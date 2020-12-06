2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earned his second-career PGA Tour victory with a one-shot win at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Hovland made a final-hole birdie to beat Aaron Wise by a shot on 20-under 264. A weekend 128 was enough to get Hovland to his second title and become the first winner of the Puerto Rico Open to win another PGA Tour event after that win.

Adam Long and Tom Hoge finished tied for third place on 17-under total.

Hovland won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $7,200,000 purse.

Mayakoba Golf Classic recap notes

Hovland earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Hovland also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 12th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour is now done for 2020, with no more official events this year.

2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Viktor Hovland -20 67 69 63 65 264 $1,296,000
2 Aaron Wise -19 67 68 67 63 265 $784,800
T3 Adam Long -17 70 67 63 67 267 $424,800
T3 Tom Hoge -17 66 67 65 69 267 $424,800
T5 Harris English -16 69 70 66 63 268 $266,400
T5 Billy Horschel -16 70 69 65 64 268 $266,400
T5 Lucas Glover -16 71 65 66 66 268 $266,400
T8 Brendon Todd -15 67 69 67 66 269 $203,400
T8 Tony Finau -15 67 66 69 67 269 $203,400
T8 Carlos Ortiz -15 67 69 67 66 269 $203,400
T8 Emiliano Grillo -15 66 63 68 72 269 $203,400
T12 Max Homa -14 73 67 65 65 270 $147,600
T12 Austin Eckroat (a) -14 69 69 67 65 270 $0
T12 Maverick McNealy -14 70 71 63 66 270 $147,600
T12 Abraham Ancer -14 72 67 65 66 270 $147,600
T12 Justin Thomas -14 72 67 62 69 270 $147,600
T17 Corey Conners -13 71 66 68 66 271 $117,000
T17 Steve Stricker -13 69 70 65 67 271 $117,000
T17 Patrick Rodgers -13 70 66 65 70 271 $117,000
T20 John Huh -12 70 67 70 65 272 $95,400
T20 Jhonattan Vegas -12 69 70 67 66 272 $95,400
T20 Joel Dahmen -12 68 67 68 69 272 $95,400
T23 Vincent Whaley -11 71 66 69 67 273 $65,263
T23 Daniel Berger -11 69 70 67 67 273 $65,263
T23 Tyler Duncan -11 70 67 68 68 273 $65,263
T23 Charles Howell III -11 72 69 67 65 273 $65,263
T23 Bo Hoag -11 68 70 66 69 273 $65,263
T23 Joaquin Niemann -11 66 70 67 70 273 $65,263
T23 Russell Knox -11 65 69 68 71 273 $65,263
T30 Chris Baker -10 68 68 72 66 274 $50,400
T30 Brian Harman -10 70 69 66 69 274 $50,400
T32 Camilo Villegas -9 70 66 69 70 275 $43,056
T32 Brice Garnett -9 74 65 66 70 275 $43,056
T32 Keegan Bradley -9 69 72 68 66 275 $43,056
T32 Kevin Streelman -9 69 71 71 64 275 $43,056
T32 Patton Kizzire -9 72 68 71 64 275 $43,056
37 Sung Kang -8 70 70 69 67 276 $37,440
T38 Nate Lashley -7 67 69 74 67 277 $34,920
T38 Hank Lebioda -7 71 69 70 67 277 $34,920
T40 Satoshi Kodaira -6 70 70 66 72 278 $29,160
T40 Branden Grace -6 71 68 69 70 278 $29,160
T40 Brandon Hagy -6 69 70 69 70 278 $29,160
T40 Scott Piercy -6 70 70 68 70 278 $29,160
T40 Rory Sabbatini -6 69 70 70 69 278 $29,160
T40 Troy Merritt -6 70 68 73 67 278 $29,160
T46 Chris Kirk -5 69 70 68 72 279 $20,952
T46 Andy Ogletree -5 69 67 70 73 279 $20,952
T46 Kyle Stanley -5 68 67 72 72 279 $20,952
T46 Charley Hoffman -5 72 66 70 71 279 $20,952
T46 K.J. Choi -5 70 70 69 70 279 $20,952
T46 Doug Ghim -5 71 69 71 68 279 $20,952
T52 Akshay Bhatia -4 67 69 70 74 280 $17,208
T52 Jason Dufner -4 69 68 70 73 280 $17,208
T52 Will Zalatoris -4 72 68 67 73 280 $17,208
T52 Pat Perez -4 68 72 68 72 280 $17,208
T52 Sepp Straka -4 73 68 67 72 280 $17,208
T52 Rafael Campos -4 72 68 69 71 280 $17,208
T52 Kelly Kraft -4 70 71 71 68 280 $17,208
T59 Chase Seiffert -3 69 69 69 74 281 $16,272
T59 Mark Hubbard -3 71 67 69 74 281 $16,272
T59 Ryan Brehm -3 69 67 70 75 281 $16,272
T59 Kyoung-Hoon Lee -3 69 70 67 75 281 $16,272
T63 Austin Cook -2 70 70 70 72 282 $15,840
T63 Xinjun Zhang -2 72 69 73 68 282 $15,840
T65 J.J. Spaun -1 70 69 73 71 283 $15,552
T65 Ben Taylor -1 72 69 72 70 283 $15,552
T67 Hunter Mahan E 68 69 73 74 284 $15,336
T67 Quade Cummins (a) E 71 70 74 69 284 $0
69 Michael Gellerman 2 70 70 71 75 286 $15,192
70 Keith Mitchell 3 70 70 71 76 287 $15,048
71 Harold Varner III 5 70 71 75 73 289 $14,904

