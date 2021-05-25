2021 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds have been released for the week at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.

The betting favorite this week is Jordan Spieth, who is coming into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Justin Thomas is 12-to-1, while Collin Morikawa is 14-to-1.

Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer are all at 20-to-1.

DRAFTKINGS SPORTSBOOK States: PA, NJ, IL, IN, WV, IA, CO, TN, VA, MI BET NOW NEW PLAYER OFFER $1,050

RISK-FREE + DEPOSIT MATCH BET NOW

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Charles Schwab Challenge back in May after the event started the resumption of golf last June. Colonial is back as a challenging, worthy host to a great event with a long history. This is a solid field for the week after a major, and Daniel Berger is the defending champion.

To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $75 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

2021 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner

Jordan Spieth: +1000

Justin Thomas: +1200

Collin Morikawa: +1400

Daniel Berger: +2000

Tony Finau: +2000

Patrick Reed: +2000

Abraham Ancer: +2000

Scottie Scheffler: +2500

Will Zalatoris: +2500

Corey Conners: +2500

Joaquin Niemann: +2500

Sungjae Im: +3000

Justin Rose: +3000

Brian Harman: +4000

Charley Hoffman: +4000

Gary Woodland: +4000

Jason Kokrak: +5000

Billy Horschel: +5000

Cameron Tringale: +5000

Ryan Palmer: +5000

Phil Mickelson: +6000

Matt Kuchar: +6000

Kevin Streelman: +6000

Emiliano Grillo: +6000

Matt Jones: +6000

Chris Kirk: +6000

Kevin Na: +6000

Si Woo Kim: +6000

Matt Wallace: +6000

Brandt Snedeker: +6000

Sergio Garcia: +8000

Branden Grace: +8000

Carlos Ortiz: +8000

Joel Dahmen: +8000

Lucas Glover: +8000

Harold Varner III: +8000

Keith Mitchell: +8000

Lee Westwood: +10000

Russell Knox: +10000

Cameron Davis: +10000

Ian Poulter: +10000

Talor Gooch: +10000

Kevin Kisner: +10000

Brendon Todd: +10000

Harry Higgs: +10000

Jhonattan Vegas: +10000

Patton Kizzire: +10000

Doug Ghim: +12500

Peter Uihlein: +12500

Scott Stallings: +12500

Doc Redman: +12500

Rory Sabbatini: +12500

Luke List: +12500

Zach Johnson: +12500

Cameron Champ: +15000

Maverick McNealy: +15000

Sebastian Munoz: +15000

Adam Hadwin: +15000

Dylan Frittelli: +15000

Sepp Straka: +15000

Pat Perez: +15000

Kyle Stanley: +15000

CT Pan: +15000

Tom Lewis: +15000

Matthew NeSmith: +15000

Mackenzie Hughes: +15000

Tom Hoge: +15000

Michael Thompson: +15000

Wyndham Clark: +15000

Patrick Rodgers: +15000

Troy Merritt: +15000

Joseph Bramlett: +15000

Richy Werenski: +15000

Scott Piercy: +15000

Camilo Villegas: +15000

JT Poston: +15000

Henrik Stenson: +20000

Denny McCarthy: +20000

James Hahn: +20000

Andrew Putnam: +20000

Adam Schenk: +20000

Nick Taylor: +20000

Vincent Whaley: +20000

Jason Dufner: +20000

Sahith Theegala: +25000

Byeong Hun An: +25000

Brice Garnett: +25000

Henrik Norlander: +25000

Brian Stuard: +25000

Adam Long: +25000

Rafael Cabrera Bello: +25000

Graeme McDowell: +25000

Danny Lee: +25000

Peter Malnati: +25000

Mark Hubbard: +25000

Anirban Lahiri: +30000

Sung Kang: +30000

Chase Seiffert: +30000

Nate Lashley: +30000

Robert Streb: +30000

Cameron Percy: +30000

Sam Ryder: +30000

Tyler McCumber: +30000

Brandon Hagy: +30000

Will Gordon: +30000

Kramer Hickok: +40000

Austin Cook: +40000

Andrew Landry: +40000

Scott Brown: +40000

Michael Gligic: +40000

Jimmy Walker: +40000

Brian Gay: +40000

Hudson Swafford: +50000

Robby Shelton: +50000

Xinjun Zhang: +60000

John Augenstein: +100000

Erik Compton: +100000

JJ Henry: +100000

Michael Visacki: +200000

DA Points: +200000

[/s2If]