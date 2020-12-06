2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Viktor Hovland, who earned his second-career PGA Tour victory with a one-shot win at El Camaleon Golf Club in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

Hovland made a final-hole birdie to beat Aaron Wise by a shot on 20-under 264. A weekend 128 was enough to get Hovland to his second title and become the first winner of the Puerto Rico Open to win another PGA Tour event after that win.

Adam Long and Tom Hoge finished tied for third place on 17-under total.

Hovland won the $1,296,000 winner's share of the $7,200,000 purse.

Mayakoba Golf Classic recap notes

Hovland earned 46 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Hovland also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 71 players finished the tournament in the 12th event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour is now done for 2020, with no more official events this year.

2020 Mayakoba Golf Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

