2021 The Genesis Invitational final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard is headed by winner Max Homa, who secured a playoff win at Riviera Country Club in Pacific Palisades, Calif.

Homa made a par on the second playoff hole, the par-3 14th hole, defeating Tony Finau, who was unable to make his par putt to extend the playoff.

Homa managed to make a remarkable par after his tee shot on the par-4 10th, the first playoff hole, was stymied next to a tree to the left of the green. Finau was unable to make a difficult 6-foot birdie putt to win on No. 10.

Both players finished regulation on 12-under 272. Sam Burns finished a shot out of the playoff.

Homa won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.

The Genesis Invitational recap notes

Homa earned 68 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Homa also earned 550 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his year off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 67 players finished the tournament in the 19th event of the 2021-2021 PGA Tour season after a 36-hole was made at even-par 142 or better.

The PGA Tour moves to Florida next week for the WGC-Workday Championship at The Concession Golf Club in Bradenton, Fla.

2021 The Genesis Invitational final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

