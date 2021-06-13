2021 US Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 US Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.
The US Open field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and more.
This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to Torrey Pines for the US Open after Tiger Woods won the 2008 event here on a single leg in a 19-hole playoff over Rocco Mediate.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $12.5 million purse, with 50 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 US Open field
- Thomas Aiken
- Steve Allan
- Abraham Ancer
- Marcus Armitage
- Yosuke Asaji
- Chris Baker
- Luis Fernando Barco
- Paul Barjon
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Akshay Bhatia
- Richard Bland
- Hayden Buckley
- Sam Burns
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Patrick Cantlay
- Mario Carmona
- Paul Casey
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Eric Cole
- Corey Conners
- a-Pierceson Coody
- Roy Cootes
- Dave Coupland
- Christopher Crawford
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Dylan Frittelli
- Wilson Furr
- Luis Gagne
- Sergio Garcia
- Fabian Gomez
- Branden Grace
- Lanto Griffin
- Adam Hadwin
- a-Cole Hammer
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- James Hervol
- Garrick Higgo
- a-Joe Highsmith
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Rikuya Hoshino
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- John Huh
- Sungjae Im
- Ryo Ishikawa
- Dustin Johnson
- Michael Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sunghoon Kang
- Martin Kaymer
- Brad Kennedy
- Chan Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- a-Andrew Kozan
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Rick Lamb
- K.H. Lee
- Marc Leishman
- a-Joe Long
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Peter Malnati
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Troy Merritt
- Dylan Meyer
- Phil Mickelson
- Guido Migliozzi
- Eduardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Montgomery
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastian Munoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Wilco Nienaber
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Alvaro Ortiz
- Carlos Ortiz
- a-Charles Osborne
- Ryan Palmer
- Taylor Pendrith
- Victor Perez
- Andy Pope
- J.T. Poston
- Ian Poulter
- Jon Rahm
- a-Spencer Ralston
- Chez Reavie
- Patrick Reed
- Patrick Rodgers
- Justin Rose
- Sam Ryder
- Carson Schaake
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- a-Matthias Schmid
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- a-Matt Sharpstene
- Robby Shelton
- a-Davis Shore
- Greyson Sigg
- Webb Simpson
- Cameron Smith
- Jordan Smith
- Matthew Southgate
- John Spaun
- Jordan Spieth
- Hayden Springer
- Brendan Steele
- Henrik Stenson
- Tyler Strafaci
- Kevin Streelman
- Brian Stuard
- Justin Suh
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Erik van Rooyen
- Johannes Veerman
- Jhonattan Vegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Matt Wallace
- Bubba Watson
- Kyle Westmoreland
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Dylan Wu
- Cameron Young
- Zach Zaback
- Will Zalatoris
