2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field: Players, rankings

The 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Austin Country Club in Austin, Texas.

The WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field is headlined by the likes of Daniel Berger, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry and more.

This is set to be a 64-player field is played out over five days, with this event marking the only match-play event on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, moved to after The Players in setting up the final run to the Masters.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for a $10.5 million purse, with 47 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders. The eligible players who have skipped are: Brooks Koepka, Adam Scott, Justin Rose, Gary Woodland and Tiger Woods.

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Patrick Cantlay

Paul Casey

Corey Conners

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Dylan Frittelli

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Lanto Griffin

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Si Woo Kim

Kevin Kisner

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Marc Leishman

Adam Long

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Victor Perez

J.T. Poston

Ian Poulter

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Antoine Rozner

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Webb Simpson

Cameron Smith

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Streelman

Andy Sullivan

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Erik van Rooyen

Matt Wallace

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

Will Zalatoris

Top 70 players in 2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play field

1. Dustin Johnson

2. Justin Thomas

3. Jon Rahm

4. Collin Morikawa

5. Bryson DeChambeau

6. Xander Schauffele

7. Patrick Reed

8. Tyrrell Hatton

9. Patrick Cantlay

10. Webb Simpson

11. Rory McIlroy

13. Tony Finau

14. Viktor Hovland

15. Daniel Berger

16. Matthew Fitzpatrick

17. Paul Casey

18. Sungjae Im

19. Lee Westwood

20. Harris English

21. Matthew Wolff

22. Tommy Fleetwood

23. Louis Oosthuizen

24. Hideki Matsuyama

26. Ryan Palmer

27. Cameron Smith

28. Abraham Ancer

29. Joaquin Niemann

30. Kevin Na

31. Jason Kokrak

32. Scottie Scheffler

33. Victor Perez

34. Billy Horschel

35. Christiaan Bezuidenhout

36. Kevin Kisner

37. Max Homa

39. Marc Leishman

40. Shane Lowry

41. Corey Conners

42. Sergio Garcia

43. Will Zalatoris

44. Robert MacIntyre

45. Bernd Wiesberger

46. Carlos Ortiz

47. Jason Day

48. Siwoo Kim

49. Lanto Griffin

50. Brendon Todd

52. Jordan Spieth

53. Mackenzie Hughes

54. Matt Kuchar

55. Matt Wallace

57. Bubba Watson

58. Brian Harman

59. Kevin Streelman

60. Russell Henley

61. Sebastian Munoz

62. Andy Sullivan

63. Antoine Rozner

64. Talor Gooch

65. Ian Poulter

66. Erik van Rooyen

67. Adam Long

68. J.T. Poston

69. Dylan Frittelli

2021 WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play alternates