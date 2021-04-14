2021 RBC Heritage betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 RBC Heritage betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.
The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.
Defending champion Webb Simpson is on 12-to-1, with the second-shortest odds on the board.
Patrick Cantlay is 16-to-1, with Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger on 20-to-1.
The RBC Heritage is back in its traditional post-Masters slot, with the Hilton Head event resuming the PGA Tour schedule and a five-week stretch of golf with bookends in South Carolina. This week’s host is always quite a contrast with Augusta National, but in recent memory it hasn’t enjoyed as stacked of a field as it has this week.
2021 RBC Heritage betting odds: Outright winner
- Dustin Johnson: +1000
- Webb Simpson: +1200
- Patrick Cantlay: +1600
- Collin Morikawa: +2000
- Daniel Berger: +2000
- Cameron Smith: +2500
- Matt Fitzpatrick: +2500
- Tyrrell Hatton: +2500
- Paul Casey: +3000
- Will Zalatoris: +3000
- Abraham Ancer: +3000
- Brian Harman: +3000
- Corey Conners: +3500
- Sungjae Im: +3500
- Sergio Garcia: +4000
- Tommy Fleetwood: +4000
- Si Woo Kim: +4000
- Harris English: +4000
- Kevin Na: +4000
- Shane Lowry: +5000
- Billy Horschel: +5000
- Lee Westwood: +6000
- Russell Henley: +6000
- Charley Hoffman: +6000
- Matt Kuchar: +6000
- Robert MacIntyre: +6000
- Kevin Kisner: +6000
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout: +8000
- Chris Kirk: +8000
- Branden Grace: +8000
- Ian Poulter: +8000
- Carlos Ortiz: +8000
- Sebastian Munoz: +8000
- Kevin Streelman: +8000
- Sam Burns: +8000
- Cameron Davis: +8000
- Emiliano Grillo: +8000
- Matt Wallace: +10000
- Dylan Frittelli: +10000
- Brendon Todd: +10000
- Zach Johnson: +10000
- Adam Hadwin: +10000
- J.T. Poston: +10000
- Lucas Glover: +10000
- Michael Thompson: +12500
- Charles Howell III: +12500
- Doug Ghim: +12500
- Harold Varner III: +12500
- Alex Noren: +12500
- Aaron Wise: +12500
- Andrew Putnam: +12500
- Stewart Cink: +15000
- Jim Furyk: +15000
- Wyndham Clark: +15000
- Matthew NeSmith: +15000
- Luke List: +15000
- Brandt Snedeker: +15000
- Denny McCarthy: +15000
- Adam Long: +15000
- Russell Knox: +15000
- Mackenzie Hughes: +15000
- C.T. Pan: +15000
- Danny Willett: +15000
- Byeong Hun An: +15000
- Ryan Moore: +15000
- Sepp Straka: +15000
- Rory Sabbatini: +15000
- Doc Redman: +15000
- Graeme McDowell: +20000
- Chez Reavie: +20000
- Chase Seiffert: +20000
- Tom Hoge: +20000
- Brice Garnett: +20000
- Maverick McNealy: +20000
- Brandon Hagy: +20000
- Patton Kizzire: +20000
- Kyle Stanley: +20000
- Nick Taylor: +20000
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee: +20000
- Harry Higgs: +20000
- Richy Werenski: +20000
- Henrik Norlander: +25000
- Tom Lewis: +25000
- Patrick Rodgers: +25000
- Will Gordon: +25000
- Chesson Hadley: +25000
- Bo Hoag: +25000
- Tyler McCumber: +25000
- Scott Piercy: +25000
- Pat Perez: +25000
- Ben Martin: +25000
- Scott Stallings: +25000
- Camilo Villegas: +30000
- Adam Schenk: +30000
- Peter Malnati: +30000
- Andrew Landry: +30000
- Tyler Duncan: +30000
- Jason Dufner: +30000
- Brian Stuard: +30000
- Mark Hubbard: +30000
- Troy Merritt: +30000
- Danny Lee: +30000
- Hudson Swafford: +30000
- Brian Gay: +30000
- Rafael Campos: +30000
- Anirban Lahiri: +30000
- Vaughn Taylor: +30000
- Luke Donald: +40000
- Bill Haas: +40000
- Robby Shelton: +40000
- Wesley Bryan: +40000
- Satoshi Kodaira: +40000
- Robert Streb: +40000
- Austin Cook: +50000
- Beau Hossler: +50000
- Ryan Armour: +50000
- Sung Kang: +50000
- Ted Potter Jr: +50000
- Xinjun Zhang: +50000
- Bryson Nimmer: +50000
- Scott Brown: +50000
- Michael Gligic: +50000
- Nick Watney: +50000
- K.J. Choi: +50000
- Kevin Tway: +50000
- Scott Harrington: +50000
- Jim Herman: +50000
- John Augenstein: +60000
- William McGirt: +60000
- Michael Kim: +100000
- David Love III: +100000
- Bo Van Pelt: +100000
- Hunter Mahan: +100000
- Martin Trainer: +200000
- Tommy Gibson: +300000