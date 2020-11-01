2020 Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
Featured PGA Tour

2020 Bermuda Championship final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

11/01/2020 at 3:43 pm
Golf News Net


The 2020 Bermuda Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Brian Gay, who pulled off an unlikely win in a playoff at Port Royal Golf Course in Southampton, Bermuda.

Gay and Wyndham Clark got into a playoff at 15-under 269, with Gay making birdie on the final hole of regulation to force extra holes when Wyndham did not match a group later.

In the first playoff hole, Gay again made birdie, forcing Wyndham to match. Wyndham couldn't get his birdie to fall, giving Gay his fifth PGA Tour win at the age of 48.

Gay won the $720,000 winner's share of the $4,000,000 purse.

Bermuda Championship recap notes

Gay earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win in the 72-hole stroke-play championship, which will boost his world ranking.

Gay also earned 500 FedEx Cup points with the win, which will get his season off to a great start and give him a good chance of getting to the Tour Championship.

A total of 68 players finished the tournament in the eighth event of the 2020-2021 PGA Tour season.

The PGA Tour continues their 2020-2021 season next week at the Vivint Houston Open at Memorial Park in Texas.

2020 Bermuda Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Brian Gay -15 70 68 67 64 269 $720,000
2 Wyndham Clark -15 66 68 70 65 269 $436,000
3 Ollie Schniederjans -13 66 70 69 66 271 $276,000
T4 Denny McCarthy -12 70 67 72 63 272 $160,000
T4 Stewart Cink -12 66 74 68 64 272 $160,000
T4 Matt Jones -12 68 71 66 67 272 $160,000
T4 Doc Redman -12 65 71 67 69 272 $160,000
T8 David Hearn -11 68 72 67 66 273 $117,000
T8 Kramer Hickok -11 67 68 69 69 273 $117,000
T8 Ryan Armour -11 64 70 70 69 273 $117,000
T11 Michael Gligic -10 68 71 69 66 274 $93,000
T11 Anirban Lahiri -10 68 70 69 67 274 $93,000
T11 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -10 71 66 69 68 274 $93,000
T14 Scott Piercy -9 67 70 72 66 275 $75,000
T14 Doug Ghim -9 64 74 68 69 275 $75,000
T16 Chesson Hadley -8 68 71 71 66 276 $61,000
T16 Hank Lebioda -8 68 72 69 67 276 $61,000
T16 Roger Sloan -8 67 70 71 68 276 $61,000
T16 Will Zalatoris -8 69 72 67 68 276 $61,000
T16 Russell Knox -8 67 74 67 68 276 $61,000
T21 Andrew Putnam -7 69 73 67 68 277 $41,960
T21 Sepp Straka -7 70 70 69 68 277 $41,960
T21 Maverick McNealy -7 69 71 69 68 277 $41,960
T21 Brice Garnett -7 68 70 74 65 277 $41,960
T21 Peter Malnati -7 63 74 70 70 277 $41,960
T26 Scott Stallings -6 68 73 70 67 278 $28,000
T26 Aaron Wise -6 68 73 69 68 278 $28,000
T26 Padraig Harrington -6 67 71 71 69 278 $28,000
T26 Cameron Percy -6 70 72 71 65 278 $28,000
T26 Beau Hossler -6 71 68 69 70 278 $28,000
T26 Mark D. Anderson -6 69 70 69 70 278 $28,000
T26 Ryan Brehm -6 68 74 65 71 278 $28,000
T26 Adam Schenk -6 69 71 66 72 278 $28,000
T34 Max Homa -5 69 71 72 67 279 $21,800
T34 Will Gordon -5 69 72 68 70 279 $21,800
T34 Emiliano Grillo -5 66 72 70 71 279 $21,800
T37 Peter Uihlein -4 72 67 72 69 280 $19,000
T37 Rasmus Hojgaard -4 70 71 70 69 280 $19,000
T37 Seamus Power -4 69 74 68 69 280 $19,000
T40 Troy Merritt -3 69 70 71 71 281 $15,800
T40 Vaughn Taylor -3 65 75 71 70 281 $15,800
T40 Kevin Tway -3 68 74 69 70 281 $15,800
T40 Luke Donald -3 69 68 71 73 281 $15,800
T40 Branden Grace -3 73 70 71 67 281 $15,800
T45 D.A. Points -2 70 72 69 71 282 $12,240
T45 Johnson Wagner -2 66 74 69 73 282 $12,240
T45 D.J. Trahan -2 67 75 72 68 282 $12,240
T45 Joseph Bramlett -2 69 73 71 69 282 $12,240
T49 John Senden -1 68 74 69 72 283 $10,180
T49 Ben Taylor -1 71 72 70 70 283 $10,180
T49 Mike Miller -1 71 72 72 68 283 $10,180
T49 Keith Mitchell -1 70 73 74 66 283 $10,180
T53 Luke List E 68 72 72 72 284 $9,560
T53 Jonathan Byrd E 70 73 71 70 284 $9,560
T55 Robert Streb 1 67 74 72 72 285 $9,320
T55 Danny Willett 1 67 74 72 72 285 $9,320
T55 Camilo Villegas 1 72 71 71 71 285 $9,320
58 Jason Dufner 2 71 72 69 74 286 $9,160
T59 Patrick Rodgers 3 68 73 74 72 287 $9,000
T59 Fred Funk 3 69 72 75 71 287 $9,000
T59 Jhonattan Vegas 3 67 76 75 69 287 $9,000
62 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 4 70 70 76 72 288 $8,840
T63 Hudson Swafford 5 67 75 71 76 289 $8,720
T63 Ricky Barnes 5 71 71 75 72 289 $8,720
T65 Hunter Mahan 8 66 75 74 77 292 $8,560
T65 Kyle Stanley 8 70 73 76 73 292 $8,560
67 Matthew Borchert 10 73 70 75 76 294 $8,440
68 Eric Dugas 14 66 74 82 76 298 $8,360

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.

For all of our latest deals, see our GNN Deals page!