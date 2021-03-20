2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field: Players, rankings

The 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.
The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field is headlined by the likes of Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and more.
This is set to be a 64-player field is played out over five days, with this event marking the only match-play event on the schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, moved to after The Players in setting up the final run to the Masters.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for a $10.5 million purse, with 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The eligible players who have skipped are: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and Tiger Woods.
2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field
Top 70 players in 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field
- 1. Dustin Johnson
- 2. Justin Thomas
- 3. Jon Rahm
- 4. Collin Morikawa
- 5. Bryson DeChambeau
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Patrick Reed
- 8. Tyrrell Hatton
- 9. Patrick Cantlay
- 10. Webb Simpson
- 11. Rory McIlroy
- 13. Tony Finau
- 14. Viktor Hovland
- 15. Daniel Berger
- 16. Matthew Fitzpatrick
- 17. Paul Casey
- 18. Sungjae Im
- 19. Lee Westwood
- 20. Harris English
- 21. Matthew Wolff
- 22. Tommy Fleetwood
- 23. Louis Oosthuizen
- 24. Hideki Matsuyama
- 26. Ryan Palmer
- 27. Cameron Smith
- 28. Abraham Ancer
- 29. Joaquin Niemann
- 30. Kevin Na
- 31. Jason Kokrak
- 32. Scottie Scheffler
- 33. Victor Perez
- 34. Billy Horschel
- 35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 36. Kevin Kisner
- 37. Max Homa
- 39. Marc Leishman
- 40. Shane Lowry
- 41. Corey Conners
- 42. Sergio Garcia
- 43. Will Zalatoris
- 44. Robert MacIntyre
- 45. Bernd Wiesberger
- 46. Carlos Ortiz
- 47. Jason Day
- 48. Siwoo Kim
- 49. Lanto Griffin
- 50. Brendon Todd
- 52. Jordan Spieth
- 53. Mackenzie Hughes
- 54. Matt Kuchar
- 55. Matt Wallace
- 57. Bubba Watson
- 58. Brian Harman
- 59. Kevin Streelman
- 60. Russell Henley
- 61. Sebastian Munoz
- 62. Andy Sullivan
- 63. Antoine Rozner
- 64. Talor Gooch
- 65. Ian Poulter
- 66. Erik van Rooyen
- 67. Adam Long
- 68. J.T. Poston
- 69. Dylan Frittelli
2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play alternates
- Lucas Herbert
- Chez Reavie
- Danny Willett
- Thomas Pieters
- Thomas Detry
- Chris Kirk
- Aaron Rai
- Brendan Steele
- Joel Dahmen
- Branden Grace