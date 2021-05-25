2021 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds have been released for the week at Colonial Country Club in Ft. Worth, Texas.
The betting favorite this week is Jordan Spieth, who is coming into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Justin Thomas is 12-to-1, while Collin Morikawa is 14-to-1.
Daniel Berger, Tony Finau, Patrick Reed and Abraham Ancer are all at 20-to-1.
2021 Charles Schwab Challenge tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Charles Schwab Challenge back in May after the event started the resumption of golf last June. Colonial is back as a challenging, worthy host to a great event with a long history. This is a solid field for the week after a major, and Daniel Berger is the defending champion.
2021 Charles Schwab Challenge betting odds: Outright winner
- Jordan Spieth: +1000
- Justin Thomas: +1200
- Collin Morikawa: +1400
- Daniel Berger: +2000
- Tony Finau: +2000
- Patrick Reed: +2000
- Abraham Ancer: +2000
- Scottie Scheffler: +2500
- Will Zalatoris: +2500
- Corey Conners: +2500
- Joaquin Niemann: +2500
- Sungjae Im: +3000
- Justin Rose: +3000
- Brian Harman: +4000
- Charley Hoffman: +4000
- Gary Woodland: +4000
- Jason Kokrak: +5000
- Billy Horschel: +5000
- Cameron Tringale: +5000
- Ryan Palmer: +5000
- Phil Mickelson: +6000
- Matt Kuchar: +6000
- Kevin Streelman: +6000
- Emiliano Grillo: +6000
- Matt Jones: +6000
- Chris Kirk: +6000
- Kevin Na: +6000
- Si Woo Kim: +6000
- Matt Wallace: +6000
- Brandt Snedeker: +6000
- Sergio Garcia: +8000
- Branden Grace: +8000
- Carlos Ortiz: +8000
- Joel Dahmen: +8000
- Lucas Glover: +8000
- Harold Varner III: +8000
- Keith Mitchell: +8000
- Lee Westwood: +10000
- Russell Knox: +10000
- Cameron Davis: +10000
- Ian Poulter: +10000
- Talor Gooch: +10000
- Kevin Kisner: +10000
- Brendon Todd: +10000
- Harry Higgs: +10000
- Jhonattan Vegas: +10000
- Patton Kizzire: +10000
- Doug Ghim: +12500
- Peter Uihlein: +12500
- Scott Stallings: +12500
- Doc Redman: +12500
- Rory Sabbatini: +12500
- Luke List: +12500
- Zach Johnson: +12500
- Cameron Champ: +15000
- Maverick McNealy: +15000
- Sebastian Munoz: +15000
- Adam Hadwin: +15000
- Dylan Frittelli: +15000
- Sepp Straka: +15000
- Pat Perez: +15000
- Kyle Stanley: +15000
- CT Pan: +15000
- Tom Lewis: +15000
- Matthew NeSmith: +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +15000
- Tom Hoge: +15000
- Michael Thompson: +15000
- Wyndham Clark: +15000
- Patrick Rodgers: +15000
- Troy Merritt: +15000
- Joseph Bramlett: +15000
- Richy Werenski: +15000
- Scott Piercy: +15000
- Camilo Villegas: +15000
- JT Poston: +15000
- Henrik Stenson: +20000
- Denny McCarthy: +20000
- James Hahn: +20000
- Andrew Putnam: +20000
- Adam Schenk: +20000
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Vincent Whaley: +20000
- Jason Dufner: +20000
- Sahith Theegala: +25000
- Byeong Hun An: +25000
- Brice Garnett: +25000
- Henrik Norlander: +25000
- Brian Stuard: +25000
- Adam Long: +25000
- Rafael Cabrera Bello: +25000
- Graeme McDowell: +25000
- Danny Lee: +25000
- Peter Malnati: +25000
- Mark Hubbard: +25000
- Anirban Lahiri: +30000
- Sung Kang: +30000
- Chase Seiffert: +30000
- Nate Lashley: +30000
- Robert Streb: +30000
- Cameron Percy: +30000
- Sam Ryder: +30000
- Tyler McCumber: +30000
- Brandon Hagy: +30000
- Will Gordon: +30000
- Kramer Hickok: +40000
- Austin Cook: +40000
- Andrew Landry: +40000
- Scott Brown: +40000
- Michael Gligic: +40000
- Jimmy Walker: +40000
- Brian Gay: +40000
- Hudson Swafford: +50000
- Robby Shelton: +50000
- Xinjun Zhang: +60000
- John Augenstein: +100000
- Erik Compton: +100000
- JJ Henry: +100000
- Michael Visacki: +200000
- DA Points: +200000