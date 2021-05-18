2021 PGA Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 PGA Championship betting odds have been released for the week at Kiawah Island Golf Resort's Ocean Course in Kiawah Island, S.C., and updated since Kyoung-Hoon Lee became the last player in the field.

The betting favorite this week is Rory McIlroy, who is coming into the week at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Justin Thomas is 12-to-1, while Jon Rahm and Bryson DeChambeau are both 14-to-1.

Dustin Johnson is sitting on 16-to-1 after withdrawing from the AT&T Byron Nelson with a lingering injury.

2021 PGA Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the PGA Championship in May for just the second time, after we saw it in August last year after it was rescheduled. Kiawah Island hosts for the first time since 2012, when Rory McIlroy won in a runaway. This course can max out over 7,800 yards, and that means longer players are at a potential huge edge.

2021 PGA Championship betting odds: Outright winner

Rory McIlroy: +1000

Justin Thomas: +1200

Jon Rahm: +1400

Bryson DeChambeau: +1400

Dustin Johnson: +1600

Xander Schauffele: +2000

Jordan Spieth: +2000

Collin Morikawa: +2500

Viktor Hovland: +2500

Brooks Koepka: +3000

Patrick Reed: +3000

Patrick Cantlay: +3500

Tony Finau: +3500

Hideki Matsuyama: +4000

Daniel Berger: +4000

Cameron Smith: +4000

Webb Simpson: +5000

Jason Day: +5000

Tyrrell Hatton: +5000

Sungjae Im: +5000

Will Zalatoris: +5000

Tommy Fleetwood: +6000

Matt Fitzpatrick: +6000

Scottie Scheffler: +6000

Justin Rose: +6000

Louis Oosthuizen: +6000

Paul Casey: +6000

Abraham Ancer: +6000

Marc Leishman: +6000

Joaquin Niemann: +6000

Corey Conners: +6000

Adam Scott: +8000

Shane Lowry: +8000

Bubba Watson: +8000

Rickie Fowler: +10000

Gary Woodland: +10000

Sergio Garcia: +10000

Si Woo Kim: +10000

Keegan Bradley: +10000

Brian Harman: +10000

Max Homa: +10000

Peter Ballo: +10000

Alex Beach: +10000

Tyler Collet: +10000

Ben Cook: +10000

Mark Geddes: +10000

Larkin Gross: +10000

Derek Holmes: +10000

Greg Koch: +10000

Rob Labritz: +10000

Brad Marek: +10000

Ben Polland: +10000

Sonny Skinner: +10000

Frank Bensel Jr: +10000

Stuart Smith: +10000

Danny Balin: +10000

Brett Walker: +10000

Joe Summerhays: +10000

Tim Pearce: +10000

Patrick Rada: +10000

Sam Burns: +10000

Harris English: +12500

Lee Westwood: +12500

Billy Horschel: +12500

Matt Wallace: +12500

Garrick Higgo: +12500

Cameron Champ: +15000

Jason Kokrak: +15000

Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +15000

Robert MacIntyre: +15000

Matt Jones: +15000

Charley Hoffman: +15000

Matt Kuchar: +20000

Francesco Molinari: +20000

Kevin Kisner: +20000

Ryan Palmer: +20000

Stewart Cink: +20000

Russell Henley: +20000

Emiliano Grillo: +20000

Chris Kirk: +20000

Cameron Tringale: +20000

Charl Schwartzel: +20000

Brendon Todd: +25000

Phil Mickelson: +25000

Ian Poulter: +25000

Thomas Pieters: +25000

Alex Noren: +25000

Carlos Ortiz: +25000

Erik van Rooyen: +25000

Kevin Na: +25000

Kevin Streelman: +25000

Martin Kaymer: +25000

Branden Grace: +25000

Rasmus Hojgaard: +25000

Dylan Frittelli: +25000

Joel Dahmen: +25000

John Catlin: +25000

Tom Lewis: +25000

Antoine Rozner: +25000

Henrik Stenson: +30000

Sebastian Munoz: +30000

Danny Willett: +30000

Bernd Wiesberger: +30000

Zach Johnson: +30000

Byeong Hun An: +30000

Lanto Griffin: +30000

Jason Dufner: +30000

Victor Perez: +30000

Brendan Steele: +30000

Sam Horsfield: +30000

Mackenzie Hughes: +30000

Talor Gooch: +30000

Aaron Wise: +30000

Cameron Davis: +30000

Harold Varner III: +40000

Kurt Kitayama: +40000

Chez Reavie: +50000

Thomas Detry: +50000

Martin Laird: +50000

Padraig Harrington: +50000

Adam Hadwin: +50000

J.T. Poston: +50000

Andy Sullivan: +50000

Sami Valimaki: +50000

George Coetzee: +50000

Lucas Herbert: +50000

Takumi Kanaya: +50000

Chan Kim: +50000

Aaron Rai: +50000

Jason Scrivener: +50000

Brandon Stone: +50000

Steve Stricker: +50000

Maverick McNealy: +50000

Dean Burmester: +50000

Kalle Samooja: +50000

Daniel van Tonder: +60000

Richy Werenski: +60000

Denny McCarthy: +60000

Tom Hoge: +60000

Hudson Swafford: +100000

Jimmy Walker: +100000

Robert Streb: +100000

Brian Gay: +100000

Jim Herman: +100000

Jazz Janewattananond: +100000

Adam Long: +100000

Peter Malnati: +100000

Harry Higgs: +100000

Rikuya Hoshino: +100000

Y.E. Yang: +200000

Vijay Singh: +300000

John Daly: +300000

Rich Beem: +500000

Shaun Micheel: +500000

Omar Uresti: +500000

