2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.

The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and more.

This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the fifth event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.

We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday qualifier.

The field will be playing for a $7.3 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open field

Byeong Hun An

Ryan Armour

John Augenstein

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

Scott Brown

Sam Burns

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Tyler Duncan

Harris English

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Lucas Glover

Talor Gooch

Will Gordon

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Brian Harman

Padraig Harrington

Scott Harrington

Russell Henley

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Mark Hubbard

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Jerry Kelly

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Satoshi Kodaira

Brooks Koepka

Matt Kuchar

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Tom Lewis

Luke List

Adam Long

Jamie Lovemark

Hunter Mahan

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Ryan Moore

Jesse Mueller

Sebastián Muñoz

Grayson Murray

Matthew NeSmith

Henrik Norlander

Sean O'Hair

Louis Oosthuizen

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Pat Perez

Scott Piercy

J.T. Poston

Jr. Potter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Doc Redman

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Robby Shelton

Webb Simpson

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

Brendon Todd

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Erik van Rooyen

Harold Varner III

Camilo Villegas

Jimmy Walker

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Will Zalatoris

Xinjun Zhang

