Richard T. Lee: +100000
- Darren Clarke: +100000
- Brad Kennedy: +100000
- Richard Mansell: +100000
- Gonzalo Fernandez-Castano: +100000
- Daniel Hillier: +100000
- Marcel Schneider: +100000
- Yuxin Lin: +200000
- Cole Hammer: +200000
- Ricardo Celia: +200000
- Abel Gallegos: +200000
- Joe Long: +200000
- Ryutaro Nagano: +200000
- Laird Shepherd: +200000
- Christoffer Bring: +200000
- Sam Bairstow: +200000
- Daniel Croft: +200000
- Deyen Lawson: +200000
- Sam Forgan: +200000
- Jonathan Thomson: +200000
- Connor Wordsdall: +200000
- Ben Hutchinson: +200000
- Nicholas Poppleton: +200000
- David Duval: +300000