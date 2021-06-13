2021 US Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 US Open betting odds have been released for the week at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.
The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who is coming into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds after getting two negative COVID-19 tests to end his quarantine.
Dustin Johnson is on 14-to-1, with defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele at 16-to-1.
Jordan Spieth sits on 18-to-1.
2021 US Open tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the US Open, back at Torrey South, home to an annual PGA Tour event. This course is a brute no matter who is setting it up, so there is a reason to see some analog between the Farmers Insurance Open and what the USGA will present this week.
2021 US Open betting odds: Outright winner
- Jon Rahm: +1000
- Dustin Johnson: +1400
- Bryson DeChambeau: +1600
- Xander Schauffele: +1600
- Brooks Koepka: +1600
- Jordan Spieth: +1800
- Rory McIlroy: +2000
- Justin Thomas: +2000
- Collin Morikawa: +2000
- Patrick Cantlay: +2500
- Viktor Hovland: +2500
- Patrick Reed: +3000
- Tony Finau: +3000
- Hideki Matsuyama: +3500
- Tyrrell Hatton: +4000
- Daniel Berger: +5000
- Webb Simpson: +5000
- Scottie Scheffler: +5000
- Louis Oosthuizen: +5000
- Will Zalatoris: +5000
- Cameron Smith: +5000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +6000
- Justin Rose: +6000
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +6000
- Harris English: +6000
- Paul Casey: +6000
- Abraham Ancer: +6000
- Marc Leishman: +6000
- Joaquin Niemann: +6000
- Shane Lowry: +6000
- Phil Mickelson: +6000
- Corey Conners: +6000
- Jason Kokrak: +6000
- Adam Scott: +8000
- Sungjae Im: +8000
- Gary Woodland: +8000
- Sam Burns: +8000
- Garrick Higgo: +8000
- Sergio Garcia: +10000
- Brian Harman: +10000
- Branden Grace: +10000
- Max Homa: +10000
- Bubba Watson: +12500
- Charley Hoffman: +12500
- Matthew Wolff: +15000
- Lee Westwood: +15000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +15000
- Matt Wallace: +15000
- Billy Horschel: +15000
- Si Woo Kim: +15000
- Kevin Streelman: +15000
- Ryan Palmer: +15000
- Charl Schwartzel: +15000
- Matt Kuchar: +20000
- Francesco Molinari: +20000
- Carlos Ortiz: +20000
- Robert MacIntyre: +20000
- Stewart Cink: +20000
- Matt Jones: +20000
- Cameron Champ: +25000
- Sebastian Munoz: +25000
- Ian Poulter: +25000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +25000
- Erik van Rooyen: +25000
- Kevin Na: +25000
- Martin Kaymer: +25000
- Victor Perez: +25000
- Russell Henley: +25000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +25000
- Henrik Stenson: +30000
- Kevin Kisner: +30000
- Brendon Todd: +30000
- Zach Johnson: +30000
- Dylan Frittelli: +30000
- Chez Reavie: +30000
- K.H. Lee: +30000
- Wilco Nienaber: +30000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +30000
- Lanto Griffin: +30000
- Adam Hadwin: +30000
- Brendan Steele: +30000
- J.T. Poston: +30000
- Cameron Young: +30000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +50000
- Thomas Detry: +50000
- Akshay Bhatia: +50000
- Jimmy Walker: +50000
- Patrick Rodgers: +50000
- Taylor Pendrith: +50000
- Sahith Theegala: +50000
- Wyndham Clark: +50000
- Troy Merritt: +50000
- Bo Hoag: +50000
- Martin Laird: +50000
- Guido Migliozzi: +50000
- Marcus Armitage: +50000
- Taylor Montgomery: +50000
- John Huh: +50000
- Tom Hoge: +50000
- Justin Suh: +50000
- Ryo Ishikawa: +60000
- Sung Kang: +60000
- Greyson Sigg: +60000
- Dylan Wu: +60000
- Chan Kim: +60000
- Johannes Veerman: +100000
- Wade Ormsby: +100000
- Paul Barjon: +100000
- Brad Kennedy: +100000
- Alvaro Ortiz: +100000
- Matthias Schmid: +100000
- Thomas Aiken: +100000
- Adrian Meronk: +100000
- Jordan Smith: +100000
- Sam Ryder: +100000
- Richard Bland: +100000
- Peter Malnati: +100000
- Rikuya Hoshino: +100000
- Fabian Gomez: +100000
- Brian Stuard: +100000
- Robby Shelton: +100000
- Matthew Southgate: +100000
- Dylan Meyer: +100000
- Hayden Buckley: +100000
- J.J. Spaun: +100000
- Edoardo Molinari: +100000
- Dave Coupland: +100000
- Pierceson Coody: +100000
- Cole Hammer: +100000
- Yosuke Asaji: +200000
- Eric Cole: +200000
- Hayden Springer: +200000
- Kyle Westmoreland: +200000
- Matt Sharpstene: +200000
- Luis Fernando Barco: +200000
- Joe Long: +200000
- Tyler Strafaci: +200000
- Charles Osborne: +200000
- Spencer Ralston: +200000
- Steve Allan: +200000
- Zach Zaback: +200000
- Rick Lamb: +200000
- Chris Baker: +200000
- Andy Pope: +200000
- Luis Gagne: +200000
- Carson Schaake: +200000
- Andrew Kozan: +200000
- Wilson Furr: +200000
- Chris Crawford: +200000
- Joe Highsmith: +200000
- Michael Johnson: +200000
- James Hervol: +200000
- Zack Sucher: +200000
- Mario Carmona: +300000
- Davis Shore: +300000
- Roy Cootes: +300000