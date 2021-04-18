2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field: Players, teams, rankings

The 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is almost set for this event, the only two-man team event on the PGA Tour schedule.
The Zurich Classic of New Orleans field is headlined by Jason Day, Sergio Garcia, Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.
This is set to be a 160-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the only team event on the PGA Tour calendar. The 80 two-man teams in the field will compete in foursome and fourballs in alternating days over four rounds, including a 36-hole cut, to determine a champion.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $7.4 million purse, with 19 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field
- Alex Noren and Henrik Norlander
- Andrew Putnam and Scott Harrington
- Austin Cook and Andrew Landry
- Billy Horschel and Sam Burns
- Bo Hoag and Wes Roach
- Bo Van Pelt and Luke List
- Branden Grace and Harold Varner III
- Brandt Snedeker and Keith Mitchell
- Brendon Todd and Chris Kirk
- Brian Stuard and Russell Knox
- Brice Garnett and Scott Stallings
- Bubba Watson and Scottie Scheffler
- C.T. Pan and Xinjun Zhang
- Cameron Percy and Greg Chalmers
- Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman
- Cameron Tringale and Roberto Castro
- Charley Hoffman and Nick Watney
- Chesson Hadley and Ben Martin
- Chez Reavie and Lucas Glover
- Collin Morikawa and Matthew Wolff
- D.J. Trahan and Ricky Barnes
- Danny Lee and Sangmoon Bae
- Danny Willett and Tyrrell Hatton
- David Hearn and Seamus Power
- Doc Redman and Sam Ryder
- Dylan Frittelli and Kevin Streelman
- Graeme McDowell and Matt Wallace
- Hank Lebioda and Bronson Burgoon
- Harry Higgs and Michael Gellerman
- Hunter Mahan and Bill Haas
- J.B. Holmes and Robert Garrigus
- Jason Dufner and Dominic Bozzelli
- Jason Kokrak and Pat Perez
- Jhonattan Vegas and Andres Romero
- Joel Dahmen and Ryan Brehm
- Jon Rahm and Ryan Palmer
- Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson
- Justin Suh and Doug Ghim
- Keegan Bradley and Brendan Steele
- Kevin Kisner and Scott Brown
- Kevin Stadler and Johnson Wagner
- Kevin Tway and Kelly Kraft
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Arjun Atwal
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee and Kyle Stanley
- Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel
- Mark Hubbard and Sebastian Cappelen
- Martin Laird and Nick Taylor
- Martin Trainer and James Hahn
- Matt Jones and J.J. Spaun
- Matthew NeSmith and Chase Seiffert
- Maverick McNealy and Joseph Bramlett
- Max Homa and Talor Gooch
- Michael Gligic and Vincent Whaley
- Michael Kim and Brandon Hagy
- Michael Thompson and Will Gordon
- Nelson Ledesma and Fabian Gomez
- Peter Malnati and Chris Baker
- Rafael Campos and Mark Anderson
- Rasmus Hojgaard and Vaughn Taylor
- Rhein Gibson and Ben Taylor
- Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein
- Rob Oppenheim and Grayson Murray
- Robby Shelton and Kramer Hickok
- Roger Sloan and Aaron Baddeley
- Ryan Blaum and Jonathan Byrd
- Scott Piercy and Akshay Bhatia
- Sepp Straka and Josh Teater
- Sung Kang and K.J. Choi
- Sungjae Im and Byeong Hun An
- Thomas Pieters and Tom Lewis
- Tim Wilkinson and George McNeill
- Tom Hoge and Beau Hossler
- Tony Finau and Cameron Champ
- Troy Merritt and Robert Streb
- Tyler Duncan and Adam Schenk
- Tyler McCumber and Matt Every
- Viktor Hovland and Kris Ventura
- Woody Austin and Rocco Mediate
- Wyndham Clark and Erik van Rooyen
- Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay
Top 50 players in 2021 Zurich Classic of New Orleans field
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Xander Schauffele
- 10. Patrick Cantlay
- 12. Tony Finau
- 15. Viktor Hovland
- 18. Billy Horschel
- 20. Sungjae Im
- 21. Scottie Scheffler
- 25. Matthew Wolff
- 26. Cameron Smith
- 28. Ryan Palmer
- 31. Louis Oosthuizen
- 36. Jason Kokrak
- 37. Marc Leishman
- 39. Justin Rose
- 40. Max Homa
- 41. Kevin Kisner
- 50. Matt Wallace