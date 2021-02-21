2021 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who secured a playoff win at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.
Homa made a par on the second playoff hole, the par-3 14th hole, defeating Tony Finau, who was unable to make his par putt to extend the playoff.
Homa managed to make a remarkable par after his tee shot on the par-4 10th, the first playoff hole, was stymied next to a tree to the left of the green. Finau was unable to make a difficult 6-foot birdie putt to win on No. 10.
Both players finished regulation on 12-under 272. Sam Burns finished a shot out of the playoff.
Homa won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.
The Genesis Invitational recap notes
Homa earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.
Homa also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.
A total of 67 players finished the tournament in the 19th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at even-par 142 or better.
The PGA Tour moves to Florida next week for the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.
2021 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Max Homa
|-12
|66
|70
|70
|66
|272
|$1,674,000
|2
|Tony Finau
|-12
|71
|67
|70
|64
|272
|$1,013,700
|3
|Sam Burns
|-11
|64
|66
|74
|69
|273
|$641,700
|4
|Cameron Smith
|-9
|69
|68
|71
|67
|275
|$455,700
|T5
|Jon Rahm
|-7
|70
|69
|72
|66
|277
|$344,100
|T5
|Viktor Hovland
|-7
|71
|69
|70
|67
|277
|$344,100
|T5
|Matthew Fitzpatrick
|-7
|66
|71
|69
|71
|277
|$344,100
|T8
|Francesco Molinari
|-6
|68
|73
|70
|67
|278
|$262,725
|T8
|Wyndham Clark
|-6
|67
|69
|73
|69
|278
|$262,725
|T8
|Matt Jones
|-6
|67
|72
|69
|70
|278
|$262,725
|T8
|Dustin Johnson
|-6
|68
|67
|71
|72
|278
|$262,725
|T12
|Patrick Rodgers
|-5
|71
|69
|70
|69
|279
|$197,625
|T12
|Alexander Noren
|-5
|67
|70
|71
|71
|279
|$197,625
|T12
|Talor Gooch
|-5
|68
|71
|69
|71
|279
|$197,625
|T15
|Will Zalatoris
|-4
|69
|69
|75
|67
|280
|$151,125
|T15
|Xander Schauffele
|-4
|71
|69
|71
|69
|280
|$151,125
|T15
|James Hahn
|-4
|74
|66
|71
|69
|280
|$151,125
|T15
|Jordan Spieth
|-4
|68
|68
|73
|71
|280
|$151,125
|T15
|Patrick Cantlay
|-4
|67
|70
|71
|72
|280
|$151,125
|T20
|C.T. Pan
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|68
|281
|$101,835
|T20
|Rickie Fowler
|-3
|70
|71
|73
|67
|281
|$101,835
|T20
|Matthew NeSmith
|-3
|70
|70
|73
|68
|281
|$101,835
|T20
|Nick Taylor
|-3
|72
|69
|71
|69
|281
|$101,835
|T20
|Scottie Scheffler
|-3
|67
|74
|74
|66
|281
|$101,835
|T20
|Branden Grace
|-3
|71
|69
|70
|71
|281
|$101,835
|T26
|Lanto Griffin
|-2
|69
|71
|74
|68
|282
|$67,890
|T26
|Jim Furyk
|-2
|69
|70
|74
|69
|282
|$67,890
|T26
|Cameron Tringale
|-2
|69
|71
|73
|69
|282
|$67,890
|T26
|Adam Hadwin
|-2
|71
|71
|70
|70
|282
|$67,890
|T26
|Scott Harrington
|-2
|71
|66
|75
|70
|282
|$67,890
|T26
|Andrew Landry
|-2
|69
|69
|72
|72
|282
|$67,890
|T32
|Mackenzie Hughes
|-1
|69
|71
|74
|69
|283
|$51,925
|T32
|Bo Hoag
|-1
|73
|68
|73
|69
|283
|$51,925
|T32
|Kyle Stanley
|-1
|70
|71
|71
|71
|283
|$51,925
|T32
|Andrew Putnam
|-1
|71
|71
|73
|68
|283
|$51,925
|T32
|Marc Leishman
|-1
|69
|73
|73
|68
|283
|$51,925
|T32
|Jason Kokrak
|-1
|67
|68
|74
|74
|283
|$51,925
|T38
|Tyler Duncan
|E
|69
|70
|75
|70
|284
|$40,455
|T38
|Russell Henley
|E
|69
|72
|73
|70
|284
|$40,455
|T38
|Kevin Na
|E
|70
|72
|72
|70
|284
|$40,455
|T38
|Brooks Koepka
|E
|68
|70
|77
|69
|284
|$40,455
|T38
|Adam Scott
|E
|69
|73
|76
|66
|284
|$40,455
|T43
|Joaquin Niemann
|1
|67
|68
|78
|72
|285
|$28,179
|T43
|Brendan Steele
|1
|71
|69
|74
|71
|285
|$28,179
|T43
|Sepp Straka
|1
|70
|71
|73
|71
|285
|$28,179
|T43
|Collin Morikawa
|1
|73
|69
|70
|73
|285
|$28,179
|T43
|J.T. Poston
|1
|74
|68
|72
|71
|285
|$28,179
|T43
|Brian Harman
|1
|72
|69
|71
|73
|285
|$28,179
|T43
|Sebastian Munoz
|1
|68
|71
|76
|70
|285
|$28,179
|T43
|Cameron Davis
|1
|71
|69
|77
|68
|285
|$28,179
|T43
|Wesley Bryan
|1
|69
|70
|78
|68
|285
|$28,179
|T52
|Tom Hoge
|2
|72
|69
|73
|72
|286
|$22,153
|T52
|Kevin Streelman
|2
|72
|66
|75
|73
|286
|$22,153
|T52
|Tyler McCumber
|2
|67
|68
|77
|74
|286
|$22,153
|T52
|Danny Lee
|2
|72
|70
|72
|72
|286
|$22,153
|T52
|Charley Hoffman
|2
|69
|72
|74
|71
|286
|$22,153
|T57
|J.B. Holmes
|3
|70
|69
|75
|73
|287
|$21,297
|T57
|Nate Lashley
|3
|73
|68
|75
|71
|287
|$21,297
|T57
|Richy Werenski
|3
|70
|71
|76
|70
|287
|$21,297
|T60
|Keegan Bradley
|4
|68
|74
|75
|71
|288
|$20,832
|T60
|Brian Gay
|4
|72
|69
|77
|70
|288
|$20,832
|T62
|Charl Schwartzel
|5
|75
|67
|73
|74
|289
|$20,460
|T62
|Harold Varner III
|5
|70
|72
|77
|70
|289
|$20,460
|T64
|Scott Piercy
|6
|73
|67
|75
|75
|290
|$20,088
|T64
|Matthew Wolff
|6
|71
|70
|77
|72
|290
|$20,088
|66
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|9
|70
|72
|79
|72
|293
|$19,809
|67
|Sung Kang
|10
|71
|68
|83
|72
|294
|$19,623