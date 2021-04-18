2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is almost set for this event, the only two-man team event on the PGA Tour schedule.

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headlined by Jason Day, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.

This is set to be a 160-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the only team event on the PGA Tour calendar. The 80 two-man teams in the field will compete in foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $7.4 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event, played at TPC Louisiana in Avondale, La.

2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field

Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander

Andrew Putnam and Scott Harrington

Austin Cook and Andrew Landry

Billy Horschel and Sam Burns

Bo Hoag and Wes Roach

Bo Van Pelt and Luke List

Branden Grace and Harold Varner III

Brandt Snedeker and Keith Mitchell

Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk

Brian Stuard and Russell Knox

Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings

Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler

C.T. Pan and Xinjun Zhang

Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers

Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman

Cameron Tringale and Roberto Castro

Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney

Chesson Hadley and Ben Martin

Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover

Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff

D.J. Trahan and Ricky Barnes

Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae

Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton

David Hearn and Seamus Power

Doc Redman and Sam Ryder

Dylan Frittelli and Kevin Streelman

Graeme McDowell and Matt Wallace

Hank Lebioda and Bronson Burgoon

Harry Higgs and Michael Gellerman

Hunter Mahan and Bill Haas

J.B. Holmes and Robert Garrigus

Jason Dufner and Dominic Bozzelli

Jason Kokrak and Pat Perez

Jhonattan Vegas and Andres Romero

Joel Dahmen and Ryan Brehm

Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer

Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson

Justin Suh and Doug Ghim

Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele

Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown

Kevin Stadler and Johnson Wagner

Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft

Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Arjun Atwal

Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Kyle Stanley

Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel

Mark Hubbard and Sebastian Cappelen

Martin Laird and Nick Taylor

Martin Trainer and James Hahn

Matt Jones and J.J. Spaun

Matthew NeSmith and Chase Seiffert

Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett

Max Homa and Talor Gooch

Michael Gligic and Vincent Whaley

Michael Kim and Brandon Hagy

Michael Thompson and Will Gordon

Nelson Ledesma and Fabian Gomez

Peter Malnati and Chris Baker

Rafael Campos and Mark Anderson

Rasmus Hojgaard and Vaughn Taylor

Rhein Gibson and Ben Taylor

Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein

Rob Oppenheim and Grayson Murray

Robby Shelton and Kramer Hickok

Roger Sloan and Aaron Baddeley

Ryan Blaum and Jonathan Byrd

Scott Piercy and Akshay Bhatia

Sepp Straka and Josh Teater

Sung Kang and K.J. Choi

Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An

Thomas Pieters and Tom Lewis

Tim Wilkinson and George McNeill

Tom Hoge and Beau Hossler

Tony Finau and Cameron Champ

Troy Merritt and Robert Streb

Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk

Tyler McCumber and Matt Every

Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura

Woody Austin and Rocco Mediate

Wyndham Clark and Erik van Rooyen

Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay

Top 50 players in 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field