2020 the Memorial Tournament final results: Prize money payout and leaderboard
07/19/2020 at 10:55 pm
The 2020 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard is headed by winner Jon Rahm, who picked up a big PGA Tour win at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

Rahm became the No. 1 player in the Official World Golf Ranking for the first time in his career with a three-shot win over Ryan Palmer, finishing on 9-under 279. After the round, Rahm was penalized two shots on the 16th hole after he saw his ball had moved when addressing a chip shot he ultimately holed for birdie.

Matthew Fitzpatrick finished alone in third, with Jim "Bones" Mackay on the bag as a temporary caddie.

Rahm won the $1,674,000 winner's share of the $9,300,000 purse.

Memorial Tournament recap notes

Rahm earned 76 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. He now has four PGA Tour wins, and it's his first since teaming up with Palmer in 2019 to win the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

A total of 74 players made the cut on 3-over 145, with every player finishing the tournament.

Matt Wallace and Jason Day finished in a tie for fourth place, with Day earning enough world-ranking points to get into the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in two weeks.

The PGA Tour moves to Minnesota for the second 3M Open, with TPC Twin Cities hosting the tournament once again.

2020 Memorial Tournament final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jon Rahm -9 69 67 68 75 279 $1,674,000
2 Ryan Palmer -6 67 68 73 74 282 $1,013,700
3 Matthew Fitzpatrick -5 75 66 74 68 283 $641,700
T4 Matt Wallace -4 72 70 70 72 284 $418,500
T4 Jason Day -4 73 66 72 73 284 $418,500
T6 Mackenzie Hughes -3 74 66 73 72 285 $325,500
T6 Henrik Norlander -3 74 66 71 74 285 $325,500
8 Tony Finau -2 66 69 73 78 286 $290,625
9 Kevin Na -1 74 69 71 73 287 $272,025
T10 Luke List E 70 68 79 71 288 $234,825
T10 Patrick Reed E 71 76 70 71 288 $234,825
T10 Xin-Jun Zhang E 72 73 70 73 288 $234,825
T13 Xander Schauffele 1 78 69 72 70 289 $171,585
T13 Harris English 1 70 73 74 72 289 $171,585
T13 Billy Horschel 1 76 71 70 72 289 $171,585
T13 Jordan Spieth 1 70 70 74 75 289 $171,585
T13 Brendan Steele 1 68 75 71 75 289 $171,585
T18 Steve Stricker 2 73 67 77 73 290 $127,875
T18 Justin Thomas 2 74 67 75 74 290 $127,875
T18 Si Woo Kim 2 73 73 70 74 290 $127,875
T18 Patrick Rodgers 2 70 72 71 77 290 $127,875
T22 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 72 69 78 72 291 $78,120
T22 Corey Conners 3 73 74 72 72 291 $78,120
T22 Erik van Rooyen 3 76 69 73 73 291 $78,120
T22 Keith Mitchell 3 74 71 73 73 291 $78,120
T22 Dylan Frittelli 3 73 68 74 76 291 $78,120
T22 Matthew Wolff 3 77 68 70 76 291 $78,120
T22 Gary Woodland 3 68 70 76 77 291 $78,120
T22 Brendon Todd 3 75 72 68 76 291 $78,120
T22 Scottie Scheffler 3 71 73 70 77 291 $78,120
T22 Chez Reavie 3 71 67 74 79 291 $78,120
T32 Matt Kuchar 4 76 67 76 73 292 $51,925
T32 Sergio Garcia 4 72 73 73 74 292 $51,925
T32 Bubba Watson 4 78 68 70 76 292 $51,925
T32 Rory McIlroy 4 70 72 72 78 292 $51,925
T32 Patrick Cantlay 4 70 70 73 79 292 $51,925
T32 Danny Willett 4 74 66 70 82 292 $51,925
T38 Carl Pettersson 5 72 72 79 70 293 $43,245
T38 Lucas Glover 5 69 72 74 78 293 $43,245
T40 Ryan Moore 6 70 75 75 74 294 $37,665
T40 Scott Harrington 6 74 69 76 75 294 $37,665
T40 Marc Leishman 6 72 75 71 76 294 $37,665
T40 Tiger Woods 6 71 76 71 76 294 $37,665
T44 Lanto Griffin 7 72 73 76 74 295 $30,225
T44 C.T. Pan 7 72 74 75 74 295 $30,225
T44 Bud Cauley 7 75 71 73 76 295 $30,225
T44 Jason Dufner 7 72 73 73 77 295 $30,225
T48 Jim Furyk 8 72 68 79 77 296 $23,839
T48 Collin Rahm 8 76 70 73 77 296 $23,839
T48 Charles Howell III 8 69 77 73 77 296 $23,839
T48 Viktor Hovland 8 74 66 77 79 296 $23,839
T48 Sebastian Munoz 8 75 70 72 79 296 $23,839
T48 Carlos Ortiz 8 74 72 70 80 296 $23,839
T54 Kevin Streelman 9 75 71 78 73 297 $21,762
T54 Phil Mickelson 9 72 74 73 78 297 $21,762
T54 Louis Oosthuizen 9 72 73 73 79 297 $21,762
T54 Adam Hadwin 9 76 70 70 81 297 $21,762
T58 Denny McCarthy 10 75 71 76 76 298 $21,111
T58 Zach Johnson 10 76 70 75 77 298 $21,111
T58 Abraham Ancer 10 72 75 72 79 298 $21,111
61 Sepp Straka 11 73 72 79 75 299 $20,739
T62 Jimmy Walker 12 70 72 81 77 300 $20,088
T62 Vijay Singh 12 71 74 78 77 300 $20,088
T62 Scott Piercy 12 72 73 77 78 300 $20,088
T62 Bo Hoag 12 75 67 79 79 300 $20,088
T62 Stewart Cink 12 73 74 74 79 300 $20,088
T62 Brooks Koepka 12 72 75 73 80 300 $20,088
T68 Keegan Bradley 13 73 73 77 78 301 $19,158
T68 Cameron Smith 13 74 72 76 79 301 $19,158
T68 William McGirt 13 76 69 73 83 301 $19,158
T68 Tyler Duncan 13 75 71 71 84 301 $19,158
72 Mark Hubbard 14 70 76 76 80 302 $18,693
73 Sung Kang 16 74 72 78 80 304 $18,507
74 Joel Dahmen 18 75 72 78 81 306 $18,321

