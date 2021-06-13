2021 US Open betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 US Open betting odds have been released for the week at Torrey Pines Golf Courses' South Course in La Jolla, Calif.

The betting favorite this week is Jon Rahm, who is coming into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds after getting two negative COVID-19 tests to end his quarantine.

Dustin Johnson is on 14-to-1, with defending champion Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka and Xander Schauffele at 16-to-1.

Jordan Spieth sits on 18-to-1.

2021 US Open tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the US Open, back at Torrey South, home to an annual PGA Tour event. This course is a brute no matter who is setting it up, so there is a reason to see some analog between the Farmers Insurance Open and what the USGA will present this week.



2021 US Open betting odds: Outright winner