2020 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard

The 2020 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who picked up a big PGA Tour win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Rahm became the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career with a three-shot win over Ryan Palmer, finishing on 9-under 279. After the round, Rahm was penalized two shots on the 16th hole after he saw his ball had moved when addressing a chip shot he ultimately holed for birdie.

Matthew Fitzpatrick finished alone in third, with Jim "Bones" Mackay on the bag as a temporary caddie.

Rahm won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.

Memorial Tournament recap notes

Rahm earned 76 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has four PGA Tour wins, and it's his first since teaming up with Palmer in 2019 to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

A total of 74 players made the cut on 3-over 145, with every player finishing the tournament.

Matt Wallace and Jason Day finished in a tie for fourth place, with Day earning enough world-ranking points to get into the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in two weeks.

The PGA Tour moves to Minnesota for the second 3M Open, with TPC Twin Cities hosting the tournament once again.

2020 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details