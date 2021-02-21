2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession field: Players, rankings

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka and more.

This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as a replacement for the WGC-Mexico Championship.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of The Genesis Invitational, and the field will be filled based on the OWGR.

The field will be playing for a $10.5 million purse, with 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Laurie Canter

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Thomas Detry

Harris English

Tony Finau

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Sergio Garcia

Lanto Griffin

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Rasmus Hojgaard

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Yuki Inamori

Dustin Johnson

Brad Kennedy

Chan Kim

Kevin Kisner

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

David Lipsky

Shane Lowry

Robert MacIntyre

Hideki Matsuyama

Rory McIlroy

Collin Morikawa

Sebastián Muñoz

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Louis Oosthuizen

Wade Ormsby

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

Victor Perez

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Patrick Reed

JC Ritchie

Justin Rose

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Scott

Jason Scrivener

Webb Simpson

Trevor Simsby

Cameron Smith

Andy Sullivan

Justin Thomas

Brendon Todd

Sami Valimaki

Erik van Rooyen

Danie van Tonder

Bubba Watson

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

