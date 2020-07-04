2020 Workday Charity Open field: Players, rankings

The 2020 Workday Charity Open field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.

The Workday Charity Open field is headlined by the likes of Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and Patrick Cantlay. Tiger Woods is not entered into the event.

This is set to be a 156-player field is played out over four days, with this being the fifth event on the PGA Tour schedule since the season was suspended after the first round of The Players Championship.

The tournament is being played as a substitute for the John Deere Classic, which was cancelled as it was deemed impossible to host appropriately.

Expect this to be a one-time tournament, complete with a unique setup that will be different from the Memorial Tournament, which will be played at the same venue the next week.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for a $6.2 million purse, with 24 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2020 Workday Charity Open field

Byeong Hun An

Mark Anderson

Ryan Armour

Aaron Baddeley

Lucas Bjerregaard

Zac Blair

Keegan Bradley

Joseph Bramlett

Bronson Burgoon

Sam Burns

Jonathan Byrd

Patrick Cantlay

Sebastian Cappelen

Bud Cauley

Cameron Champ

K.J. Choi

Stewart Cink

Corey Conners

Austin Cook

Joel Dahmen

Cameron Davis

Jason Day

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Matt Every

Matthew Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Dylan Frittelli

Jim Furyk

Brice Garnett

Brian Gay

Talor Gooch

Branden Grace

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Fabián Gómez

Chesson Hadley

Adam Hadwin

James Hahn

Scott Harrington

David Hearn

Russell Henley

Jim Herman

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

J.B. Holmes

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mark Hubbard

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Zach Johnson

Matt Jones

Sung Kang

Jerry Kelly

Michael Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Brooks Koepka

Chase Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Matt Kuchar

Andrew Landry

Nate Lashley

Hank Lebioda

Danny Lee

Kyoung-Hoon Lee

Marc Leishman

Luke List

Adam Long

Davis Love III

Jamie Lovemark

Shane Lowry

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

Graeme McDowell

Maverick McNealy

Troy Merritt

Phil Mickelson

Keith Mitchell

Collin Morikawa

Grayson Murray

Sebastián Muñoz

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Seung-Yul Noh

Henrik Norlander

Louis Oosthuizen

Rob Oppenheim

Carlos Ortiz

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Cameron Percy

Pat Perez

Jr. Potter

Ian Poulter

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Chez Reavie

Patrick Reed

Patrick Rodgers

Justin Rose

Sam Ryder

Rory Sabbatini

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Adam Schenk

Charl Schwartzel

Robby Shelton

Vijay Singh

Roger Sloan

Brandt Snedeker

J.J. Spaun

Jordan Spieth

Kevin Stadler

Scott Stallings

Kyle Stanley

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Steve Stricker

Chris Stroud

Brian Stuard

Hudson Swafford

Nick Taylor

Vaughn Taylor

Justin Thomas

Michael Thompson

D.J. Trahan

Martin Trainer

Cameron Tringale

Kevin Tway

Bo Van Pelt

Harold Varner III

Jhonattan Vegas

Jimmy Walker

Matt Wallace

Nick Watney

Bubba Watson

Richy Werenski

Tim Wilkinson

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Xinjun Zhang

Top 50 players in 2020 Workday Charity Open field