2021 RBC Heritage betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 RBC Heritage betting odds have been released for the PGA Tour event at Harbour Town Golf Links on Hilton Head Island, S.C.

The betting favorite this week is Dustin Johnson, who comes in at 10-to-1 (+1000) betting odds.

Defending champion Webb Simpson is on 12-to-1, with the second-shortest odds on the board.

Patrick Cantlay is 16-to-1, with Collin Morikawa and Daniel Berger on 20-to-1.

2021 RBC Heritage tips, expert picks and futures bets

See the latest sportsbook promotions, bonuses and odds-boosted bets for golf bettors!

The RBC Heritage is back in its traditional post-Masters slot, with the Hilton Head event resuming the PGA Tour schedule and a five-week stretch of golf with bookends in South Carolina. This week’s host is always quite a contrast with Augusta National, but in recent memory it hasn’t enjoyed as stacked of a field as it has this week.

To see our picks and weekly model, join Forebucks!

We recently nailed the Masters winner; 81-to-1 and 40-to-1 winners on the European Tour; 80-to-1, 50-to-1 and 20-to-1 champions on the PGA Tour; a 45-to-1 winner on the LPGA Tour; a 16-to-1 PGA Tour Champions winner; and a 19-to-1 shot on the Korn Ferry Tour!

For just $99 for 12 months or for free with a qualifying sportsbook deposit, Forebucks members get access to our winning weekly PGA Tour event model, in-depth DraftKings picks, searchable database of PGA Tour results from 2011-present and top-15 PGA Tour trends, as well exclusive members-only content.

2021 RBC Heritage betting odds: Outright winner