2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at TPC Scottsdale in Scottsdale, Ariz.
The Waste Management Phoenix Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele and more.
This is set to be a 132-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the 17th tournament of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot, as the fifth event in the 2021 portion of the 2020-2021 season.
We do not yet have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list will be determined based on results of the Monday qualifier.
The field will be playing for a $7.3 million purse, with 21 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
- Byeong Hun An
- Ryan Armour
- John Augenstein
- Daniel Berger
- Keegan Bradley
- Scott Brown
- Sam Burns
- Cameron Champ
- Stewart Cink
- Wyndham Clark
- Corey Conners
- Austin Cook
- Joel Dahmen
- Jason Day
- Luke Donald
- Jason Dufner
- Tyler Duncan
- Harris English
- Rickie Fowler
- Dylan Frittelli
- Brice Garnett
- Brian Gay
- Lucas Glover
- Talor Gooch
- Will Gordon
- Emiliano Grillo
- Adam Hadwin
- James Hahn
- Brian Harman
- Padraig Harrington
- Scott Harrington
- Russell Henley
- Harry Higgs
- Bo Hoag
- Charley Hoffman
- Tom Hoge
- J.B. Holmes
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Beau Hossler
- Mark Hubbard
- Sungjae Im
- Zach Johnson
- Matt Jones
- Sung Kang
- Jerry Kelly
- Michael Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Patton Kizzire
- Russell Knox
- Satoshi Kodaira
- Brooks Koepka
- Matt Kuchar
- Martin Laird
- Nate Lashley
- Danny Lee
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee
- Tom Lewis
- Luke List
- Adam Long
- Jamie Lovemark
- Hunter Mahan
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Denny McCarthy
- William McGirt
- Rory McIlroy
- Troy Merritt
- Keith Mitchell
- Ryan Moore
- Jesse Mueller
- Sebastián Muñoz
- Grayson Murray
- Matthew NeSmith
- Henrik Norlander
- Sean O'Hair
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Carlos Ortiz
- Ryan Palmer
- C.T. Pan
- Pat Perez
- Scott Piercy
- J.T. Poston
- Jr. Potter
- Andrew Putnam
- Jon Rahm
- Chez Reavie
- Doc Redman
- Davis Riley
- Patrick Rodgers
- Sam Ryder
- Rory Sabbatini
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Adam Schenk
- Charl Schwartzel
- Robby Shelton
- Webb Simpson
- Jordan Spieth
- Kevin Stadler
- Scott Stallings
- Kyle Stanley
- Brendan Steele
- Sepp Straka
- Robert Streb
- Kevin Streelman
- Steve Stricker
- Brian Stuard
- Hudson Swafford
- Nick Taylor
- Vaughn Taylor
- Justin Thomas
- Michael Thompson
- Brendon Todd
- Martin Trainer
- Cameron Tringale
- Kevin Tway
- Bo Van Pelt
- Erik van Rooyen
- Harold Varner III
- Camilo Villegas
- Jimmy Walker
- Bubba Watson
- Richy Werenski
- Aaron Wise
- Matthew Wolff
- Gary Woodland
- Will Zalatoris
- Xinjun Zhang
Top 50 players in 2021 Waste Management Phoenix Open field
- 2. Jon Rahm
- 3. Justin Thomas
- 6. Xander Schauffele
- 7. Rory McIlroy
- 9. Webb Simpson
- 12. Brooks Koepka
- 13. Daniel Berger
- 15. Matthew Wolff
- 16. Harris English
- 17. Sungjae Im
- 21. Hideki Matsuyama
- 24. Louis Oosthuizen
- 28. Ryan Palmer
- 33. Scottie Scheffler
- 39. Billy Horschel
- 40. Gary Woodland
- 41. Matt Kuchar
- 43. Jason Day
- 46. Brendon Todd
- 47. Bubba Watson
- 48. Si Woo Kim