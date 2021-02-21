2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession field: Players, rankings

The 2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.
The WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession field is headlined by the likes of Dustin Johnson, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka and more.
This is set to be a 78-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 20th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as a replacement for the WGC-Mexico Championship.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of The Genesis Invitational, and the field will be filled based on the OWGR.
The field will be playing for a $10.5 million purse, with 48 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession field
- Abraham Ancer
- Daniel Berger
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Laurie Canter
- Patrick Cantlay
- Cameron Champ
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Thomas Detry
- Harris English
- Tony Finau
- Matthew Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Sergio Garcia
- Lanto Griffin
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Rasmus Hojgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Yuki Inamori
- Dustin Johnson
- Brad Kennedy
- Chan Kim
- Kevin Kisner
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Matt Kuchar
- Min Woo Lee
- Marc Leishman
- David Lipsky
- Shane Lowry
- Robert MacIntyre
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Rory McIlroy
- Collin Morikawa
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Wade Ormsby
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- Victor Perez
- Jon Rahm
- Aaron Rai
- Patrick Reed
- JC Ritchie
- Justin Rose
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Scott
- Jason Scrivener
- Webb Simpson
- Trevor Simsby
- Cameron Smith
- Andy Sullivan
- Justin Thomas
- Brendon Todd
- Sami Valimaki
- Erik van Rooyen
- Danie van Tonder
- Bubba Watson
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
