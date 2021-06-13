2021 US Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 US Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.

The US Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and more.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to Torrey Pines for the US Open after Tiger Woods won the 2008 event here on a single leg in a 19-hole playoff over Rocco Mediate.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $12.5 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 US Open field

Thomas Aiken

Steve Allan

Abraham Ancer

Marcus Armitage

Yosuke Asaji

Chris Baker

Luis Fernando Barco

Paul Barjon

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Akshay Bhatia

Richard Bland

Hayden Buckley

Sam Burns

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Mario Carmona

Paul Casey

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Eric Cole

Corey Conners

a-Pierceson Coody

Roy Cootes

Dave Coupland

Christopher Crawford

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Dylan Frittelli

Wilson Furr

Luis Gagne

Sergio Garcia

Fabian Gomez

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Adam Hadwin

a-Cole Hammer

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

James Hervol

Garrick Higgo

a-Joe Highsmith

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Rikuya Hoshino

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

John Huh

Sungjae Im

Ryo Ishikawa

Dustin Johnson

Michael Johnson

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sunghoon Kang

Martin Kaymer

Brad Kennedy

Chan Kim

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

a-Andrew Kozan

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Rick Lamb

K.H. Lee

Marc Leishman

a-Joe Long

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Troy Merritt

Dylan Meyer

Phil Mickelson

Guido Migliozzi

Eduardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Montgomery

Collin Morikawa

Sebastian Munoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Wilco Nienaber

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Alvaro Ortiz

Carlos Ortiz

a-Charles Osborne

Ryan Palmer

Taylor Pendrith

Victor Perez

Andy Pope

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

a-Spencer Ralston

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Carson Schaake

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

a-Matthias Schmid

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

a-Matt Sharpstene

Robby Shelton

a-Davis Shore

Greyson Sigg

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Smith

Matthew Southgate

John Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Hayden Springer

Brendan Steele

Henrik Stenson

Tyler Strafaci

Kevin Streelman

Brian Stuard

Justin Suh

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Johannes Veerman

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Kyle Westmoreland

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Dylan Wu

Cameron Young

Zach Zaback

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 US Open field