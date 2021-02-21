2021 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2021 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who secured a playoff win at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Homa made a par on the second playoff hole, the par-3 14th hole, defeating Tony Finau, who was unable to make his par putt to extend the playoff.

Homa managed to make a remarkable par after his tee shot on the par-4 10th, the first playoff hole, was stymied next to a tree to the left of the green. Finau was unable to make a difficult 6-foot birdie putt to win on No. 10.

Both players finished regulation on 12-under 272. Sam Burns finished a shot out of the playoff.

Homa won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational recap notes

Homa earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Homa also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 67 players finished the tournament in the 19th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at even-par 142 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Florida next week for the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

2021 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Max Homa -12 66 70 70 66 272 $1,674,000
2 Tony Finau -12 71 67 70 64 272 $1,013,700
3 Sam Burns -11 64 66 74 69 273 $641,700
4 Cameron Smith -9 69 68 71 67 275 $455,700
T5 Jon Rahm -7 70 69 72 66 277 $344,100
T5 Viktor Hovland -7 71 69 70 67 277 $344,100
T5 Matthew Fitzpatrick -7 66 71 69 71 277 $344,100
T8 Francesco Molinari -6 68 73 70 67 278 $262,725
T8 Wyndham Clark -6 67 69 73 69 278 $262,725
T8 Matt Jones -6 67 72 69 70 278 $262,725
T8 Dustin Johnson -6 68 67 71 72 278 $262,725
T12 Patrick Rodgers -5 71 69 70 69 279 $197,625
T12 Alexander Noren -5 67 70 71 71 279 $197,625
T12 Talor Gooch -5 68 71 69 71 279 $197,625
T15 Will Zalatoris -4 69 69 75 67 280 $151,125
T15 Xander Schauffele -4 71 69 71 69 280 $151,125
T15 James Hahn -4 74 66 71 69 280 $151,125
T15 Jordan Spieth -4 68 68 73 71 280 $151,125
T15 Patrick Cantlay -4 67 70 71 72 280 $151,125
T20 C.T. Pan -3 71 70 72 68 281 $101,835
T20 Rickie Fowler -3 70 71 73 67 281 $101,835
T20 Matthew NeSmith -3 70 70 73 68 281 $101,835
T20 Nick Taylor -3 72 69 71 69 281 $101,835
T20 Scottie Scheffler -3 67 74 74 66 281 $101,835
T20 Branden Grace -3 71 69 70 71 281 $101,835
T26 Lanto Griffin -2 69 71 74 68 282 $67,890
T26 Jim Furyk -2 69 70 74 69 282 $67,890
T26 Cameron Tringale -2 69 71 73 69 282 $67,890
T26 Adam Hadwin -2 71 71 70 70 282 $67,890
T26 Scott Harrington -2 71 66 75 70 282 $67,890
T26 Andrew Landry -2 69 69 72 72 282 $67,890
T32 Mackenzie Hughes -1 69 71 74 69 283 $51,925
T32 Bo Hoag -1 73 68 73 69 283 $51,925
T32 Kyle Stanley -1 70 71 71 71 283 $51,925
T32 Andrew Putnam -1 71 71 73 68 283 $51,925
T32 Marc Leishman -1 69 73 73 68 283 $51,925
T32 Jason Kokrak -1 67 68 74 74 283 $51,925
T38 Tyler Duncan E 69 70 75 70 284 $40,455
T38 Russell Henley E 69 72 73 70 284 $40,455
T38 Kevin Na E 70 72 72 70 284 $40,455
T38 Brooks Koepka E 68 70 77 69 284 $40,455
T38 Adam Scott E 69 73 76 66 284 $40,455
T43 Joaquin Niemann 1 67 68 78 72 285 $28,179
T43 Brendan Steele 1 71 69 74 71 285 $28,179
T43 Sepp Straka 1 70 71 73 71 285 $28,179
T43 Collin Morikawa 1 73 69 70 73 285 $28,179
T43 J.T. Poston 1 74 68 72 71 285 $28,179
T43 Brian Harman 1 72 69 71 73 285 $28,179
T43 Sebastian Munoz 1 68 71 76 70 285 $28,179
T43 Cameron Davis 1 71 69 77 68 285 $28,179
T43 Wesley Bryan 1 69 70 78 68 285 $28,179
T52 Tom Hoge 2 72 69 73 72 286 $22,153
T52 Kevin Streelman 2 72 66 75 73 286 $22,153
T52 Tyler McCumber 2 67 68 77 74 286 $22,153
T52 Danny Lee 2 72 70 72 72 286 $22,153
T52 Charley Hoffman 2 69 72 74 71 286 $22,153
T57 J.B. Holmes 3 70 69 75 73 287 $21,297
T57 Nate Lashley 3 73 68 75 71 287 $21,297
T57 Richy Werenski 3 70 71 76 70 287 $21,297
T60 Keegan Bradley 4 68 74 75 71 288 $20,832
T60 Brian Gay 4 72 69 77 70 288 $20,832
T62 Charl Schwartzel 5 75 67 73 74 289 $20,460
T62 Harold Varner III 5 70 72 77 70 289 $20,460
T64 Scott Piercy 6 73 67 75 75 290 $20,088
T64 Matthew Wolff 6 71 70 77 72 290 $20,088
66 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 9 70 72 79 72 293 $19,809
67 Sung Kang 10 71 68 83 72 294 $19,623

